Sydney Sweeney says her dad and grandpa turned Euphoria off and walked out of the room

Euphoria isn't for everyone!

Sydney Sweeney, one of the stars of HBO's risqué drama, reveals some of her own family couldn't watch it.

"My mom visited me on set at the time, so she knew the story and I talked to her a lot about it — my dad didn't," Sweeney says in a preview clip from this weekend's upcoming Sunday Today With Willie Geist. "Yeah, I didn't prepare my dad. At all."

Sweeney laughs before continuing, "I mean, how do you bring it up in conversation? And also, when I talk to my dad, it's usually not about work. We talk, like, father-daughter conversations. He decided he was going to watch it, without telling me, with his parents."

Her father and grandparents had no idea what they were about to see her do as Cassie on the dark teen drama. And suffice to say, they had never, ever been happier more shocked.

"My dad and my grandpa turned it off and walked out," Sweeney says. "But my grandma is a big supporter of mine. She's a big fan of mine. Actually I bring her, usually, all over the world to my different sets and I make her an extra."

Euphoria will return for season 3, although a premiere date has not yet been set.

