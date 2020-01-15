Survivor: Winners at War new cast photo gallery
Survivor: Winners at War
Behold the official new portraits of the 20 champions returning to compete for the two million dollar prize when Survivor: Winners at War kicks off Feb. 12 on CBS. Here, we present the photos shot just before the game began as well as bio information on each contestant and images of the full cast and host Jeff Probst.
Age: 36
Hometown: Atlanta
Current residence: Los Angeles
Previous seasons: Survivor Cook Islands (season 13/aired 2006); winner of Survivor: Fans vs. Favorites (season 16/aired 2008); Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains (season 20/aired 2010)
Occupation: Yoga teacher, life coach, and speaker
Inspiration in life: One time I met a man in the Atlanta airport who had two prosthetic legs. He was in a wheelchair and traveling with an infant and his toddler — and zero support crew. He was smiling. That man blew my mind.
Hobbies: Posting photos of my baby on Instagram and yoga retreats.
Pet peeves: Heavy breathing
Three words to describe you: Survivor champion goddess
When did you first watch Survivor? When Stephanie LaGrossa crushed Palau.
Do you still watch Survivor? I do.
What does survivor mean to you/your family? Survivor is my family. My husband competed on season 19, and I thought he was cute when I saw him on TV. Then we met in real life at a Grassroot Soccer charity soccer tournament hosted by Ethan Zohn, winner of Survivor: Africa. And, now we have a Survivor baby. It’s kind of absurd, really.
What is one way that playing Survivor changed your life? It opened up the competitive beast within, and it also gave me the opportunity to host TV shows, travel around the world as a journalist and take pics with really excited fans at airports. I played three seasons when I was in my 20s and then processed my experiences for the last decade. I think the main reason that I am able to help people with my work as a life coach and yoga teacher is because I came through such intense experiences playing and winning Survivor and then afterwards with the criticism and reality TV fame. I know what it’s like to go after a goal with everything I have. I know in my bones how hard it is to be judged and found lacking. I know the sting of betrayal, and I also know that miracles happen all the time. No matter what it looks like, there is a way through every block.
As Survivor approaches season 40 and celebrates 20 years on television, what does it mean to be a part of this legacy? I am pumped. I thought I was done, but this opportunity to compete with the best of the best is too good to pass up. The game has changed. It’s faster, more complex, and people are bolder. I’m excited to get into this more dynamic arena and win a totally new game.
How will you play Survivor differently this season than your previous seasons? I’m sure I will be targeted again right away, like I was on Heroes vs. Villains. So, this time I will have to take into consideration that I may be on the outside looking in at first. There also may be some people playing with me that I have history with — probably not good history — and I will have to clear my mind and see them as totally new, like we’re meeting for the first time. I plan to be more aggressive and sneaky in hunting idols, distributing misinformation, letting other people lead and take credit, and really play up that I’m a new mom. I’m definitely not in as good of physical shape as I was the last few times I played, but I have a new stamina and capacity that comes from knowing that I can survive six months of sleep deprivation with a newborn. And, I know that I can connect with people in a completely different way as a mother.
Age: 44
Hometown: Concord, Calif.
Current residence: Los Altos, Calif.
Previous seasons: Winner Survivor: Cook Islands (season 13/aired 2006)
Occupation: Product management
Inspiration in life: I once heard someone say that the richness of a person's life isn't measured by money, but by the people in it. I felt inspired by this back then, and continue to believe it today.
Hobbies: Hobbies? You mean the things I used to do before I had kids?
Pet peeves: People who don't wash their hands after using the toilet. I'm a total germophobe.
Three words to describe you: Empathetic, introverted, and idealistic.
When did you first watch Survivor? Borneo!
Do you still watch Survivor? Yes.
What does Survivor mean to you/your family? I owe my family to Survivor. I met my wife after we were set up by Brad Virata (my tribemate from Cook Islands) and now we have two beautiful girls who just watched Survivor for the first time.
What is one way that playing Survivor changed your life? Winning Survivor gave me a platform for raising awareness of issues I care about, from diversity in media, to the need for more minority bone marrow donors, to the importance of civic and political engagement. It also gave me a lifelong aversion to eating coconuts.
As Survivor approaches season 40 and celebrates 20 years on television, what does it mean to be a part of this legacy? It's gratifying to be part of something that changed the media landscape and brought more diversity onscreen to mainstream audiences. SURVIVOR showed that, regardless of gender or ethnic differences, we're all human beings who share a common capacity for connection, inspiration, and glee over well-executed blindsides.
