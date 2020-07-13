Survivor type TV Show network CBS genre Reality Where to watch Close Streaming Options

With Survivor filming for season 41 and 42 indefinitely postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, EW is reaching back into the reality show’s past. We sent a Survivor Quarantine Questionnaire to a batch of former players to fill out with their thoughts about their time on the show as well as updates on what they’ve been up to since. Each weekday, EW will post the answers from a different player.

Ryno! An early member of the very exclusive one-name nickname club, Ryan Opray made his mark on Survivor: Pearl Islands. But the then-30-year-old electrician found himself a victim of the Outcasts twists when Lillian Morris — whom Ryan had helped vote out earlier in the game — returned and sided with the rival Morgan tribe at the merge, sealing his (and Andrew Savage’s) fate.

Ryno’s march to the million may have been cut short, but he was a big part of a truly epic season. How does he feel now about his time on the show? What is his biggest regret? And what’s he been up to since then? We sent Ryno our Survivor Quarantine Questionnaire to answer all that and more.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: First off, give the update as to what you’ve been up to since appearing on Survivor.

RYAN OPRAY: I was living in L.A. for a while from 2004-2015… trying my hand at the acting thing. Didn’t fair too well, haha. Moved back to Northern California to be closer to my parents after my dad got really ill. He’s doing better now. Moved to my property in Panama and was building an eco-retreat on the beach in 2017. Was robbed at gunpoint on my property, so I moved back to the Bay Area again. Then, last September, I competed on another TV show called World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji [premiering Aug. 14 on Amazon Prime] in Fiji. Mark Burnett produced and Bear Grylls was the host. I haven’t been up to anything much really, lol. After the race, I have been doing bathroom remodels. House flipping is up next.

What is your proudest moment ever from playing Survivor?

Definitely saving Pelican Pete from Osten “Machete” Taylor. No, in all honesty, that and saving Osten from drowning. I love that dude! He’s a great human.

What is your biggest regret from your Survivor experience?

I would say not going further in the game. I should have convinced Rupert that Fairplay and Burton were going hard after him. I played with the hand I was dealt, but, looking back, could have created more doubt in people’s heads about Fairplay. He convinced everyone to take me out. He mentioned I could have won because I made friends with people on both tribes.

What’s something that will blow fans’ minds that happened out there in your season but never made it to TV?

The sheer amount of injuries and bug bites we had. Osten had a staph infection in his elbows, legs, etc. I had a worm or some s--- growing in my arm.

How do you feel about the edit you got on the show?

It was good. Kinda quiet, which I’m not. I’m more of a jokester and love making people laugh. I was beyond hungry and beyond tired, so my jokes fell on deaf ears. Probably ’cause I might not be that funny.

What was it like coming back to regular society after being out there? Was there culture shock or an adjustment coming back?

It was crazy cause everyone was asking if I won. I had major anxiety for a while. Strange going out and seeing people for sure. I was paranoid, like, “Hey, is this person after me?”

Was there ever a point either during the game or after you got back where you regretted going on the show?

NEVER EVER. LOVED IT.

Whom do you still talk, text, or email with the most from your season?

Darrah, Andrew, Osten, Tijuana. The Morgan 5 — they are my family, period.

Do you still watch Survivor, and if so, what’s your favorite season you were not on and why?

I really liked season 1. For me, the show was cutting edge. I still watch the show. Still a superfan.

Who’s one player from another Survivor season you wish you could have played with or against and why?

Bob “Bob Dawg” Mason by far. He’s my best friend. We had some great times in L.A. together. Dude is absolutely hilarious. He would have made the time on the show easier.

If you could make one change to any aspect of Survivor, what would it be and why?

I would like a final 2 again, and less or no idols and advantages. Wouldn’t it be cool to see a Pearl Islands 2: The Redux... you hear me, Jeff Probst??? It’s time.

Finally, would you play again if asked?

100 million percent yes. JP, make it happen.

