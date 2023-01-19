The Survivor 43 finalist explains why it was a good thing Jeff Probst stopped Last Gasp after almost three hours.

Owen Knight's dream was to compete on Survivor. And the one thing he wanted to do on Survivor more than anything else — besides win, that is — was to compete in the most epic Survivor challenge ever: Last Gasp.

But that challenge dream seemed unlikely to come true when Owen showed up for Survivor 43. Last Gasp — in which players must float under a steel grate as the tide comes in until they can no longer breathe or their nerves get the best of them — had only been run three times in the first 42 seasons. And it had never been staged in Fiji (the show's home since season 33) due to the fact that conditions with the tides were not deemed sufficient enough to run it.

Survivor - Hiding in Plain Sight (Sneak Peek 2) SurvivorOnCBS 451K subscribers https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UxmtXomqnvk Owen Knight on 'Survivor 43' | Credit: CBS

In fact, Owen says Survivor host Jeff Probst would even make fun of him during the season for hoping there was even a chance they would do it.

"They did troll me a lot," Owen said while appearing on the Surviving Snyder podcast (hosted by former Survivor players Rick Devens and Brendan Shapiro, along with yours truly). "Like Jeff, on the House of Cards challenge, the tree mail said something about 'Higher and higher you'll go under pressure.' And I, I told Jeff when I saw it, I was like, 'Damn, man, I thought it was going to be Last Gasp based on that tree mail.' And he was like, 'What? You think we'd be able to measure the tide, and measure the distance, and weld the frames together, and get all these racks in the ocean and figure it all out? We don't have time for that! Come on, Owen!' And I was like, 'Oh, man, I can dream.' And then the next day we get to do it!"

Owen not only got to do it, he set a Last Gasp record when he and Karla Cruz Godoy lasted two hours and 45 minutes — outlasting the tides before Probst eventually called the challenge a tie and declared them both winners. While everyone else dropped out of the contest due to either an inability to breathe, fear of the approaching tide, or decreasing body temperature, Owen had another issue that almost caused him to bow out.

"The main issue was that I really had to use the bathroom," Owen said on Surviving Snyder. "Towards the end, I was like, 'I don't know what's gonna happen. I think there's scuba people down there. I don't want to ruin their whole day.' The main fear for me wasn't the water or anything. It was really just pooping my pants on a camera person and ruining production."

“Hiding in Plain Sight”– As the tide rises and falls, castaways hold their breath to find out who will win the immunity challenge. Also, one castaway will spy something hidden in plain sight, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Nov. 30 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Pictured (L-R): Karla Cruz Godoy, Mike 'Gabler' Gabler, Owen Knight, Cody Assenmacher, Jesse Lopez, Cassidy Clark and Sami Layadi. Photo: CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available. The cast of 'Survivor 43' | Credit: CBS

While "aqua dumping" is a Survivor standard way of life while living on the island, introducing this element into a challenge certainly would have made Owen an automatic reality TV legend and turned this particular challenge into what could only be described as the No. 2 scene of the season.

As for who Owen thinks would have won had Probst not stopped the challenge? It depends on what the next step would have been.

"I think if I challenged Karla to a 'hold your breath' contest, I win," says Owen. "And I think if it's an endurance of who can stay in the water longest, she probably would've won. I don't know what I was gonna do about the bathroom situation, and I was super cold. So I think depending on how they did the tiebreaker, it could have been either of us."

That is just part of the massive… ahem … info dump Owen unleashed on the podcast, in addition to discussing his reaction to getting $50,000 from Sia, if juries should be sequestered, and being mistaken out in public for other celebrities. He also shared his review of The Traitors (featuring Survivor legends Cirie Fields and Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick).

To hear the entire conversation, check out the interview on the Surviving Snyder podcast.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: