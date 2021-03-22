Jeff Probst announces Survivor season 41 to start filming soon in Fiji

The host has spoken.

EW reported back in February that Survivor would go back into production in Fiji for filming on seasons 41 and 42 of the CBS reality show, and host Jeff Probst has now made it official with a social media video announcing the show's impending return to filming.

"Hey, Survivor fans," Probst says in the video. "I have some exciting news to share. Survivor is going back into production. Fiji has invited back to their beautiful country to shoot season 41. We have all of our COVID protocols in place so that everyone in Fiji will remain safe, all of our crew will be safe, and, of course, our players will be safe. And I gotta tell you — I can't remember a time I've been this pumped to shoot Survivor, and I'll tell you why: The past year has reminded me, and I hope it's reminded you, that you've got to live your life like it's one big great adventure, and Survivor fulfills that. So I am thrilled to say, I will see you on the island for Survivor 41. Let's do it!"

News of Survivor's return first came from Fiji's minister for commerce, trade, tourism, and transport, Faiyaz Koya, in a February meeting when he announced that "Survivor will be filming in Fiji with the crew expecting to arrive in the next few days," according to FBC News. "They have to stagger the way they actually come because most of the crew are sitting in different parts of the world, but all done under the guidance of the Ministry of Health. We follow the necessary protocol to protect our own citizens."

The first delay in filming was announced by Probst in a letter to the Survivor crew on March 11, 2020, in which the host wrote, "Due to the growing short-term uncertainty surrounding the global spread of COVID-19 and the corresponding desire for the continued well-being of our amazing crew, we have decided to push back our start date for Survivor season 41." (The letter can be read in full here.)

Now, over a year later, that start date is almost upon us, with season 42 filming also scheduled to begin after a brief hiatus upon completion of 41, which will begin airing on CBS in September.

