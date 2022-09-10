From Thelma & Louise to Monarch, Susan Sarandon breaks down her most iconic roles

Thelma & Louise (1991)

Thelma & Louise is one the most famous road trip movies ever, following best friends Thelma and Louise as they try and escape to Mexico after a man sexually assaults Thelma, resulting in Louise shooting him. Sarandon remembers that she ultimately helped shape the film and her character, saying, "I didn't want to make a revenge film. Instead, I wanted my character to be more focused on trying to understand why guys think they can get away with this and ask why does this happen? Like, the line, 'How'd you feel if someone did that to your mother or your sister,' we say before we blow up the truck, we added that in." There was one other thing Sarandon added in. "By the time we got to the end, we really had one take to do the very end during magic hour. And I said to [director] Ridley [Scott], 'I want to kiss her.' And I told Geena [Davis], and that happened. By that time they had earned the right for them both to be together." Ultimately, the movie became a huge success and both Sarandon and Geena Davis were nominated for Oscars.