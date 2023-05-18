Carolyn Wiger explains why the tribe is sick of her in Survivor 44 deleted scene
Survivor players love to solve puzzles — especially when they have 3D printers at home! But there was one puzzle the remaining contestants on Survivor 44 couldn't solve this week, and it came in the form of Tree Mail.
In an exclusive deleted scene from this week's episode, we see the Va Va tribe retrieving and reading a Tree Mail message. "Tumbling through life with blinders on can cause you to go astray," it reads. "Finding your way to the end of this game depends on how hard you play."
The tribe concludes that it sounds like a message about an impending immunity challenge. WRONG! It's actually foreshadowing a reward contest for later that day. A reward contest that Carolyn Wiger predicts she will win! Winning, she believes, is the only way she'll score a trip to the place "where good things happen."
"Today we have a challenge and I'm ready," says the fan favorite. "If it's a reward today, and it's candy or cake, I'm gonna win it. Because every single thing with food, I've been a part of. Every single one! So I feel like I have to win it otherwise no one's bringing me because they're all sick of me, like, 'Carolyn's gone to every reward.' Yeah, I have."
While Carolyn's prognosticating skills are clearly a bit off, her logic is sound, especially when you've got people like Yam Yam Arocho who have been continually shut out of food rewards... until this week, that is. If she wanted that food, she was going to have to win it… and not get lost chasing a giant spinning ball while blindfolded.
To see the entire scene play out for yourself, check it out above. No foot massages included.
