Netflix's Sweet Tooth sets off on an epic adventure in first trailer for DC series

Prepare to explore a world ravaged by an apocalyptic event, because Netflix has just unveiled the first teaser trailer for its new comic book show Sweet Tooth.

Based on Jeff Lemire's acclaimed DC comic series, the drama is set 10 years after a deadly virus (a.k.a. the Great Crumble) wreaked havoc on the world and somehow led to the creation hybrid babies who were part human, part-animal. Sweet Tooth follows one of those hybrids: Gus (Christian Convery), who is part deer and lives in a secluded home in the forest because humans hunt hybrids. Eventually, Gus befriends a wandering loner named Jepperd (Nonso Anozie), and together they set off to explore what's left of America and find answers about their origins and more.

"We wanted to make a show that offers escape and adventure, where nature is reclaiming the world and in many ways it feels like a fairy tale," co-showrunner and director Jim Mickle said in a statement. "Sweet Tooth is a new kind of dystopian story, it's very lush and hopeful. We want people to come into this world where there's beauty and hope and adventure. This is a sweeping story — we ride on trains, climb mountaintops, run through forests. This is a show about what makes a family, what home really means, and why it's important to keep faith in humanity."

Co-showrunner Beth Schwartz, a former Arrow executive producer, added, "Sweet Tooth the series has been in the making since 2016, and the comics existed even well before that, but I think everyone is going to relate to the show and this story even more than we even thought when we first started working on it. When you watch Sweet Tooth, you feel hopeful about the future."

Schwartz and Mickle's comments are very much in line with Lemire's stated explanation of what he believed his comic was about.

"I really think it's about trying to look at the world in a different way," Lemire said in a 2013 interview with EW about Sweet Tooth's final issue. "What I mean by that is, if you look around at the state of the world, it's pretty easy to see that it's not a great place. There's a lot of terrible things going on in the world. We're not treating each other very well. It's going back to that idea that we're all connected, and getting back to a simpler way of life. Gus and the hybrid kids really represent that. They're the innocence of childhood. When you're a kid, you're not as corrupted by the world at large. You're not corrupted by prejudices. You're much more open-minded. Much more interested in the world around you. Sweet Tooth is about the world returning to that kind of place."

The show also stars Adeel Akhtar (Dr. Aditya Singh), Aliza Vellani (Rani Singh), Stefania LaVie Owen (Bear), Dania Ramirez (Aimee Eden), Neil Sandilands (General Abbot), Will Forte (Father), and James Brolin (Narrator). Mickle and Schwartz serve as executive producers alongside Susan Downey, Robert Downey, Jr., Amanda Burrell, and Linda Moran.

All eight episodes of Sweet Tooth season 1 launch June 4 on Netflix. If you can't wait that long, you should check out both the original 40-issue comic book series and Lemire's continuation Sweet Tooth: The Return, which debuted last November.

Watch the trailer for Sweet Tooth above, and check out some first-look images below.

