Survivor alum Jonny Fairplay arrested on larceny charges, allegedly stole from his grandma

Former Survivor contestant Jonny Fairplay has been arrested on larceny charges along with his mother, Patsy Hall.

According to the arrest information report, Fairplay (née Jon Dalton), 46, and Hall, 67, were taken into police custody in Danville, Va., on Dec. 18. Per an arrest warrant obtained by TMZ, Fairplay allegedly stole furniture (including barstools, a leather chair, and an end table) and a silver necklace valued at $5,000 from his grandmother Jean Cook's home without proper consent, while Hall is accused of being mentally abusive and taking advantage of Cook's dementia. The criminal complaint was reportedly filed by Fairplay’s aunt.

Fairplay declined to comment to EW.

Fairplay is best known for his first time competing on the CBS reality competition series — back in 2003, on Survivor: Pearl Islands — because he orchestrated what host Jeff Probst called the "greatest lie ever told on Survivor." During the "loved ones" visit, Fairplay had a friend pretend to break the news that his grandmother had died in order to get sympathy from the other competitors and win the reward. He immediately revealed in a one-on-one interview that his grandmother was actually alive and "sitting home watching Jerry Springer right now" — the same grandmother mentioned in the arrest warrant.

"The 'Dead Grandma' lie is still considered one of the greatest moves in the history of not just Survivor, but reality television as a whole," Fairplay recently told EW. "I wanted to bring an outside element to the game and create the first reality villain. There had been 'bad guys' prior to me on reality TV, but they never sought out that personification. They claimed bad editing or creative storytelling. I embraced the role and reveled in it."

Fairplay ultimately placed third place that season, and later returned to Survivor for Micronesia, where he asked his tribe to vote him off first so he could return to his pregnant girlfriend. He then went on to have a career in professional wrestling.

Additional reporting by Dalton Ross.