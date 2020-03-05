Taika Waititi to direct two Charlie and the Chocolate Factory series for Netflix

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (Book) type Book genre Fiction Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Taika Waititi is diving into the world of chocolate streams, Everlasting Gobbstoppers, Oompa-Loompas, and, just, edible everything.

Following his Adapted Screenplay Oscar win for Jojo Rabbit, in which he played Hitler as a boy's imaginary friend, the director behind Thor: Ragnarok and its upcoming sequel Thor: Love and Thunder will now write, direct, and executive produce two of Netflix's animated Roald Dahl series.

One will be based on the world and characters of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. The other is described as "a wholly original take on the Oompa-Loompas, that builds out their world." Is there any other magical creature of a human being better suited to tackle the orange helpers than Waititi, a.k.a. the man who never not sleeps? Waititi is suited to play Willy Wonka, but this will also do.

Netflix announced it acquired the rights to many of Dahl's beloved classics with plans to develop them as new "animated event series" that both adapt and expand the stories of Matilda, The BFG, The Twits, and more. Waititi is the first big name revealed to be working on these projects.

“Our mission, which is purposefully lofty, is for as many children as possible around the world to experience the unique magic and positive message of Roald Dahl’s stories,” Roald Dahl’s widow, Felicity Dahl, said in an earlier statement. “This partnership with Netflix marks a significant move toward making that possible and is an incredibly exciting new chapter for the Roald Dahl Story Company. Roald would, I know, be thrilled.”

It seems everyone is looking to poach the Hunt for the Wilderpeople and What We Do in the Shadows creative mastermind. Marvel extended its relationship with Waititi after Ragnarok for Thor: Love and Thunder, which will bring back Natalie Portman as the new wielder of Mjolnir. Disney also reportedly approached him to helm a new Star Wars movie. Next, we'll see his zany approach to the world of soccer with Next Goal Wins, with Michael Fassbender and Elisabeth Moss.

It's Waititi's world. Welcome.

