Beyoncé-inspired Swarm trailer gives a horror spin to the fan hive

Wasps beware, 'cause the Beyhive has been activated. Well, not the Beyhive, exactly. A hive.

The first full-length trailer for Swarm, a new series coming to Amazon Prime Video next month, is inspired by Beyoncé and Queen Bey's legions of followers — but it shows a much darker side of fandom.

The Swarm trailer introduces us to Dominique Fishback's Dre, a woman who's more than a little obsessed with the world's biggest pop star in 2016. In the world of Swarm, that star would be singer Ni'Jah, whose music videos certainly channel the real-world Lemonade and Renaissance hit-maker.

"She is not like everybody else. She knows what we're thinking and gives it a name. She's a goddess," Dre says, while religiously operating the @nijahive fan account on Twitter.

Based on the footage, it would seem a tragedy befalls Dre, who then embarks on a cross-country journey, during which she kills some people. Don't let Dre catch you defaming her favorite artist. Based on this trailer, Swarm could be described as the A24 version of Stephen King's Misery.

Janine Nabers and Donald Glover co-created Swarm and serve as executive producers, with Nabers showrunning and Glover directing the premiere episode.

Guest stars include Chlöe Bailey, who has been blessed by Beyoncé herself as one-half of the singing group Chlöe x Halle, as Dre's sister Marissa. Snowfall actor Damson Idris appears as Marissa's boyfriend, Khalid. Rickey Thompson, Paris Jackson, Rory Culkin, Kiersey Clemons, and Byron Bowers will also appear in the series, which is set to premiere on Prime Video March 17.

Those at SXSW will be able to watch the first episode early, at the Opening Night TV Premiere of the festival on March 10.

