Meet the cast of Survivor: Island of the Idols

Survivor: Island of the Idols
Meet the 20 players competing for the million dollars when Survivor: Island of the Idols kicks off Sept. 25 on CBS. Here, we present full tribe and individual photos as well as bio information on each contestant and a look at advisors Boston Rob and Sandra.
Kellee Kim
Age: 29
Hometown: Newport Beach, Calif.
Current Residence: Philadelphia
Occupation: MBA Student
What is the Accomplishment you are Most Proud of: Getting onto the Harvard Varsity Soccer team! It was a very long passion and journey and it was a huge accomplishment to be able to play in college.
Hobbies: Settlers of Catan (Cities and Knight), skiing and soccer
What is One Thing We Wouldn’t Know From Seeing A Photo of You: I hate mayo, with a passion, and I don’t like whip cream, vanilla frosting or sour cream.
Survivor Contestant You Are Most Like: Kelley Wentworth – she’s athletic and gets along with people. And we almost have the same name.
Ronnie Bardah
Age: 35
Hometown: Brockton, Mass.
Current Residence: Henderson, Nev.
Occupation: Pro Poker Player
What is the Accomplishment you are Most Proud of: Holding the world record for most consecutive cashes in the World Series of Poker (WSOP) main event. Also getting my dad out of Brockton and buying him a place in Henderson, Nev.!
Hobbies: Kickboxing, beatboxing and hiking.
What is One Thing We Wouldn’t Know From Seeing A Photo of You: That I am musically inclined.
Survivor Contestant You Are Most Like: Jeremy Collins because he’s charismatic, loyal, compassionate, and can read players so well. Strategically, my approach would be a hybrid of Devon Pinto — bluffing the dumb role sneakily well, and Boston Rob — impeccable timing of making big moves and sniffing out when people are up to something.
Chelsea Walker
Age: 26
Hometown: Marlton, N.J.
Current Residence: Los Angeles
Occupation: Digital Content Creator
What is the Accomplishment You Are Most Proud Of: Getting on SURVIVOR. I started applying to the show when I was 21, and I remember believing once I put in that application, SURVIVOR would be chomping at the bit to invite me to play this game. Little did I know at that point that this would be the start to a very long journey. After almost six straight years of applying, with rejection, after rejection, after rejection, I finally contemplated throwing in the towel. Yet, as hard as I tried to push it away, I could never get the thoughts and urges to play out of my mind and out of my heart. I’ve never quit anything in my life, and I’m so proud of myself for never giving up on my dream, despite people telling me to do so. The best thing I ever did was believe in myself.
Hobbies: Working out, going to the beach, soccer, rooting for Philly sports teams, and watching “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”
What is One Thing We Wouldn’t Know From Seeing A Photo of You: I’m pretty, pretty, pretty good.
SURVIVOR Contestant You Are Most Like: Parvati and Kelley Wentworth, although I am aware the two girls play very different games. Parvati plays a very social, flirty, unsuspecting game, and establishes herself in power when she can. Kelley plays a very sneaky, threatening and aggressive game, tends to be more in your face with what she wants to accomplish, with a “never give up” type of attitude. I see myself in both of them.
Dean Kowalski
Age: 28
Hometown: Westfield, N. J.
Current Residence: New York
Occupation: Tech Sales
What is the Accomplishment you are Most Proud of: Achieving the highest success rate of all Miami Algebra 1 teachers for students passing the end of year exam.
Hobbies: Basketball, crafts and DJ-ing.
What is One Thing We Wouldn’t Know From Seeing A Photo of You: I have recently grown to appreciate astronomy, physics and our place in the universe.
Survivor Contestant You Are Most Like: Wendell for his quiet leadership
Noura Salman
Age: 36
Hometown: London/Bethesda, Md.
Current Residence: North Potomac, Md.
Occupation: Entrepreneur
What is the Accomplishment you are Most Proud of: Experiencing the world, living in many places, trying many jobs, careers and businesses. Exploring many different people and relationships; going out on my own and making my own living and path best suited for me!
Hobbies: Working out, creating healthy foods and beverages in the kitchen, traveling and social media posting on self-help, food and fitness.
