S.W.A.T. canceled at CBS after 6 seasons

S.W.A.T. has been told to stand down at CBS.

The show, which stars Shemar Moore as LAPD Sgt. Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson, has been canceled at the network after six seasons, EW has confirmed. Its finale will air May 19.

"For six seasons, the amazing talents of the S.W.A.T. cast led by Shemar Moore, the writers, producers, and crew guided by executive producers Shawn Ryan, Andy Dettman, and Aaron Rahsaan Thomas brought us compelling, action-packed episodes that also addressed important social issues and contributed to the success of our prime-time lineup," said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, in a statement. "We sincerely thank them for their incredible work and passion, and also thank our dedicated fans who tuned in every week."

News of the series' cancellation may come as a surprise to some fans, given that its viewership had spiked since its fifth season, but the decision may have been about more than that.

"Right now, it's up in the air whether S.W.A.T. will get picked up for a seventh season, and that has nothing to do with ratings. You would never see that situation 15 years ago," series EP Ryan told The Hollywood Reporter in March. "There's no reason why the show shouldn't be picked up other than the economics of the business are changing. CBS and Sony will or will not figure out a way to economically make a season 7 work."

“Genesis” – When an armored truck heist ends in bloodshed, the team races to track down priceless jewels before more lives are lost. Also, Hondo’s mother, Charice (guest star Debbie Allen), visits, on S.W.A.T., Friday, April 7 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Pictured (L-R): Shemar Moore as Sergeant Daniel 'Hondo' Harrelson, Jay Harrington as David "Deacon" Kay, and Brigitte Kali Canales as Alexis Cabrera. Credit: CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available. Shemar Moore as Sergeant Daniel 'Hondo' Harrelson, Jay Harrington as David 'Deacon' Kay, and Brigitte Kali Canales as Alexis Cabrera on 'S.W.A.T.' | Credit: CBS

A reboot of the 1975 cop show of the same name, S.W.A.T. followed Moore's character, a Los Angeles S.W.A.T. lieutenant forced to balance loyalty to his job and to the streets where he grew up. The drama also starred Alex Russell, Jay Harrington, Kenny Johnson, David Lim, Patrick St. Esprit, and Rochelle Aytes.

It was developed by Ryan and Thomas and executive-produced by Ryan with Dettman, Justin Lin, Neal Moritz, Marney Hochman, Pavun Shetty, Billy Gierhart, and Paul Bernard.

