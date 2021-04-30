Taika Waititi as a ‘quite possibly insane’ pirate Blackbeard? Sign us up

This is a voyage you'll want to take.

A New Zealand vampire with roommate issues, an anthropomorphic video game-loving heap of rocks, a child's imaginary friend version of Adolf Hitler, a no-nonsense assassin droid in Star Wars, and now the pirate Blackbeard who's described as "quite possibly insane." Taika Waititi is keeping on brand.

The Oscar-winning screenwriter and filmmaker of Jojo Rabbit lined up his next acting role, which is in the HBO Max half-hour comedy series Our Flag Means Death, EW has learned.

The show is loosely based on the true story of Stede Bonnet, an aristocrat who abandoned his pampered lifestyle to become a pirate. Waititi will play one of the most famous pirates of all, Blackbeard. But this version is a little bit more... Jack Sparrow.

"Our Blackbeard is a legend, a lover, a fighter, a tactical genius, a poetic soul, and quite possibly insane," series creator and showrunner David Jenkins said in a statement. "Only one man could play this role, and that is the great Taika Waititi. We're thrilled beyond measure he's decided to don the beard."

Taika Waititi Taika Waititi | Credit: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Actor Rhys Darby, who has a history with Waititi from the original What We Do in the Shadows movie and the Flight of the Conchords TV series, is playing Stede.

Waititi will also executive produce Our Flag Means Death and direct the pilot episode.

He'll also be seen later this year in the movie Free Guy, starring Ryan Reynolds and Jodie Comer. But he's been busy most recently filming Thor: Love and Thunder, the upcoming Marvel movie with Natalie Portman returning as Jane Foster, who'll be wielding the Mjolnir hammer as a new version of Thor from the comics opposite Chris Hemsworth as Thor.