What is One Thing We Wouldn’t Know From Seeing A Photo of You: I love frogs. I don’t drink and have never done a drug or smoked a cigarette in my life.
Survivor Contestant You Are Most Like: Malcolm — physically strong and great at puzzles and problem solving and genuinely liked by most people. And easy on the eyes. But underestimated with a low threat-factor like Fabio and Jud.
Vince Moua
Age: 27
Hometown: Merced, Calif.
Current Residence: Palo Alto, Calif.
Occupation: Admissions Counselor
What is the Accomplishment you are Most Proud of: It might seem a bit trivial, but I am most proud of buying my mother a new and modern refrigerator for Mother’s Day in 2017. She and my father were not able to afford new appliances and had been using the same old refrigerator for 12 years, so it was really meaningful for me to buy her something she really wanted and needed.
Hobbies: Singing, photography, thrifting and hunting for cool/unique cafes.
What is Something We Wouldn’t Know if we Only Saw a Picture of You: In 2015, after years of experiencing erratic and frightening out-of-body panic-attack-like episodes, my grandmother’s Shaman Master declared that I was, and am, the next shaman to rise in our family!
Survivor Contestant You Are Most Like: Vince is Vince. Survivor ain’t never had anyone like me before, haha. IF I had to choose, I’d say a mix of Shii Ann Huang, because she didn’t let nobody mess with her — The Shii Devil, Cirie Fields because she’s humble, analytical, strategic, and inspirational, and Natalie Anderson, because she was loyal, innovative, and an overall boss!
Lauren Beck
Age: 28
Hometown: Bakersfield, Calif. and Rochester Hills, Mich.
Current Residence: Glendale, Calif.
Occupation: Nanny
What is the Accomplishment you are Most Proud of: Moving across the country from Michigan to Los Angeles at 17 years of age and creating a stable life for myself. We all know Los Angeles rent is no joke, and even though a lot of people I know have moved home, I’ve been able to stick it out. Tenacity is my middle name!
Hobbies: Eating an entire bag of Hot Cheetos in one sitting while binge watching true-crime shows, laughing at my own jokes, writing/blogging, music festivals, talking people’s ears off…my step-dad says I have the gift of gab, thanks dad!
What is Something We Wouldn’t Know if we Only Saw a Photo of You: That I do one of the best Britney Spears impressions you’ve ever heard.
Survivor Contestant You Are Most Like: Troyzan because we’re both hot — Cirie because she’s the best social player to date DUH and I also like to think of myself as a gangsta in an Oprah suit — and last but certainly not least, Sandra because I have no problem being cutthroat to make power plays to enhance my individual game — the queen stays queen!
Tommy Sheehan
Age: 26
Hometown: Bayville, N.Y.
Current Residence: Long Beach, N.Y.
Occupation: 4th Grade Teacher
What is the Accomplishment you are Most Proud of: I am proud of all the children’s lives I have changed teaching. Also, I have a really killer Disney coffee mug collection.
Hobbies: Surfing, sports (basketball, volleyball, football) and asking questions to my Magic 8-Ball.
What is One Thing We Wouldn’t Know From Seeing A Photo of You: I have the biggest heart. I love people and would do anything to help them, especially kids.
Survivor Contestant You Are Most Like: I would say if you combined David Wright’s strategy, Davie’s social game and a pinch of Amanda Kimmel’s likeability. These three players were fans of the game, played hard and did everything they could do with the hands they were dealt.
Karishma Patel
Age: 37
Hometown: Philadelphia
Current Residence: Houston
Occupation: Personal Injury Lawyer
What is the Accomplishment you are Most Proud of: I’ve taken three state bar exams — Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Texas — and passed them all on the first try.
Hobbies: Experimental cooking, hosting theme parties and reading travel blogs.
What is One Thing We Wouldn’t Know From Seeing A Photo of You: I am terrified of alligators. (Just saying that word gave me chills…)
Survivor Contestant You Are Most Like: Natalie Anderson because she wasn’t afraid to speak her mind, but also made a lot of really subtle moves that kept her on top. Brown girl power!
