Sydney Sweeney speaks out on mom's MAGA birthday party: 'I don't think there's any winning'

"It's been turning into a wildfire," the Euphoria star says of the photos from her mom's birthday.

Sydney Sweeney is finally opening up about those controversial photos from her mother's 60th birthday party.

Back in August, the Emmy-nominated Euphoria star, best known for playing Cassie on the HBO hit, came under fire after posting photos from her mom's birthday that featured guests wearing MAGA gear and "Blue Lives Matter" shirts.

"Honestly I feel like nothing I say can help the conversation. It's been turning into a wildfire, and nothing I can say will take it back to the correct track," the actress told British GQ for the magazine's "Men of the Year" cover.

Sydney Sweeney | Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Sweeney also revealed that she sees the negative comments about her on social media. "I'll see people say, 'She needs to get media training.' Why, do you want to see a robot?" she said. "I don't think there's any winning."

Being from conservative Spokane County, Wash., Sweeney expressed frustration about not being understood by her family and friends in the area. "When I go home, my family doesn't understand me or the world I'm in anymore," she explained. "But then in this industry, my home and the place that grounds me is so vastly different to how people live there. I'm in this in-between place where I feel like neither side understands me."

Her comments mark the first time she's publicly spoken out about the party since August when she tweeted in response to the online criticism: "You guys this is wild. An innocent celebration for my moms milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention. Please stop making assumptions."