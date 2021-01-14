With Survivor filming for seasons 41 and 42 indefinitely postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, EW is reaching back into the reality show's past. We sent a Survivor Quarantine Questionnaire to a batch of former players to fill out with their thoughts about their time on the show as well as updates on what they've been up to since. Each weekday, EW will post the answers from a different player.

While the majority of Survivor fans were not exactly thrilled with the Edge of Extinction twist, one good thing did manage to come out of that Godforsaken stretch of beach: Reem Daly. While in almost any other season Reem would have been an afterthought after being voted out first on day 3, the salesperson from Virginia ended up becoming one of the breakouts of Survivor: Edge of Extinction thanks to her hilarious confessionals and tell-it-like-it-is attitude. The way she would welcome new arrivals at the Edge alone made her must-watch TV as Reem became the queen of the Edge over her 32 days inhabiting the island.

As a result of the Edge twist, viewers got to see a lot more of Reem than we normally would have. But if she had her way, we would have seen even more that that! Reem explains why Survivor should go the Big Brother route and have 24/7 feeds to truly show everything that happens out there on the island. She also reveals that she was originally supposed to appear on a different Survivor season.

You want it. You need it. Now you have it. The Reem Daly Survivor Quarantine Questionnaire.

EW: First off, give the update as to what you've been up to since appearing on Survivor.

REEM DALY: Since being on Survivor, I've been modeling all over the world. NOT! Business as usual. I am lucky I got to roll out for a bit, but it's good to be back. COVID has changed things up, but I'm lucky to still have a job and be with my family.

What is your proudest moment ever from playing Survivor?

Staying true to who I am. I am not fake or interested in impressing people. Folks I have known for over 30 years were like... you haven't changed a bit! To me, that is something to be proud of.

What is your biggest regret from your Survivor experience?

So this is funny, I guess my biggest regret is also my proudest moment. 😂

What's something that will blow fans' minds that happened out there in your season but never made it to TV?

I am not sure what will BLOW their minds, but while everyone is talking about gender roles on Survivor, what you see on TV is not always the case. Some men chose to do arts and crafts while others (men and women included who were not seen as "strong") were providing. Everyone should take a break, for sure, but they do not air EVERYTHING and I think folks would be surprised.

I also had some pretty awesome moments with Julia. I am such a baby with snakes, and I felt bad for killing crabs. Julia, on the other hand, is just so chill and was fun to be with. She was such a blessing on The Edge, and in life.

How do you feel about the edit you got on the show?

Fine. I mean, look, they showed things that happened. It's not like they got actors. I wish they would run feeds 24/7. It would show more of who people are. I wish I would have not started on my tribe, but I'm lucky I got to play.

What was it like coming back to regular society after being out there? Was there culture shock or an adjustment coming back

I was fine. I have heard from other folks that their relationship with food was different.

Was there ever a point either during the game or after you got back where you regretted going on the show?

I don't regret going. I wish I did things differently. It's painful to watch. Not everyone can appreciate how awesome I am. Too bad really. :)

Whom do you still talk, text, or email with the most from your season?

Wendy — if my girl EVER needs anything there will be no questions asked. She backed me up and I will never forget that. She is a loyal friend and extremely talented! Wendy is probably one of the NICEST people I have ever met!

Julia — She was my saving grace on The Edge. I adore her and her family. She is such a great person and role model. My kids reach out to her for guidance and advice. She has dedicated her life to helping others, and I am proud to call her my friend.

Aubry — We talked more AFTER Survivor and I am so glad. She is genuine and insightful. I am really glad we are friends.

Ron — Ron should not have time for any nonsense since he is running an educational academy, RON CLARK ACADEMY. This guy... I cried watching his movie. I love how he takes time to do the silliest things and is always available to answer my call or questions. He's a great person who loves to help children thrive.

I text or DM with other folks from my season. I miss playing chess with David. I may have to send him an invite.

Do you still watch Survivor, and if so, what's your favorite season you were not on and why?

I do still watch, it but it's not the same. I really liked David vs. Goliath. I was supposed to be on that season. I think I may have done better 😂.

Who's one player from another Survivor season you wish you could have played with or against and why?

Trick question because I do not want to share in case I have the chance to play again.

If you could make one change to any aspect of Survivor, what would it be and why?

Diversity, which is now happening, a 24/7 feed, and more of my age group.

Finally, would you play again if asked?

No one is asking. I guess we will have to find out if they do :).