Aaron Meredith
Age: 36
Hometown: Uncasville, Conn.
Current Residence: Warwick, R.I.
Occupation: Gym Owner
What Accomplishment Are You Most Proud Of: My son. He is unbelievably smart, kind and funny.
Hobbies: Lifting, traveling and outdoor activities.
What is One Thing We Wouldn’t Know From Seeing a Photo of You: I once had a kettle corn business. I drove up the east coast popping popcorn at fairs.
Survivor Contestant You Are Most Like: Ozzy – he’s a physical monster when it comes to challenges, a major contributor around camp, a smart player and social threat.
Molly Byman
Age: 27
Hometown: Boston
Current Residence: Durham, N.C.
Occupation: Law Student
What is the Accomplishment you are Most Proud of: Teaching middle school for five years. Thanks to the two schools where I taught, my two incredible department heads, and my 400+ impressive students, I’ll forever be that person who says that teaching was the hardest but most rewarding job she’s ever had.
Hobbies: Running, skiing, biking, hiking, reading, board games, traveling and balling out for delicious meals.
What is One Thing We Wouldn’t Know From Seeing A Photo of You: My all-time favorite TV protagonist is Lindsay Weir from Freaks and Geeks. Also, I can read tarot cards.
Survivor Contestant You Are Most Like: Parvati (who is the most obvious selection that everyone strives to be) because she was charming as she was being manipulative. She allowed herself to be grouped into a “dumb girl alliance” but controlled the social situation throughout. I also relate to Wendell. Like Wendell, I am able to remain emotionally neutral and find humor in stressful or irritating situations.
Tom Laidlaw
Age: 60
Hometown: Brampton, Ontario, Canada
Current Residence: Greenwich, Conn.
Occupation: Former NHL Player
What is the Accomplishment you are Most Proud of: Raising my two sons to be strong, independent men.
Hobbies: Watching Survivor, anything fitness and hanging with the people I love.
What is One Thing We Wouldn’t Know From Seeing A Photo of You: I don’t like heights.
Survivor Contestant You Are Most Like: Ben the Marine, he did whatever he had to.
Missy Byrd
Age: 24
Hometown: Decatur, Ga.
Current Residence: Tacoma, Wash.
Occupation: Air Force Veteran
What is the Accomplishment you are Most Proud of: Always finding a way to travel the world regardless of budget. We all deserve to see what’s out there.
Hobbies: Hiking, traveling, immersing myself into the culture I’m visiting, and winning.
What is One Thing We Wouldn’t Know From Seeing A Photo of You: I rather enjoy a hot cup of tea and a good book.
Survivor Contestant You Are Most Like: Kim, my girl is a legend. She hit the sand and aligned quickly. She played both sides effortlessly. I would play like this. Kill ‘em with a smile.
Jack Nichting
Age: 23
Hometown: Newport News, Va.
Current Residence: Harrisonburg, Va.
Occupation: Graduate Student
What is the Accomplishment you are Most Proud of: Winning the National Championship for club soccer my senior year of college!
Hobbies: CrossFit, listening to and singing musicals, all-you-can-eat sushi and exploring the world.
What is One Thing We Wouldn’t Know From Seeing A Photo of You: Externally, I can easily be perceived as a laid back, longhaired, ditzy guy. In reality, I can be quite intellectual, intentional and LOVE having serious, deep conversations with people.
Survivor Contestant You Are Most Like: Devon Pinto — Devon just absolutely loves life and constantly radiates good vibes. He is always smiling and so am I.
Elaine Stott
Age: 41
Hometown: Woodbine, Ky.
Current Residence: Rockholds, Ky.
Occupation: Factory Worker
What is the Accomplishment you are Most Proud of: Stepping up and taking care of my loved ones when they needed me. I took care of my grandpa who helped raise me when he got sick until he passed. My godmother lost her daughter and her husband, then had a stroke all within eight months. I was all she had to get through everything. My mom recently was in a coma and on life support. For months, she fought to get stronger and relearn everything. I was by her side the whole time. The plan was for her to come live with me afterwards so I could take care of her. Unfortunately, she passed away from complications before that could happen. To some, stuff like that may not be an accomplishment, but to me that’s the only stuff that matters. I’m proud to be that kind of person.
