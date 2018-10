Fans rank every single Survivor season

There was no way it could live up to the hype. When this aired in 2004, the prospect of winners like Richard Hatch, Tina Wesson, Ethan Zohn, and Jenna Morasca facing off against each other (and other icons like Colby, Jerri, Sue Hawk, and Rupert returning) was positively intoxicating. What ended up happening in this first-ever season to feature returning players, however, was a bit of a letdown. The fans voting in our poll seemed to agree.