How will you play Survivor differently this season than your previous season? When I played on Cook Islands, I felt as though I had to walk on eggshells and monitor every word, especially in light of the surprise theme for that season. Now that I'm free of those constraints, I'm just gonna let it rip!
Kim Spradlin-Wolfe
Age: 36
Hometown: San Antonio, Texas
Current residence: San Antonio, Texas
Previous seasons: Winner Survivor: One World (season 24/aired 2012)
Occupation: Interior designer
Hobbies: Buying-selling vintage goods, renovating houses, playing with my kids, and picking up after my kids.
Pet peeves: People who stare at parts of my face that are not my eyes during conversation, road ragers, and perpetual nail picking.
Three words to describe you: Natural, gritty, and resilient.
When did you first watch Survivor? Senior year of high school, 2001.
Do you still watch Survivor? Yes!
What does Survivor mean to you/your family? Since we’ve loved watching the show since the beginning the experience of getting to go and do it was supreme. It's such a bright memory for us all.
What is one way that playing Survivor changed your life? I needed a reset button for my own self-confidence and just in life in general. Survivor was the perfect thing at the perfect time, I believe it changed my trajectory going forward.
As Survivor approaches season 40 and celebrates 20 years on television, what does it mean to be a part of this legacy? It's such an integrated part of my life I sometimes forget and take it for granted. I'm so grateful for all the fun that has come from being a part of Survivor.
How will you play Survivor differently this season than your previous season? My life has changed tremendously in the last seven years. My first go round I was 28 and newly single, I coveted the escape and the adventure of Survivor. Since then, I got married and had three babies as fast as humanly possible. I think this will perhaps change everything about the way I play, I just don't know exactly how. My plan is to take this new season as a complete new and separate experience from the last!
Age: 45
Hometown: Jersey City, N.J.
Current residence: Allendale, N.J.
Previous seasons: Winner Survivor: Cagayan (season 28/aired 2014); Survivor: Game Changers (season 34/aired 2017)
Occupation: Police officer
Inspiration in life: Father
Hobbies: Spending as much time as possible with my whole family. That is my only and most fun hobby.
Pet peeves: One-uppers, know-it-alls, laziness, entitlement, and passive aggressiveness.
Three words to describe you: Respectful, reliable, and responsible.
When did you first watch Survivor? Season 1 (on and off throughout the years).
Do You Still Watch SURVIVOR: Yes
What does Survivor mean to you/your family? Survivor has been a financial blessing to me and my family, and we’ll always be extremely grateful for that.
What is one way that playing Survivor changed your life? Financially! After winning, it catapulted me to a higher tax bracket, where I consistently stayed there since!
As Survivor approaches season 40 and celebrates 20 years on television, what does it mean to be a part of this legacy? It’s truly as surreal as it was for me the very first time I played. I’m genuinely humbled that Survivor looks at me as one of their top winners, so much that they would invite me back to play again not once, but TWICE! Being a part of this unimaginable milestone of a season is HUGE!
How will you play Survivor differently this season than your previous seasons? I’ve played Survivor twice (28 and 34) — I won once, and lost once. I’ve learned that my game-winning performance was similar to that of a one-trick pony. There is no way I can perform the same tricks playing with Survivor legends and expect to get away with it. (Hence, my second time playing at 34.) Fortunately for me, I’m well aware that I will have to change the way that I’m wired. I will play this season differently by not being as loud/flashy and will try my best to control the votes/game without making it obvious that I’m doing just that. Wish me luck! LOL!
Age: 29
Hometown: Freehold, N.J.
Current residence: Hoboken, N.J.
Previous seasons: Winner of Survivor: Kaôh Rōng (season 32/aired 2016)
Occupation: Business development manager
Inspiration in life: My family inspires me every day. They are the most thoughtful, funny, and loving people I have ever met and they always push me to be better.
Hobbies: I love to travel and play board games.
Pet Peeves: People who eat smelly foods on planes, people who invade personal space, and a bad martini.
Three words to describe you: Feisty, fun, and free-spirited.
When did you first watch Survivor? I started watching season 1 at the age of 10.
Do you still watch Survivor? Absolutely! In my completely unbiased opinion, it’s the greatest TV show of all time.
What does Survivor mean to you/your family? My family and I have always watched Survivor together so it is pretty sentimental. Being on the show has also allowed me to be involved with the Survivor community and I am lucky enough to call many of them my friends.