Hobbies: Four-wheeling, fishing and taking my boat to the lake.
What is One Thing We Wouldn’t Know From Seeing A Photo of You: People think I am a real hard ass but I am actually a big softy.
Survivor Contestant You Are Most Like: I think I am most like Rupert, rough and raw on the outside, and a big marshmallow on the inside. He seemed to be a very kind person just like me.
Jason Linden
Age: 32
Hometown: New York.
Current Residence: New York
Occupation: Personal Injury Lawyer
What is the Accomplishment you are Most Proud of: Starting my own firm. I am really proud of myself and it makes me happy. I’m also proud of the life my wife and I are building together. We are both blossoming in our respective businesses at the same time. We are just very in sync right now.
Hobbies: Sports, music and learning new things
What is One Thing We Wouldn’t Know From Seeing A Photo of You: I’m a huge Phish fan. I met my wife at a Phish concert.
Survivor Contestant You Are Most Like: A mix of Stephen Fishbach/Adam Klein/Cochran 2.0/Rob Cesternino and weirdly a little Tony Vlachos. Buckle up baby — it’s going to be a wild ride.
Elizabeth Beisel
Age: 26
Hometown: Saunderstown, R.I.
Current Residence: Saunderstown, R.I.
Occupation: Olympic Medalist
What is the Accomplishment You Are Most Proud Of: Becoming the youngest member of the United States Olympic Team in 2008 at 15 years old.
Hobbies: Surfing, violin and wakeboarding.
What is One Thing We Wouldn’t Know From Seeing A Photo of You: I love classical music and have played the violin since I was 3 years old.
Survivor Contestant You Are Most Like: Kara – her exuberant personality and positive attitude reminds me of myself.
Jamal Shipman
Age: 33
Hometown: Jersey City, N.J.
Current Residence: Providence, R.I.
Occupation: College Administrator
What is the Accomplishment you are Most Proud of: My educational path is something I’m most proud of. After eight years at P.S. 27, a Jersey City public school where my mom is still a teacher, I was accepted to the Prep for Prep program in New York. That experience prepared me for high school at Milton Academy, a New England prep school, which opened the door for me to attend and graduate from Brown University, an Ivy League school in Providence, R.I. With some bumps along the way and lots of help from those who care about me, I was able to make it through and be where I am today.
Hobbies: Coaching basketball, taking West African and salsa dance lessons, teaching myself the bass guitar and losing in fantasy football leagues.
What is One Thing We Wouldn’t Know From Seeing A Photo of You: You wouldn’t know that while I was a tri-varsity athlete by my junior year in high school, I was also in the school a cappella group, played the trumpet in the orchestra, and played a role in the spring play! You can’t judge a book by its cover.
Survivor Contestant You Are Most Like: I most relate to Jeremy. I think he played the game the second time similarly to how I would want to play it. Wendell, officer Sarah, and Christian are all players I relate to, as well.
Janet Carbin
Age: 59
Hometown: Neptune, N.J.
Current Residence: Palm Bay, Fla.
Occupation: Chief Lifeguard
What is the Accomplishment you are Most Proud of: Saving many lives in the ocean and of course, my kids and my grandchildren.
Hobbies: Body surfing, softball and rowing lifeguard boats.
What is One Thing We Wouldn’t Know From Seeing A Photo of You: I come off tough and stern…not true.
Survivor Contestant You Are Most Like: Stephenie, because she’s athletic.
Dan Spilo
Age: 48
Hometown: New York
Current Residence: Los Angeles
Occupation: Talent Manager
What Accomplishment Are You Most Proud Of: Raising two loving, considerate boys, and working hard to keep a marriage fun, loving and passionate for 20 years.
Hobbies: Adventure travel, movies and fitness.
What is One Thing We Wouldn’t Know From Seeing A Photo of You: That I am a big softy. As my first client always reminds me, I cried at Finding Nemo.
Survivor Contestant You Are Most Like: Crowley and Kwon because of background, Westman and Boston Rob for social gameplay, and Cochran because he’s freaking cool and weird.