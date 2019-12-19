Meet the cast of Survivor: Winners at War
Battle of the Champions
Meet the 20 Survivor winners who will battle for a $2 million dollar prize when Survivor: Winners at War premieres Feb. 12, 2020, on CBS.
Ethan Zohn
Winner of Survivor: Africa
Sandra Diaz-Twine
Winner of Survivor: Pearl Islands and Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains
Amber Mariano (formerly Amber Brkich)
Winner of Survivor: All-Stars
Danni Boatwright
Winner of Survivor: Guatemala
Yul Kwon
Winner of Survivor: Cook Islands
Parvati Shallow
Winner of Survivor — Micronesia: Fans vs. Favorites
Boston Rob Mariano
Winner of Survivor: Redemption Island
Sophie Clarke
Winner of Survivor: South Pacific
Kim Spradlin
Winner of Survivor: One World
Denise Stapley
Winner of Survivor: Philippines
Tyson Apostol
Winner of Survivor: Blood vs. Water
Tony Vlachos
Winner of Survivor: Cagayan
Natalie Anderson
Winner of Survivor: San Juan del Sur
Jeremy Collins
Winner of Survivor: Cambodia — Second Chance
Michele Fitzgerald
Winner of Survivor: Kaoh Rong
Adam Klein
Winner of Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X
Sarah Lacina
Winner of Survivor: Game Changers
Ben Driebergen
Winner of Survivor: Heroes v Healers v Hustlers
Wendell Holland
Winner of Survivor: Ghost Island
Nick Wilson
Winner of Survivor: David vs. Goliath