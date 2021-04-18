Survivor Streaming Options

Survivor star Sunday Burquest has passed away at 50 years old, according to an Instagram post from Sunday's daughter Kennedy Burquest.

After beating breast cancer in 2012, Burquest appeared on Survivor's Millennials vs. Gen X season in 2016, coming in seventh place after she was voted out on day 35. She was later diagnosed with terminal esophageal and ovarian cancer in 2020.

In an interview this past November with EW, Burquest spoke of taking on her latest battle. "After beating breast cancer in 2012, a terminal cancer diagnosis was definitely not something I expected," she wrote in her Survivor Quarantine Questionnaire. "I'm actively fighting the disease with chemo, which, in my doctor's words, 'will extend my window of time,' however being a person of faith, I still believe in miracles and am fully expecting one to come my way!"

In her Instagram post announcing the news, daughter Kennedy spoke emotionally and eloquently to her mother.

To my unbelievably beautiful mama,Thank you. Thank you for fighting as hard as you did for as long as you did. Thank you for being a best friend, a role model, a sister, and my mother all in one. Thank you for raising me to love Jesus, and show that love to others. That's something you did so well. It breaks my heart to know you will never get to see me on my wedding day, or be there when I have my first kid. But I know you're watching over me. Although it hurts me so bad to watch you go, I'm so happy you are happy again. I'm happy you get to be with Jesus, and see your dad. I'm happy you aren't in pain anymore. I'm happy I got to have these past few months with you. I loved taking care of you. You'll always be my favorite patient. I love you to heaven and back a million times. I know one day we will meet again. Until then, I'll spend every minute missing you, and trying to make you proud. Rest easy mom, I'll see you soon

As for her time in the reality TV spotlight, Burquest never stopped appreciating the adventure and a chance to turn her dream as a fan into a reality as a player. "I remember our first night sitting in our quickly made shelter in a horrible storm for what felt like an eternity," she told EW in November. "We were miserable, freezing, and soaking wet. I kept telling myself, you signed up for this, you asked for this as cold rain was going down the back of my neck all night. Even at that, I never regretted going on the show. My 7 days in the hospital and 2 surgeries never made me regret it for a second.… There is so much about Survivor that is a part of my life and I am still a huge fan, I'll never regret getting this opportunity."

