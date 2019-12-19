Meet the cast of Survivor: Winners at War Here are the 20 past winners vying for $2 million on the 40th season of 'Survivor.' By Dalton Ross ellipsis More Previous Applications View All Start Slideshow Next Battle of the Champions Image zoom Monty Brinton/CBS (3) Meet the 20 Survivor winners who will battle for a $2 million dollar prize when Survivor: Winners at War premieres Feb. 12, 2020, on CBS. 1 of 22 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Ethan Zohn Image zoom CBS Winner of Survivor: Africa 2 of 22 Applications View All Sandra Diaz-Twine Image zoom Monty Brinton/CBS /Getty Images Winner of Survivor: Pearl Islands and Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains 3 of 22 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Amber Mariano (formerly Amber Brkich) Image zoom Winner of Survivor: All-Stars 4 of 22 Applications View All Advertisement Danni Boatwright Image zoom Bill Inoshita/CBS/Getty Images Winner of Survivor: Guatemala 5 of 22 Applications View All Yul Kwon Image zoom Monty Brinton/CBS/Getty Images Winner of Survivor: Cook Islands 6 of 22 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Parvati Shallow Image zoom Monty Brinton/CBS Winner of Survivor — Micronesia: Fans vs. Favorites 7 of 22 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Boston Rob Mariano Image zoom CBS/Getty Images Winner of Survivor: Redemption Island 8 of 22 Applications View All Advertisement Sophie Clarke Image zoom Monty Brinton/CBS/Getty Images Winner of Survivor: South Pacific 9 of 22 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Kim Spradlin Image zoom Robert Voets/CBS/Getty Images Winner of Survivor: One World 10 of 22 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Denise Stapley Image zoom Monty Brinton/CBS Winner of Survivor: Philippines 11 of 22 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Tyson Apostol Image zoom CBS Winner of Survivor: Blood vs. Water 12 of 22 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Tony Vlachos Image zoom Michael Yarish/CBS/Getty Images Winner of Survivor: Cagayan 13 of 22 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Natalie Anderson Image zoom CBS/Getty Images Winner of Survivor: San Juan del Sur 14 of 22 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Jeremy Collins Image zoom Timothy Kuratek/CBS/ Getty Images Winner of Survivor: Cambodia — Second Chance 15 of 22 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Michele Fitzgerald Monty Brinton/CBS Winner of Survivor: Kaoh Rong 16 of 22 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Adam Klein Image zoom Monty Brinton/CBS/Getty Images Winner of Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X 17 of 22 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Sarah Lacina Image zoom CBS Winner of Survivor: Game Changers 18 of 22 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Ben Driebergen Image zoom CBS Winner of Survivor: Heroes v Healers v Hustlers 19 of 22 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Wendell Holland Image zoom Robert Voets/CBS Winner of Survivor: Ghost Island 20 of 22 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Nick Wilson Image zoom Robert Voets/CBS Winner of Survivor: David vs. Goliath 21 of 22 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Survivor: Winners at War logo Image zoom CBS 22 of 22 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Replay gallery Share the Gallery Up Next Cancel Start Slideshow Next Share the Gallery Advertisement Everything in This Slideshow Advertisement

