Survivor: Winners at War new cast photo gallery

As Survivor approaches season 40 and celebrates 20 years on television, what does it mean to be a part of this legacy? I am pumped. I thought I was done, but this opportunity to compete with the best of the best is too good to pass up. The game has changed. It’s faster, more complex, and people are bolder. I’m excited to get into this more dynamic arena and win a totally new game.

How will you play Survivor differently this season than your previous seasons? I’m sure I will be targeted again right away, like I was on Heroes vs. Villains. So, this time I will have to take into consideration that I may be on the outside looking in at first. There also may be some people playing with me that I have history with — probably not good history — and I will have to clear my mind and see them as totally new, like we’re meeting for the first time. I plan to be more aggressive and sneaky in hunting idols, distributing misinformation, letting other people lead and take credit, and really play up that I’m a new mom. I’m definitely not in as good of physical shape as I was the last few times I played, but I have a new stamina and capacity that comes from knowing that I can survive six months of sleep deprivation with a newborn. And, I know that I can connect with people in a completely different way as a mother.