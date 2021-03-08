Survivor Quarantine Questionnaire: Darrah Johnson is not the 'quiet person' we met on TV

With Survivor filming for seasons 41 and 42 delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, EW is reaching back into the reality show's past. We sent a Survivor Quarantine Questionnaire to a batch of former players to fill out with their thoughts about their time on the show as well as updates on what they've been up to since. Each weekday, EW will post the answers from a different player.

The Darrah Johnson we met on Survivor: Pearl Islands may not be the same Darrah Johnson outside of the game. "They made me out to be a really quiet person," says Darrah now, "which I wasn't. I'm very competitive and outgoing."

Darrah's competitiveness is not a huge surprise considering the then-mortician won three straight immunity challenges down the stretch on the show. That doesn't happen without a burning will to win. As for the outgoing part, Darrah was competing for screen time in a season full of huge personalities like Rupert Boneham, Sandra Diaz-Twine, and Jonny Fairplay, so it's no wonder that she ended up relegated to the background of the edit on the show. In another season with another cast, she may have been a breakout star.

As it is, Darrah at least had a breakout performance on Pearl Islands, making it all the way to day 37 and fourth place — and only was voted out as a result of a highly unusual situation in which none of the final four players left won immunity after competing against (and losing to) the entire jury playing as a team in a trivia competition.

Now, for our 150th Quarantine Questionnaire, Darrah looks back at her time in the Survivor sun.

Image zoom Darrah Johnson on 'Survivor: Pearl Islands' | Credit: Monty Brinton/CBS

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: First off, give the update as to what you've been up to since appearing on Survivor.

DARRAH JOHNSON: Since appearing on Survivor, I have gotten married and have 3 beautiful kids. So playing mommy and wifey role has kept me pretty busy.

What is your proudest moment ever from playing Survivor?

I would have to say that my proudest moments playing on Survivor would be winning three immunity challenges in a row, which was awesome but kind of kicked me in the butt too since after that I was a huge threat!

What is your biggest regret from your Survivor experience?

Honestly, I don't really have any regrets from my Survivor experience. I wouldn't play the game any different than I did. I guess though if I had to pick one regret it would be maybe studying the history of Panama, because that's what caused me to lose the immunity challenge that sent me packing.

What's something that will blow fans' minds that happened out there in your season but never made it to TV?

Gosh, it has been so long ago I don't really remember anything that happened out there that didn't make it to tv because cameras were on us 24/7.

How do you feel about the edit you got on the show?

What was it like coming back to regular society after being out there? Was there culture shock or an adjustment coming back?

It was very strange because there was food anytime I wanted it, I didn't have to tip toe around and think about what I was going to say before I said it in case it would come out the wrong way. The only real adjustment I had when I got back home was sleeping. I was so used to sleeping on bamboo sticks for 37 days that the bed was way too soft so I had to sleep on the floor for a while.

Image zoom The Morgan tribe of 'Survivor: Pearl Islands' | Credit: ROBERT VOETS/CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

Was there ever a point either during the game or after you got back where you regretted going on the show?

Absolutely not!! Loved every second of it and have made lifelong friends and best friends at that, that I would have never gotten if I didn't do the show.

Whom do you still talk, text, or email with the most from your season?

I still talk to Osten, Savage, Ryan, and Tijuana very regularly. We visit each other as much as possible. They all came down to my wedding when I got married. My husband and Osten talk on FaceTime daily!

Do you still watch Survivor, and, if so, what's your favorite season you were not on and why?

I really haven't sat down and watched a full season since mine. I do love the show still, but with three kids it's pretty hard now to watch TV at all.

Who's one player from another Survivor season you wish you could have played with or against and why?

I have always loved Big Tom! He was always my fav and I would have loved to have played with him!

If you could make one change to any aspect of Survivor, what would it be and why?

If I could make one change, I would have to say the hidden immunity idols. Maybe come up with something a little different. I mean, we didn't have that and I probably would have loved it when I was playing, but it's time for something new.

Finally, would you play again if asked?

Yes, most definitely I would love to play again! I love the game of Survivor and I love competing.

To keep track of our daily Survivor Quarantine Questionnaires and get all the latest updates, check out EW's Survivor hub, and follow Dalton on Twitter.

