On Fire With Jeff Probst will "go inside the making of Survivor from the producers’ point of view."

The tribe has spoken…and will now keep speaking, and speaking, and speaking. That's because EW can exclusively report that CBS is launching its first ever official Survivor podcast. Not only that, but the podcast will be hosted by the actual host of Survivor: Jeff Probst.

On Fire With Jeff Probst will debut on all major podcasting platforms right after the conclusion of the two-hour Survivor 44 premiere on March 1, with new podcast episodes dropping every Wednesday after episodes of the TV show.

"I'm very excited to share that for the first time ever in 22 years we're doing an official Survivor podcast," says Probst in a video announcing the move (which you can watch above). "It's not a recap podcast though. It's cooler. We're going to go inside the making of Survivor from the producers' point of view. So it's the how we do what we do and the why we do what we do. I think of it like a companion piece to the show. You watch an episode of Survivor, and then you listen to the episode of the podcast, and we'll use that as a jumping off point to take you deeper into the show."

Jeff Probst on 'Survivor 43' Jeff Probst on 'Survivor 43' | Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Probst will host On Fire along with Survivor producer Brittany Crapper and podcast producer Jay Wolff. Not only will the show offer behind-the-scenes perspective, but Probst will also answer audience questions and take part in a fan segment called — prepare yourselves — "Why Jeff Sucks."

"Our hope is that our fans will feature a deeper connection to the show because we're going to use each episode as a jumping off point to take you inside the art department or the casting process," says Probst, who also serves as Survivor showrunner and executive producer. "How do we put somebody on the show? Or how do we come up with our ideas? And why so many idols, Probst?! Those kinds of things."

Survivor has had previous official brand extensions in terms of discussing episodes, including the Survivor Live CBS.com internet talk show that debuted during Survivor: Vanuatu in 2004 (and was hosted by yours truly for five seasons), but this is the franchise's first foray into podcasting, and the first time an extension was hosted by the actual host of the main show.

"It's something we've thought about doing in years past," says Probst in the introductory video, and this season of Survivor is so good it just felt like the perfect marriage, the perfect time."

And now is apparently the perfect time to listen to a sneak peek trailer for the show, which you can do right now, as Probst implores all podcasting and Survivor fans to "Come on in!"

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: