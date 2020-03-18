Survivor: Winners at War cast shares secrets about their winning seasons

Survivor type TV Show network CBS genre Reality

Twenty Survivor champions returned to do battle against one another for the current Winners at War season. And while you may know their names and the seasons they won, there is so much you don’t know. That’s because, as viewers, we are only privy to brief little snippets of their island experience. Even for a big winner with a big edit, there is so much we don’t see due to the show typically being forced to condense 72 hours with multiple people and multiple stories into only around 42 minutes a week.

With that in mind, we asked the Winners at War cast members to share secrets from their victorious campaigns and tell us something we didn’t know about them and, boy, did we learn some doozies. For example, did you know that tempers were running so hot after the final All-Stars Tribal Council that Amber and Rob had to be flown back to the United States on a separate plane from the other contestants “just so we didn’t get attacked”? Speaking of which, did you know Rob actually did tell someone about the idol he found on Redemption Island? And did you know Yul had a secret system in place on Cook Islands to guarantee he always got a bigger portion of food than his tribemates?

That’s not all. Find out which contestant filled their canteen with champagne at their final Tribal, who accidentally set the shelter on fire, who mistakenly stranded someone out at sea, and who threw a challenge to get a rival out. Your answers to all those questions and more shall be revealed in the video above. Watch it and learn more about 20 winning seasons than you ever thought possible, and then tune in Wednesday night on CBS for another new episode of Survivor: Winners at War.

