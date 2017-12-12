Ranking every Survivor winner (from first to worst)

If you are grading solely on controlling a game from start to finish, then you could make a case that Brian Heidik gave one of the most dominant and complete performances in Survivor history. He charted the course and controlled the vote, kept people in line via various final two deals, and swept the last three individual immunity competitions. But clearly other aspects of the former soft-porn star/used car salesman made voters uncomfortable, and helping their argument would be the fact that Brian could only beat a seemingly perfect goat in Clay by a single vote. Fan disenchantment with the Thailand victor can be seen in the fact that he received more than three times as many bottom five votes in our poll as he did top five.