What is one way that playing Survivor changed your life? Winning Survivor gave me the confidence to know that I can do anything I set my mind to. I did not win by being the smartest or strongest; I won by being myself. I think realizing that in my mid-20s was really pivotal in shaping how I handle challenges.
As Survivor approaches season 40 and celebrates 20 years on television, what does it mean to be a part of this legacy? As a super fan, I am absolutely honored to be a small part of a huge legacy. Winning my first season was surreal. Now, I get to return with winners that I admire…I am pinching myself.
How will you play Survivor differently this season than your previous season? I don't think I will play much differently. In my first season, I learned that I am able to calmly adapt to changing circumstances and this is valuable in a game where paranoia runs rampant. Since I am a social player, I will lean into that and make as many personal connections as possible. I would like to make some fun, big moves this time but they have to be smart and not just for shock factor.
The one thing that feels really important is advocating for my own story so that at final tribal I have a compelling narrative. Lately, we have seen a trend of strong, confident males winning Survivor so I want to show that you can have a different approach and still be worthy of the title Sole Survivor. The pressure is on this season because everyone wants to prove they are the best to ever play the game so I am expecting fireworks and lots of big moves.
Age: 35
Hometown: Philadelphia
Current Residence: Philadelphia
Previous Seasons: Winner Survivor: Ghost Island (season 36/aired 2018)
Occupation: Furniture designer
Inspiration in life: My parents are my inspiration.
Hobbies: Playing basketball, traveling, and playing with my niece and nephew.
Three words to describe you: Determined, inspirational, and loving.
When did you first watch Survivor? Season 18 – Survivor: Tocantins.
Do you still watch Survivor? Yes.
What does Survivor mean to you/your family? To me, it is a decade-long dream turned into reality. My family saw it as one of those crazy dreams of mine, and they supported it with curiosity. When they realized how seriously I took Survivor, and that I was pretty good at it, they threw their full support behind me. For that, I’m super grateful.
What is one way that playing Survivor changed your life? It made me much busier. I give more talks, travel more, and give back more than I had before. Before I made lots of custom furniture for Beve Unlimited and traveled a little for deliveries. Now I still make lots of furniture, but I’m traveling globally for other sorts of opportunities, as well.
As Survivor approaches season 40 and celebrates 20 years on television, what does it mean to be a part of this legacy? The best season ever was the 10-year anniversary — season 20, Heroes vs. Villains. This will be yet another huge season — season 40, Winners at War, the first all-winners season. To be a part of it, I’m part of the Survivor legacy, and that’s something that I’ve always wanted to accomplish. So I’m just humbled, honored, and grateful to be out here again.
How will you play Survivor differently this season than your previous season? Last time I was playing for a lot of people back home. I wanted to play it safe to represent well for my family, community, and loved ones back home. I wanted to leave something my little cousins and my niece and nephew could see and be proud of. They have that, I did that. This time I want to loosen up a bit and have some fun out there. Backstab a little bit, and talk even more trash. Shoot at some big dogs, and pull some tricks out. Maybe even do some things that are out of character. Let’s see who’s out here to really play the game.
Age: 34
Hometown: Muscatine, Iowa
Current residence: Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Previous Seasons: Survivor: Cagayan (season 28/aired 2014); winner of Survivor: Game Changers (season 34/aired 2017)
Occupation: Police officer
Inspiration in life: Not one specific person, but anyone who is willing to try. If you never try, the answer is always no. People who are not afraid of failure because they believe they can succeed inspire me.
Hobbies: Spending time with my family, CrossFit, golf, running, and biking.
Pet peeves: Loud eaters, voicemails, slow drivers in the left lane, when my husband leaves empty boxes in the pantry, text messages before 6 a.m., pouring cereal into a bowl just to find out there’s no milk, when you are a loyal customer and your bill goes up, but a new customer gets a better deal, no hot water left when you get in the shower, unsubscribing from emails but they still send you emails, group text messages, people that back into parking spaces, cats, steep driveways, pen clicking, restaurant tables that are uneven or wobbly, empty toilet paper roll left on the roller, delayed flights, and interrupted TV due to weather.
Three words to describe you: Determined, competitive, and street smart.
When did you first watch Survivor? I’ve watched Survivor since the beginning.
Do you still watch Survivor? Every Wednesday, my family sits down and watches Survivor together.
What does Survivor mean to you/your family? Survivor means the world to my family; it has made our lives much easier financially.
