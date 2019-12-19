Meet the cast of Survivor: Winners at War

Here are the 20 past winners vying for $2 million on the 40th season of 'Survivor.'
By Dalton Ross
December 18, 2019 at 10:57 PM EST

Battle of the Champions

Meet the 20 Survivor winners who will battle for a $2 million dollar prize when Survivor: Winners at War premieres Feb. 12, 2020, on CBS.

Ethan Zohn

Winner of Survivor: Africa

Sandra Diaz-Twine

Winner of Survivor: Pearl Islands and Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains

Amber Mariano (formerly Amber Brkich)

Winner of Survivor: All-Stars

Danni Boatwright

Winner of Survivor: Guatemala

Yul Kwon

Winner of Survivor: Cook Islands

Parvati Shallow

Winner of Survivor — Micronesia: Fans vs. Favorites

Boston Rob Mariano

Winner of Survivor: Redemption Island

Sophie Clarke

Winner of Survivor: South Pacific

Kim Spradlin

Winner of Survivor: One World

Denise Stapley

Winner of Survivor: Philippines

Tyson Apostol

Winner of Survivor: Blood vs. Water

Tony Vlachos

Winner of Survivor: Cagayan

Natalie Anderson

Winner of Survivor: San Juan del Sur

Jeremy Collins

Winner of Survivor: Cambodia — Second Chance

Michele Fitzgerald

Winner of Survivor: Kaoh Rong

Adam Klein

Winner of Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X

Sarah Lacina

Winner of Survivor: Game Changers

Ben Driebergen

Winner of Survivor: Heroes v Healers v Hustlers

Wendell Holland

Winner of Survivor: Ghost Island

Nick Wilson

Winner of Survivor: David vs. Goliath

Survivor: Winners at War logo

