Meet the cast of Survivor: Island of the Idols

Age: 26

Hometown: Marlton, N.J.

Current Residence: Los Angeles

Occupation: Digital Content Creator

What is the Accomplishment You Are Most Proud Of: Getting on SURVIVOR. I started applying to the show when I was 21, and I remember believing once I put in that application, SURVIVOR would be chomping at the bit to invite me to play this game. Little did I know at that point that this would be the start to a very long journey. After almost six straight years of applying, with rejection, after rejection, after rejection, I finally contemplated throwing in the towel. Yet, as hard as I tried to push it away, I could never get the thoughts and urges to play out of my mind and out of my heart. I’ve never quit anything in my life, and I’m so proud of myself for never giving up on my dream, despite people telling me to do so. The best thing I ever did was believe in myself.

Hobbies: Working out, going to the beach, soccer, rooting for Philly sports teams, and watching “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

What is One Thing We Wouldn’t Know From Seeing A Photo of You: I’m pretty, pretty, pretty good.

SURVIVOR Contestant You Are Most Like: Parvati and Kelley Wentworth, although I am aware the two girls play very different games. Parvati plays a very social, flirty, unsuspecting game, and establishes herself in power when she can. Kelley plays a very sneaky, threatening and aggressive game, tends to be more in your face with what she wants to accomplish, with a “never give up” type of attitude. I see myself in both of them.