What is one way that playing Survivor changed your life? Enduring the mental, emotional, and physical aspects of the game made me realize how powerful your mind and attitude are. Survivor changed me by teaching me that anything is possible! There is NOTHING I can’t accomplish.
As Survivor approaches season 40 and celebrates 20 years on television, what does it mean to be a part of this legacy? Forty seasons is absolutely insane! I am honored and humbled to be chosen to play three times.
How will you play Survivor differently this season than your previous seasons? The past two seasons I’ve had a game plan going into the season. I’ve now played two completely different games, one being loyal and one being a flip flopper. I feel like the best approach to this season is going to be psychological warfare to create paranoia and have people self-destruct.
Age: 43
Hometown: Boston
Current residence: Pensacola, Fla.
Previous seasons: Survivor: Marquesas (season 4/aired 2002); Survivor: All-Stars (season 8/aired 2004); Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains (season 20/aired 2010); winner of Survivor: Redemption Island (season 22/aired 2011); Survivor: Island of the Idols (season 39/aired 2019).
Occupation: Construction
Inspiration in life: My parents
Hobbies: Fishing, poker, ice hockey, and golf
Pet peeves: Cry babies
3 words to describe you: Competitive, adventurous, and consistent.
When did you first watch Survivor? From the beginning.
Do you still watch Survivor? Yes.
What does Survivor mean to you/your family? I have my family because of Survivor!
What is one way that playing Survivor changed your life? I have my family because of Survivor!
As Survivor approaches season 40 and celebrates 20 years on television, what does it mean to be a part of this legacy? It’s an honor to have played this game from the very beginning and I’m grateful for everything that Survivor has brought to my life. This season is truly monumental and a celebration and I’m so proud to be a part of it!
How will you play Survivor differently this season than your previous seasons? Always got to adapt!
Age: 29
Hometown: Willsboro, NY
Current Residence: Santa Monica, CA
Previous Seasons: Winner of SURVIVOR: South Pacific (Season 23/Aired 2011)
Occupation: Healthcare Consultant
Inspiration in Life: My grandmother. She’s 90 and brilliant, effortlessly cooks dinner for 12, reuses postal stamps, gardens, paints beautifully, and writes IN CAPS LOCK FOR EFFECT
Hobbies: Soccer, skiing, podcasts, reading, and walking
Pet Peeves: Men who feign confusion about the difference between explaining and mansplaining
3 Words to Describe You: Unclean, tenacious, and chameleon-like
When Did You First Watch SURVIVOR: May 31, 2000. I was 10 years old. My dad was writing a book about islands and thought the show was a “documentary” so he made us watch for “research.”
Do You Still Watch SURVIVOR: Religiously.
What Does Survivor Mean to You/Your Family: To me, being a SURVIVOR fan means that I get to live two lives at once. In one life, I spend my week working, cooking, exercising and sleeping... but in the other, I’m watching previews and catching up on behind-the-scenes on Mondays (research for my pool-pick), rushing home to watch live and follow along with the Know-it-All’s on Wednesdays, waking up early on Thursdays to soak in the Ponderosa edits, and debating the merits of “big moves” during long walks with my fiancé on Saturdays.
What is One Way That Playing SURVIVOR Changed Your Life: SURVIVOR built my confidence, giving me the guts to deviate from a more traditional path (I chose not to become a doctor after graduating medical school) and pursue a more uncertain career.
As SURVIVOR Approaches Season 40 and Celebrates 20 Years on Television, What Does it Mean to be a Part of this Legacy: It's still so surreal to me that I was basically sucked into the screen of my favorite TV show and am beyond grateful and humbled to be etched into the SURVIVOR canon, hanging on - however precariously - in the top 25 of Dalton Ross’ winner rankings and on the tails of some of my favorite players of all time - Tony! Tom! Kim! Ethan! Cochran!
How Will You Play SURVIVOR Differently This Season than Your Previous Season(s): I hope to be less afraid of failure, more open to taking risks, and more embracing of, rather than frustrated by, unknown variables in the game.
Age: 39
Hometown: Lindon, UT
Current Residence: Mesa, AZ
Previous Seasons: SURVIVOR: Tocantins (Season 18/Aired 2009) SURVIVOR: Heroes vs. Villains (Season 20/Aired 2010); Winner of SURVIVOR: Blood vs. Water (Season 27/Aired 2013)
Occupation: Son, husband, father, friend. In a different order though.
Inspiration in Life: My daughters. If I could get as excited at anything as they do about a passing airplane or the moon I'd be crushing life.
