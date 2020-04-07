Image zoom Art Streiber/Syfy/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

What's next for your self-isolation viewing? How about every episode of Battlestar Galactica and Xena: Warrior Princess?

Syfy is airing marathons of both series this month, hosted by stars Tricia Helfer (BSG) and Lucy Lawless (Xena).

Xena is up first, with Syfy airing the show for the first time. All six seasons (134 episodes) will air every Thursday morning and afternoon starting April 16.

Meanwhile, BSG (the 2004 good one, not the 1978 one) will air its two-part miniseries kick-off and all four seasons of the Syfy series (76 episodes and the TV movies Razor and The Plan) in a non-stop three-day marathon starting Monday, April 20, at midnight and running until Thursday morning.

Both shows are also available to stream on Syfy.com and NBCU's OneApp.

