With Survivor filming for seasons 41 and 42 indefinitely postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, EW is reaching back into the reality show’s past. We sent a Survivor Quarantine Questionnaire to a batch of former players to fill out with their thoughts about their time on the show as well as updates on what they’ve been up to since. Each weekday, EW will post the answers from a different player.

Jerry Sims coulda been a contender. A 1st Sergeant in the U.S. Army, Jerry certainly had the toughness and strategy to succeed on Survivor: Tocantins — forming strong early bonds with his teammates on the Timbira tribe. But a stomach illness — perhaps due to a meal of uncooked beans — became Jerry’s ultimate undoing, and as his condition continued to deteriorate, his tribemates had no choice to vote him out, doing so unanimously on day 9.

We’ll never know how Jerry might have done in the game had he not gotten sick. But we can learn what he thinks about his experience now thanks to his (emoji-heavy) Survivor Quarantine Questionnaire.

Credit: Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: First off, give the update as to what you’ve been up to since appearing on Survivor.

JERRY SIMS: I am still working for Duke Energy Company and retired from the Army in 2009.

What is your proudest moment ever from playing Survivor?

Just to be accepted to participate in Survivor was the greatest moment for me.

What is your biggest regret from your Survivor experience?

To make it on the show ready to play mind games with the other contests and get a nasty upset stomach and get voted😷 🤧 out was a big letdown.

What’s something that will blow fans’ minds that happened out there in your season but never made it to TV?

I tried to take corn from the corn and water challenge and the producer took the corn from me. 🤣

How do you feel about the edit you got on the show?

I like 👍 the way the show was edited to keep people in suspense of the outcome of which tribe would win the challenges and the game.

What was it like coming back to regular society after being out there? Was there culture shock or an adjustment coming back?

No 👎 I had just returned from a tour in Afghanistan and being out of touch with society was no problem.

Was there ever a point either during the game or after you got back where you regretted going on the show?

No,👎 not at all, that was an experience of a life time! I enjoyed 😉 every moment.

Whom do you still talk, text, or email with the most from your season?

Coach and Tyson were my partners in crime when I was on Survivor. I still text and communicate on Facebook with those two guys. 😀

Do you still watch Survivor, and if so, what’s your favorite season you were not on and why?

I never miss a season and this last season was about as good as it gets. I like how even though their 🤔 torches 🔦 were put out by Jeff the bad man Probst (Jeff is a cool 😎 guy) they still had a good 👍 chance to get back into the game. Love 💘 last season!

Who’s one player from another Survivor season you wish you could have played with or against and why?

Tony from last season, because was very sneaky and I would have loved to try and expose him and see 👀 his torch 🔦 put out.

If you could make one change to any aspect of Survivor, what would it be and why?

That every season going forward would be played like last season, and you have a chance to get back into the game. After being selected for Survivor and the experience of being the second one on the team to be voted out without having a chance to show the TV world what you are capable of bringing to the show was a big let own. There are hundreds of people just trying to get selected, and when you are one of them that are chosen, you want to dominate. You don't want to leave because of popularity or first impressions.

Finally, would you play again if asked?

Maybe 👀

