Tales of The Walking Dead casts a bunch of famous people

While The Walking Dead is currently in the midst of its 11th and final season, if we have learned anything at all over the run of the record-breaking cable drama, it is that there is always another wave of zombies around the corner.

AMC revealed the first wave of casting for one of its upcoming TWD spin-offs, Tales of the Walking Dead, announcing that Anthony Edwards (also starring in the upcoming Inventing Anna and WeCrashed while perpetually warming hearts as Top Gun's Goose), Parker Posey (Lost in Space), Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Poppy Liu (Hacks) and Jillian Bell (Brittany Runs a Marathon) will be appearing on the show.

Unlike the flagship series and other extensions like Fear the Walking Dead, the recently completed Walking Dead: World Beyond, and the upcoming Daryl and Carol spin-off, Tales of the Walking Dead — which will debut this summer — is an anthology series featuring six self-contained episodes. AMC has described the show as "an episodic anthology with individual episodes or arcs of episodes focused on new or existing characters, backstories or other stand-alone experiences." That means Edwards, Posey, Crews, Liu and Bell will likely be appearing in only one episode each of the show.

"Anthony, Jillian, Terry, Parker, and Poppy are the first wave of singular talents who will further expand the Walking Dead Universe into harrowing, hilarious, heartfelt, and horrifying new realms and we couldn't be happier to welcome them to the family, along with these terrific directors. More announcements, more wonderful folks to come," said Walking Dead chief content officer Scott M. Gimple in a statement.

"We've worked hard to create unique, interesting and unexpected characters for both old and new TWD fans, and I'm thrilled that these are the actors who will bring them to life. I can't wait for you to see the depth, drama, terror and, yes, humor they bring to the screen," added showrunner Channing Powell.

Whether these famous faces will appear on the show alive, or dead, or both remains to be seen. Meanwhile, the network also announced the directing lineup for season 1 of the series with Haifaa al-Mansour (Good Lord Bird, Motherland), Deborah Kampmeier (Star Trek: Picard) and Tara Nicole Weyr (The Wilds, Bosch) each direct one episode while series producer Michael Satrazemis (The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead) will direct three.

