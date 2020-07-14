Survivor type TV Show network CBS genre Reality Where to watch Close Streaming Options

With Survivor filming for seasons 41 and 42 indefinitely postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, EW is reaching back into the reality show's past. We sent a Survivor Quarantine Questionnaire to a batch of former players to fill out with their thoughts about their time on the show as well as updates on what they've been up to since. Each weekday, EW will post the answers from a different player.

Tracy Hughes-Wolf was a player. Unfortunately, the people she was playing with on Survivor: Micronesia — Fans vs. Favorites didn't really want to play the game. Tracy showed her chops early on when she helped convince Joel Anderson to blindside Michael Bartone instead of her ally Chet Welch. But eventually, Chet asked to be voted out after suffering an injured ankle, while fellow ally Kathy Sleckman quit the game.

Ultimately, a tribe swap and lack of numbers did Tracy in, and a last-minute plan to blindside Ozzy instead fizzled — landing the commercial and residential builder in 12th place and leaving fans to wonder what could have been had THW been dealt a better set of cards.

We fired off our Survivor Quarantine Questionnaire to Tracy to find out how the underrated competitor feels now about her time on the show, learn what she considers her biggest regret, and see what she's been up to since her torch got so cruelly snuffed.

Image zoom Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: First off, give the update as to what you've been up to since appearing on Survivor.

TRACY HUGHES-WOLF: Since being on the 16th season of Survivor: Micronesia, I have relocated to the West Coast, where I currently reside in Los Angeles, Calif., and love it. I have been living life to the fullest. After Survivor, I was on Keeping Up With The Kardashians training Kris Jenner, Scott Disick, and her friends on season 10. At the moment, I am a full-time manager for my daughter Madi Wolf, who is a Juno-nominated platinum singer-songwriter and soaring in the music business. It's been fun watching it all unfold.

What is your proudest moment ever from playing Survivor?

Being the most underestimated player and blindsiding the big dawgs. That was a proud moment for me, as well as Jeff's acknowledgement of the same. Had certain players followed my lead, the outcome of the game may have changed.

What is your biggest regret from your Survivor experience?

My biggest regret is choosing Cirie over Eliza at the merge. Had I chosen Eliza, she, Ami, and I would have been a lock for a stronger possible win.

What's something that will blow fans' minds that happened out there in your season but never made it to TV?

There are several. One, my nose was fractured in a challenge and never shown. I entered the show with an injured finger and never disclosed it. When sleeping, a few were loud sexual partners. Some of the cast members broke into the production camp and got caught.

How do you feel about the edit you got on the show?

I definitely do not feel they showed enough of my orchestrated gameplay.

What was it like coming back to regular society after being out there? Was there culture shock or an adjustment coming back?

Sanctuary. I will never view water the same way again. To this day, I am incredibly conservative with everything. Definite culture shock coming back. I missed my family, but I could live on that island forever.

Was there ever a point either during the game or after you got back where you regretted going on the show?

F— no.

Whom do you still talk, text, or email with the most from your season?

When I first got off the show, it was Jonny, Chet, and Kathy. Recently 40 of us got on for a zoom call to help Eliza Orlins raise money for her campaign. Eliza is running for Manhattan DA. We got to speak to each other and finally catch up. Frosti, Courtney Randy, Hatch, Andrea, Sandra, Fairplay and many more contestants for from various seasons. We all got to catch up and answer questions from our fans.

Do you still watch Survivor, and if so, what's your favorite season you were not on and why?

Never missed an episode. The last season, Winners at War, for sure.

Who's one player from another Survivor season you wish you could have played with or against and why?

I'd love to play against Natalie Anderson. She's an O.G.

If you could make one change to any aspect of Survivor, what would it be and why?

Too much food in the recent seasons. The game has become easier with more comforts than what we had on the first 16 seasons. The rewards used to be more extravagant as well. I do like the challenges, though.

Finally, would you play again if asked?

As long as Jeff is the host, I'm there.

To keep track of our daily Survivor Quarantine Questionnaires and get all latest updates, check out EW's Survivor hub, and follow Dalton on Twitter .

Related content: