Jeff Probst considered a Survivor idea where players won a celebrity as a reward
Survivor has added some pretty significant twists and changes over its 44 seasons, and — THIS JUST IN! — fans are not always happy about it. Host Jeff Probst decided to address the most controversial of those twists and format changes on the latest edition of his On Fire with Jeff Probst podcast.
On the latest episode, Probst addressed head-on the things that fans complain most about, shared his thoughts on each of them, and then revealed whether they were things we would see again. Many will be happy to hear the host and showrunner promise we will never see the Do or Die twist again ("Mark it down, Do or Die is dead. That's a no."), nor the Hourglass (which he calls "Change History"). In fact, Probst goes so far as to say that he should be forced to wear something called "The Necklace of Transgression" for putting the Hourglass onto the show. "And I'd have to wear this necklace for the rest of time, like a bad tattoo, as a reminder of my bad decision."
Many folks will be less enthused to hear his defense of the Edge of Extinction twist that allowed players to be voted out of the game, befriend the jury, and then come back to win. When asked by a cohost if we will see Edge of Extinction again, Probst responds, "Yes, absolutely. I think you could see it in a returning player season or some kind of a special season. Just as evidence: Winners at War, you get 20 winners to come back and play, you don't want to see two or three of them gone in the first few days. I don't. I like seeing them still in the game, fighting for another shot. That's part of the fun is watching these familiar people, so maybe we wouldn't do it in a regular season, but I could see doing it in a special season."
But perhaps most interesting of all is a revelation that Probst considered but never put into action. After discussing the creative disaster that was the Medallion of Power for season 21, Survivor: Nicaragua ("Write it down: We will not be doing the Medallion of Power ever again."), Probst started reading a 2010 entry from his Survivor journal, and came across another musing for a possible twist: "What about a former Survivor as a reward? Example: What if a tribe won Ozzy to come help them in camp or compete with them in the next challenge?"
As cohost and Survivor producer Brittany Crapper pointed out, that seed of an idea finally sprouted 13 seasons later when Debbie Wanner won a yacht visit and advice from former winner John Cochran. (Rupert Boneham also once served as a reward on the Israeli version of Survivor to teach the tribe how to fish.) But then Probst kept reading.
"Or what if it was a celebrity? Rachael Ray could do food, or Bob Villa could build the shelter." Wait… what?!
Yes, it turns out Probst mulled bringing celebrities onto the island to help players with certain tasks around camp life. It's actually something the show has kind of done before in terms of having local residents stop by a tribe beach to show players how to fish and forage and do other things around camp to make their lives easier — but never an American celebrity chef or the host of This Old House. Ultimately, Probst thought better of it, noting that "fortunately, nobody heard that idea."
To fully experience the host sharing his take on other controversial Survivor elements, like 26-day seasons, the final three, and the fire-making competition, check out the latest episode of On Fire with Jeff Probst.
