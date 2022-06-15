The film legend comes to TV as mafia capo Dwight "The General" Manfredi in the latest offering from Yellowstone's Taylor Sheridan.

See Sylvester Stallone as a very violent fish out of water in Paramount+ mob drama Tulsa King

Three-time Oscar-nominee Sylvester Stallone is trying to harness some of that Taylor Sheridan magic, joining Paramount+ this fall with Tulsa King.

Sheridan (Yellowstone, 1883, pretty much everything on Paramount+.) will serve as executive producer alongside showrunner and writer Terence Winter, an Emmy-winning writer and producer on The Sopranos.

Sly plays New York mafia capo Dwight "The General" Manfredi who, just after he's released from a 25-year prison sentence, is unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in, of all places, Tulsa. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a "crew" of his own from a group of unlikely characters to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that, for him, might as well be another planet.

The series also stars Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, Jay Will, A.C. Peterson, and Garrett Hedlund.

Tulsa King is the latest addition to Sheridan's impressive slate of shows on the streaming service, including 1883, Mayor of Kingstown, Lioness, 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, Land Man, and 1932, as well as the Paramount Network hit Yellowstone.

The first two episodes of Tulsa King will premiere Nov. 13 on Paramount+, with a simulcast airing of the first episode following the season five premiere of Yellowstone on Paramount Network the same night.

Check out a teaser of Tulsa King below:

