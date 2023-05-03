Sweet Tooth to end with season 3 on Netflix

Creator Jim Mickle teased that the upcoming installment features Gus and Jepperd setting out on an Arctic adventure that he hopes "will be a satisfying conclusion."

Talk about bittersweet: Netflix has renewed Sweet Tooth for a third and final season.

The fantasy series, which follows human-animal hybrids Gus (Christian Convery) and Jepperd (Nonso Anozie) as they adventure through a postapocalyptic world, will return for a final send-off in 2024, the streaming service announced Wednesday. Its next installment has already been filmed in New Zealand.

Series creator, showrunner, and executive producer Jim Mickle previewed the pair's forthcoming journey while speaking with Netflix's Tudum. "Season 3 is an Arctic story with exciting new adventures and what we hope will be a satisfying conclusion to this epic tale," he said. "Gus is going to see a side of the world and humanity that he didn't see in season 1 or 2."

Joining them on their quest is Cara Gee and Ayazhan Dalabayeva, who will play the new characters Siana and Nuka, respectively. Rosalind Chao and Amy Seimetz have also been bumped up to series regulars this season.

Based on Jeff Lemire's comic books of the same name, Sweet Tooth is set 10 years after "the Great Crumble," a calamity that led to the curious emergence of human-animal hybrids. After years spent living isolated from the rest of the world, Gus sets out with Jepperd and, along the way, they encounter new friends and foes.

Speaking with Tudum, Mickle said the past two seasons of Sweet Tooth were "exactly the story that I imagined we would tell," adding that "in a lot of ways it takes on its own life."

"At the beginning, I think you set out to tell these landmark pieces of Gus' story and the big pieces of the comic book, but the beauty of long-form storytelling and Gus' journey over 24 episodes is the characters themselves tell you what they want to be," he continued. "The crew and cast bring so much depth and point of view to who the characters are and where they've come from and where they're going."

Sweet Tooth also stars Adeel Akhtar, Stefania LaVie Owen, Dania Ramirez, Aliza Vellani, James Brolin, and more. The series is executive-produced by Mickle, Beth Schwartz, Linda Moran, Amanda Burrell, and Robert Downey, Jr. and his wife, Susan Downey. Team Downey's Evan Moore also serves as co-executive producer.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more