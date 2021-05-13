Survivor Quarantine Questionnaire: Katrina Radke on what happens after being voted off the show

With season 41 of Survivor delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, EW is reaching back into the reality show's past. We sent a Survivor Quarantine Questionnaire to a batch of former players to fill out with their thoughts about their time on the show as well as updates on what they've been up to since. Each weekday, EW will post the answers from a different player.

Katrina Radke was immediately targeted at the outset of Survivor: Heroes v. Healers v. Hustlers, solely due to her age. Which is a bit ridiculous seeing as how she was only 46 and was an Olympic swimmer. But Katrina was unable to shake the target and was therefore voted out on day 3 after her Levi tribe lost the first immunity challenge, due to no fault of hers.

But even though Katrina's torch was snuffed first in the game, her adventure had just begun. Not only did she spend Easter with Fijian families, but it seems she somehow convinced Jeff Probst to allow the voted-off contestants to still partake in "practice challenges."

With that in mind, are you ready to read Katrina Radke's Quarantine Questionnaire? Survivors ready… GO!

Survivor- Katrina Radke Katrina Radke on 'Survivor: Heroes v. Healers v. Hustlers' | Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: First off, give the update as to what you've been up to since appearing on Survivor.

KATRINA RADKE: I have been raising my two teen children. My daughter is learning how to drive (she just turned 15), and my son is almost 14. They are a delight as they grow into these amazing spirits that they have always been.

We have traveled, including Costa Rica for my 50th! I love that country. We did many adventurous activities including hiking for several hours to amazing waterfalls. We did a bunch of rapelling, and stayed overnight in a cave by one waterfall with an amazing view of the vista and ocean. We also visited my friend, who is an amazing raw food chef and is helping people globally with more mindful ways of living.

I also am working with clients globally on sport psychology, peak performance, health, and fitness.

What is your proudest moment ever from playing Survivor?

Honoring who I am. Getting Jeff to let us do "practice" challenges after being out of the game. Also, my most amazing day was spending Easter with many families in Fiji and their children. I thoroughly enjoyed sharing a deep, loving connection with these amazing people, especially the children who shared many of their dreams in life to me.

What is your biggest regret from your Survivor experience?

Nothing. I absolutely am thrilled that I played the game, and I am thankful for the opportunity to have a wonderful experience outside of the game as well.

What's something that will blow fans' minds that happened out there in your season but never made it to TV?

When I was searching for the idol, climbing trees, and digging holes (by tree mail and water well in particular), I had a wild experience. I climbed this tree, and it had a big hole in it. I was about to put my hand in it, and a crab?!? was in it, and popped its head out! I have no idea how it ended up there! I screamed, got big-eyed, and jumped off the tree (about 10 feet up), and laughed heartily. I would love to see the footage of that.

How do you feel about the edit you got on the show?

Fine. The producers played the story line of how the oldest person had to go, which is standard. I got away with coming across quiet, which is hilarious, too. I know people can get upset by the edits, but we did all choose to sign up for this knowing this is a TV show. As they say, they gear the show to who wins, and base it off of that story line.

What was it like coming back to regular society after being out there? Was there culture shock or an adjustment coming back?

Since I was well taken care of at Ponderosa and in Australia, I felt quite normal. The only real change was all of a sudden having technology (and money, ID, etc…) again. My cell phone was overwhelming to me, at first! Wow.

I also missed the ocean, as I LOVE WATER and the beauty of Fiji.

Survivor - Katrina Radke Katrina Radke on 'Survivor: Heroes v. Healers v. Hustlers' | Credit: Timothy Kuratek/CBS via Getty Images

Was there ever a point either during the game or after you got back where you regretted going on the show?

No.

Whom do you still talk, text, or email with the most from your season?

The Survivor family is a wonderful group of people. I have been in touch with many different players from various shows, including my fellow MN Survivor contestants. At this point, other than minor connections with many, I particularly am close to Simone and Patrick. I went to Simone's wedding and loved meeting her bright friends and loving family.

Do you still watch Survivor, and, if so, what's your favorite season you were not on and why?

I loved the one with Reem, as she did a great job on Extinction Island. It is fun to see how people handled being voted off, but still playing the game, and trying to get back in the game.

Who's one player from another Survivor season you wish you could have played with or against and why?

I would have loved to play with Tony! I'd have a blast with him. He's the male of my female, LOL. We'd probably get in a lot of trouble with our energies magnified, or play some serious pranks on each other, or do ones on others.

If you could make one change to any aspect of Survivor, what would it be and why?

Show edits that portray more of the growth of the players vs. drama. Create a more team-oriented environment that is more conducive to evolution of humanity.

Finally, would you play again if asked?

Can't say.

To keep track of our daily Survivor Quarantine Questionnaires and get all the latest updates, check out EW's Survivor hub, and follow Dalton on Twitter.

