Tamera Mowry-Housley on cooking up Hulu's Baker's Dozen: 'It's such a beautiful treat'

Plus: Get an exclusive look at the trailer for the competition series.

There are some fresh buns coming out of the Hulu oven.

Baker's Dozen, a new — you guessed it — competitive baking show, premieres on the streaming service next month, and EW has your exclusive first look at the trailer.

The eight-part series is hosted by Sister, Sister star Tamera Mowry-Housley and former White House pastry chef Bill Yosses, and from the looks of the trailer, there'll be no shortage of mouthwatering, eye-catching creations to get those salivary glands going.

Baker's Dozen Bill Yosses and Tamera Mowry-Housley on 'Baker's Dozen' | Credit: Cory Osborne/Hulu

While we have to settle with watching longingly, avid home baker Mowry-Housley wants viewers to know she took her role as host and judge very seriously. "I wanted to be the judge who actually ate," the actress, who started a popular Instagram Live cooking show with her husband during quarantine, tells EW. "People can see when you just nibble. How can you get the full flavor that way? Believe me, I got the full flavor. It was fantastic."

As for her post-taste critiquing? "They wanted someone who could be honest but could do it in a very warm way," she says.

Baker's Dozen sees passionate amateur bakers take on seasoned professionals with weekly baking challenges, making everything from tarts and pies to custards and cakes. "That's what makes the show different," Mowry-Housley says of the mixed experience levels among the bakers. "And let me tell you, there was some amateur bakers that surprised us and some professionals who had to stay on their toes."

Baker's Dozen Credit: Hulu

Like the contestants, Mowry-Housley and Yosses have vastly different experience levels when it comes to baking — not just anyone cooks for the president, after all. "It was a match made in heaven; I was naturally intrigued and he is such a wonderful teacher," Mowry-Housley of working with Yosses. "Obviously his work, his experiences, is just amazing. Every day I felt honored. I felt honored to go to work. My mornings would start at 3:30 a.m., but I loved every minute of it. This was not work. It's such a beautiful treat."

Find out which baker has all the ingredients to create the next viral baking sensation and win the coveted golden rolling pin (and a cash prize) when Baker's Dozen arrives on Hulu Oct. 7.

Watch the exclusive trailer above.

