With season 41 of Survivor delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, EW is reaching back into the reality show's past. We sent a Survivor Quarantine Questionnaire to a batch of former players to fill out with their thoughts about their time on the show as well as updates on what they've been up to since. Each weekday, EW will post the answers from a different player.

Chris Noble was a gift to Survivor producers. He was brash. He was bold. And if that was not enough to create some drama, he also liked to rap. But Chris was not just there to be mere entertainment. The model had a story to tell and a person to play for on the Ghost Island season in the form of his mother — whose story he wanted to share to raise awareness of multiple sclerosis.

And while Chris remains very thankful for the platform Survivor producers provided to tell that story, he also notes of having "bittersweet" feelings about his edit due to how he was portrayed on the show in relation to his tribemates. "I understand they have a story to tell and have to develop it," says Chris. "I can see how people might think I'm egotistical, but I think someone that is confident gets a bad rap sometimes."

If there is a true testament to how his tribemates actually feel about Chris, it comes in the form of his biggest naysayers on the show. Domenick Abbate (who openly feuded with his rival in the game) and Wendell Holland (who pleaded with him at Tribal Council to stop rapping) both have become good friends with their competitor off the island.

Now, Dwyane Wade's biggest fan ever looks back at his Survivor journey — which ended when he was voted out with an idol in his pocket on day 22 — as the Noble One tells all in his Quarantine Questionnaire.

Survivor Chris Noble of 'Survivor: Ghost Island' | Credit: Robert Voets/CBS via Getty Images

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: First off, give the update as to what you've been up to since appearing on Survivor.

CHRIS NOBLE: Since I appeared on Survivor, I have continued to train people in the fitness industry, I was filmed in a couple of commercials, and I've continued to raise awareness for MS. I was also blessed to meet the woman of my dreams and we have been enjoying our life together! Unfortunately, like most, the virus impacted our jobs severely, but we continue to persevere! I quit modeling, so now they have to cast me as a trainer the next time I'm on Survivor.

What is your proudest moment ever from playing Survivor?

My proudest moment from Survivor would definitely be talking about my mom's story and her impact on my life. Despite my edit as being egotistical, I ironically was out there for the exact opposite. I was out there for her, not me.

What is your biggest regret from your Survivor experience?

My biggest regret from Survivor will probably surprise most people. It wasn't the idol, and the decision to not play it. It was my moment of weakness and frustration with my cast at the water well. I had not been on the island leading up to a Tribal, and that unfamiliarity cost me. I should have been more patient and see how people would act instead of me acting on them. I tried to talk to Sebastian after, and he acted different. Looking back, that should have been my red flag that he was voting for me. I would have played the idol after that.

What's something that will blow fans' minds that happened out there in your season but never made it to TV?

It was like day 17 or 18. It was Seb, Jenna, Wendell, Laurel, and I on Yanua. We did not have shelter because we were a relocated new tribe. We were getting ready for bed and standing by the edge of the island looking out at the water. I licked my finger, stuck it in the air, and said the wind is blowing approximately 15 knots and we are going to get hit by rain. They laughed and told me to shut up. An hour later, it started pouring like a hurricane the rest of the night. It was one of the worst nights of my life. We had no escape from the rain. The one cave on the island to hide in was protected and we couldn't trespass.

Survivor Chris Noble on 'Survivor: Ghost Island' | Credit: Robert Voets/CBS via Getty Images

How do you feel about the edit you got on the show?

The feeling I have about my edit is bittersweet. I accomplished what I wanted, which was to talk about MS and my mom. For that, I'm very grateful they put that in, and showed that side of me. I also have a lot of gratitude towards Jeff [Probst] and some others that gave me the opportunity to discuss MS on the live finale. But, to the edit, I understand they have a story to tell and have to develop it. I can see how people might think I'm egotistical, but I think someone that is confident gets a bad rap sometimes. Speaking of rap… they chopped my rap up and I wasn't happy about that. I know I'm not a good rapper, but I can be clever with my lines. And they chopped up my lines!

What was it like coming back to regular society after being out there? Was there culture shock or an adjustment coming back?

The biggest adjustment coming back was realizing that you have to pay to play in life. Especially if you live in NYC. I think life is much more than what is in your bank account. However, I lost my job going out there so I needed to get a new one to survive my next journey.

Was there ever a point either during the game or after you got back where you regretted going on the show?

I have never regretted going on the show.

Whom do you still talk, text, or email with the most from your season?

Since the virus it's been such a grind in life that most my time and energy has been towards my girlfriend and mom. So it's been tough to stay connected without in-person Survivor events. But to that. I would say I talk to Sebastian/Jenna the most because it's always been that way. Dom would be a close second. Wendell and I stay in touch time to time. He actually reached out not too long ago. And even tho we haven't chatted in a while, Morgan is someone I have always kept in touch with and admire. A bunch of us went to her and John's wedding a year or so ago. It was a blast!

Survivor 36 The Naviti tribe on 'Survivor: Ghost Island' | Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Do you still watch Survivor, and, if so, what's your favorite season you were not on and why?

I do still watch Survivor! Albeit, not like a superfan by any means. I watched season 40 and would honestly have to say that was my favorite. It's always different watching it once you know some of the people. But the game Tony played, and everyone else, it was just an incredible game. And the tokens and twists were a great add-in. The game is always better if people are willing to "play." And they all were willing to play.

Who's one player from another Survivor season you wish you could have played with or against and why?

I would love to play with Tony. I appreciate his street smarts. And I admire his creativity. Sure, he will have no problem cutting me when I don't matter to him. But it would also be great to take down the legend too.

If you could make one change to any aspect of Survivor, what would it be and why?

That is a great question. I love how the game play has evolved. I have begun to really like having a chance to have Redemption. I wish my season had that. I love the tokens. So the greatest aspect of change would have to involve the players. It appears my generation and below has forgotten what loyalty is. Too many people want to make a big play and get followers by blindsiding someone they are friends with. I don't like that. I wish loyalty like the first 30 seasons was still around. Some people might have actually made it further if they weren't like that.

Finally, would you play again if asked?

I would love to. But I have some more important commitments right now. The pandemic has been a lot here in New York and I think the timing would have to be down the road a little. And at that, we shall see!

To keep track of our daily Survivor Quarantine Questionnaires and get all the latest updates, check out EW's Survivor hub, and follow Dalton on Twitter.

