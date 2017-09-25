"This is merely an element in a challenge today. But back in the very beginning, it was the entire challenge. Where the tribe swims out into fairly deep water and takes turns diving down to move a very heavy chest along the floor of the ocean. When they run out of breath, they swim to the surface to get air and rest. In that first season, we had no Dream Team. The producers, myself, and even Jeff and Mark Burnett would test these challenges. For this one, I was on Mark's team, and I consider myself a strong water guy. On 'Go,' we swim out, Mark and I go down together and grab the chest and begin moving it towards shore. As I run out of breath, I go to the surface. Mark pops up after me and looks at me in shock, 'John! What happened?' 'I ran out of breath,' I replied, to which Mark responded, 'What?!?! Don't be a wussy, we need to win this thing!' From that point on, my head would have turned six different colors and exploded rather than me surfacing before Mark for the rest of that challenge! And yes... we won!"