Hobbies: Dadding, pickle ball, mountain biking, and watching TV.
Pet Peeves: Inefficiency, other know-it-alls, and inconsiderateness.
When Did You First Watch SURVIVOR: When I was familiarizing myself with the game right before the first season I played (18). I haven't missed any episodes other than those on seasons I was on after my vote out, because I'm petty.
Do You Still Watch SURVIVOR: Of course.
What Does Survivor Mean to You/Your Family: SURVIVOR has afforded me the luxury of spending lots of time with my kids. For which I will always be grateful.
What is One Way That Playing SURVIVOR Changed Your Life: Opened lots of doors to pursue many different interests. Met many lifelong friends and gave me something to focus on every single moment my brain has some down time.
As SURVIVOR Approaches Season 40 and Celebrates 20 Years on Television, What Does it Mean to be a Part of this Legacy: I'm honestly honored and proud to be a part of such a milestone. I would have been secretly a bit hurt had I not been included even though I'd pretend not to care.
How Will You Play SURVIVOR Differently This Season than Your Previous Season(s): I think players will be watching for a sarcastic, cutting, almost aggressive personality who steals food. I'll have to make it SEEM like I am none of those or like I have chilled out a bit, because I have... or have I?
Age: 43
Hometown: Tonganoxie, KS
Current Residence: Shawnee, KS
Previous Seasons: Winner of SURVIVOR: Guatemala (Season 11/Aired 2005)
Occupation: Owner of Sideline Chic
Inspiration in Life: One of my grandmother’s best friends, Elizabeth Pascuzzi. From the time I was a young girl until the day she passed she would tell me, "You're a winner.” I even brought with me a letter she had written me many years ago as inspiration before entering this round of SURVIVOR.
Hobbies: Coaching youth sports, hosting benefit auctions in KC, running races, and participating in any outdoor activities.
Pet Peeves: Parents of young kids who think their kids are going pro, negative people, takers, and slow drivers!
3 Words to Describe You: VELVET... STEAM...ROLLER
When Did You First Watch SURVIVOR: SURVIVOR: Australian Outback
Do You Still Watch SURVIVOR: It’s difficult to find time to watch anything being a wife, mother of two VERY active boys, and a business owner but I watch what I can!
What Does Survivor Mean to You/Your Family: One of my strongest memories of my stepfather (who I called dad) was watching SURVIVOR with him. He was the one who encouraged me to tryout. When Jeff announced my name as the winner of season 11, you can see me running to him first and giving him a big hug. He passed away two years ago: So, SURVIVOR will always be our game.
What is One Way That Playing SURVIVOR Changed Your Life: It made me realize how little we need to survive and how far I could push myself both physically and mentally.
As SURVIVOR Approaches Season 40 and Celebrates 20 Years on Television, What Does it Mean to be a Part of this Legacy: Incredible to think I have been blessed with the opportunity to be a part of the mothership of all reality shows that fostered the reality show movement. Now, I get to do it all again!
How Will You Play SURVIVOR Differently This Season than Your Previous Season(s): Honestly, I really don't know until I see what cards the game deals me this go around. I do plan on being the sweet Midwest girl that I am except this time with a bit of edge.
Age: 36
Hometown: Boise, ID
Current Residence: Boise, ID
Previous Seasons: Winner of SURVIVOR: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers (Season 35/Aired 2017)
Occupation: Real estate/stay at home dad
Inspiration in Life: My wife, my kids, my family, ribeyes, and Ryan Ulrich
Hobbies: Racing cars, camping, getting my fingernails painted by my daughter, going on adventure hikes with my son, and occasionally making my wife laugh in between all my crazy shenanigans!
Pet Peeves: Whining, lying and turkey poop!
3 Words to Describe You: Ben Russell Driebergen
When Did You First Watch SURVIVOR: The very first episode!
Do You Still Watch SURVIVOR: As a great man once said at tribal “is the Pope a Catholic?” -Ryan Ulrich
What Does Survivor Mean to You/Your Family: Honestly it’s probably like a bunch of SURVIVOR families Wednesday nights. We wake up Wednesday morning and first thing we say is Happy SURVIVOR Wednesday! My son wears his buff to school. Sweet Kelly and I get to watch SURVIVOR while the kiddos are popping in for challenges. It’s a day that’s built around excitement and anticipation. Our family loves it!
What is One Way That Playing SURVIVOR Changed Your Life: More family time.