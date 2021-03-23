Survivor Quarantine Questionnaire: How the show inspired Nicole Delma to take on Amazon and plastic

With Survivor filming for seasons 41 and 42 delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, EW is reaching back into the reality show's past. We sent a Survivor Quarantine Questionnaire to a batch of former players to fill out with their thoughts about their time on the show as well as updates on what they've been up to since. Each weekday, EW will post the answers from a different player.

Nicole Delma may have lasted only three days on Survivor: Pearl Islands, but she saw plenty. She saw plenty of scheming, that led to her early ouster. She saw plenty of danger, in the form of monsoons and lightning storms. And she certainly saw plenty of her male tribemates, who decided to run the first immunity challenge naked.

Nicole saw plenty of something else, too. No, not the clothes, footwear, and gear she had bought specifically for the Survivor experience yet never got to use after the Pearl Islands cast was forced to jump off a boat, but rather something far less welcome: trash washing up on shore — and lots of it. And not just any old trash, but plastic. Lots and lots of plastic.

In her Quarantine Questionnaire, Nicole explains how her brief reality TV tenure inspired her to create a massive petition asking Amazon to offer plastic-free options at checkout. And that's not all. Nicole also reveals a pact the women in the Pearl Islands cast made at the start of the season, how some editing tricks of the trade misrepresented her on the show, and what else she's up to now.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: First off, give the update as to what you've been up to since appearing on Survivor.

NICOLE DELMA: I live on the East Coast with my family now and have two daughters, ages 3 and 5. Their father was my surf teacher and is a science teacher himself and we have a great life outdoors surrounded by water and the things we love.

For a decade, I enjoyed a great career in NYC in marketing for brands like Conde Nast, J.Crew, and Getty Images and I now own and run two businesses of my own. One is an email and database consulting firm, which I've had for 10 years, and the other focuses on activities and maker kits to help families get offline — it's called Mindoffline.org. Somewhere between Survivor and now, I ran about 20 marathons but I'm not currently training for anything.

I'm very passionate about plastic waste, and think my experience on Survivor seeing man-made plastic waste on an uninhabited island changed me forever. As a result, I started what is now the largest petition asking Amazon to offer plastic-free checkout and we have over 750,000 signatures — it's at Change.org/plasticfreechoice. Amazon ships billions of packages a year, so I'd like them and other major shippers to give consumers better choices and not send us packaging we don't need and that can't really be recycled. Another passion project is the environmental film category of the Hamptons International Film Festival called Air, Land + Sea, which allows me to bring my love of film and the planet together. The store I own gives its profits to that environmental programming.

My most important work though is my children and providing them a safe and adventure-filled life during these crazy times. We are very blessed, and I am thankful every day for my family.

What is your proudest moment ever from playing Survivor?

That is a tough one. It was probably either the way I navigated the casting or the decision not to cave to the pressure to take our clothes off or to use our sexuality as young women as a tool to win. All the young women on our season made this choice and it really sent the program for a loop — they had to form another tribe as a result!

The million dollars would have certainly been spent by now, but there is nothing on the show I am embarrassed for my daughters to see and I'm really proud and grateful for that.

What is your biggest regret from your Survivor experience?

The $1,200 in gear I bought to have on the island, which production never gave us and then lost.

What's something that will blow fans' minds that happened out there in your season but never made it to TV?

There were really extreme monsoons and lightning storms going on when we were out on the boats moving from island to island. In hindsight, I don't think it was as safe as we thought it would be and I think we were in real danger at times.

We had to get in rough seas in high winds with lightning crashing down in the pitch black to get to camp, and I can recall even the camera crew not really wanting to go in that water in the dark to follow us. As much as it is a production, it's in pretty wild terrain and mother nature can't really be produced.

How do you feel about the edit you got on the show?

I don't have any regrets, but I do laugh at how few people understand that the audio that is being played when I'm talking is from private interviews and not what I was actually saying to the tribe. Different audio and video is Frankensteined together to drive a story line production wants to support, even if that is not really what happened. Even my own father asked me why I said the things I said to the group and all I could tell him was, "I didn't."

For that reason alone, I can't really watch much reality TV, because all I notice is the audio that is playing when the subject's back is to the camera is 99% probably not the audio from that moment.

What was it like coming back to regular society after being out there? Was there culture shock or an adjustment coming back?

The coming back part was the most shocking element of the whole experience. I went on when we weren't that digitally connected so I cannot even imagine what it is like for people who go on nowadays.

I remember cracking up because Splenda, this new sweetener, came out while we were away and that seemed so odd to us that there were suddenly these yellow packets. A major athlete we all admired was also arrested during our time on the island so catching up on news like that was bizarre.

The aspect of hunger was real, too, and I recall taking food with me everywhere for months after and watching birds, etc., and sizing them up. I hope to never be that hungry again.

Was there ever a point either during the game or after you got back where you regretted going on the show?

I did feel very naive about the whole process and how quickly it happened for me at such a young age. All things considered, I think I got off easy compared to some other young women who did things they can never take back on camera for millions to see. I think it was a blessing to have been voted off early because being famous that quickly was weird — I can tell people [about being on Survivor] or not tell them now and I appreciate that I have that option, whereas some others do not and still get bothered daily by people who may not be sensitive to their privacy.

Whom do you still talk, text, or email with the most from your season?

I don't really talk to many from my season. Sometimes I will exchange messages with Osten, Tijuana, or Shawn, and I connect with Sandra on social pretty regularly, but I haven't really talked to the others in over a decade. Michelle and I were close for a couple of years after, but then both got busy with our families.

Do you still watch Survivor, and if so, what's your favorite season you were not on and why?

I never watched Survivor, to be honest, I'm sorry to say. I did enjoy getting together with other alum in New York during show nights, but I was always the one in trouble for not paying attention to the show.

I like documentaries and science films about the planet — I'm just not much of a reality tv person.

Who's one player from another Survivor season you wish you could have played with or against and why?

Coby Archa — he's always been so nice and seems like a lot of fun.

If you could make one change to any aspect of Survivor, what would it be and why?

I think they should have compensated the cast once the show was syndicated. There is an element of exploitation that goes into casting reality TV shows and many of the contestants are super young, naive, intimidated, and not really given the time to consult lawyers, etc.

Finally, would you play again if asked?

I would not. I like my life that I have carved out now and would not want to miss a day of it.

