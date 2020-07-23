HBO is making Ta-Nehisi Coates' Between the World and Me into a TV special

HBO announced on Thursday that they will be making Ta-Nehisi Coates' best-selling book Between the World and Me into a TV special.

The nonfiction work originally functioned as a long letter from Coates to his son detailing exploring how white supremacy in America has affected both their upbringings. The work was later adapted into a stage play that premiered at the Apollo Theater in 2018.

The HBO special will combine elements of the stage production, including readings from the book, as well as documentary footage from the actors' home life, archival footage, and animation.

Coates will serve as an executive producer on the project with friends and fellow Howard University alums Kamilah Forbes, who returns as the project's director, and Susan Kelechi Watson, who has participated in staged readings of the project. Oscar-winning documentarian Roger Ross Williams will serve as an executive producer as well.

In addition to producing this special, HBO will be making a charitable donation to Howard University and the Apollo Theater. “Ta-Nehisi’s book is a modern literary classic that provides an essential message for our times,” says president, HBO programming Casey Bloys, in a statement announcing the special. “We are tremendously proud to bring this incredibly important event to our audiences.”

The special will be produced under proper COVID-19 guidelines in order to ensure a premiere this fall.

