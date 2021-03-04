Survivor Close Streaming Options

Corinne Kaplan is going to speak her mind, and speak it she did during her time on CBS' Survivor. And, as we found out with her Quarantine Questionnaire, Corinne still has plenty to say.

Corinne was part of the seemingly in-control Onion alliance on Survivor: Gabon, but her game unraveled once Susie Smith flipped sides, leading to Corinne's ouster in seventh place on day 33. However, her most memorable moment of the season occurred six days later when Corinne lit off an entire arsenal of fireworks with one of the most jaw-dropping final Tribal Council speeches ever — lighting into both Susie and rival Sugar Kiper.

Corinne returned nine seasons later for Survivor: Caramoan, once again making the merge and once again finding a new rival, this time in the form of Phillip Sheppard. But when Corinne could not gather the numbers to take out the Specialist, she was blindsided just one vote shy of the jury (and, consequently, the reunion show stage).

While Corinne turned down another opportunity to hit the beach, she did team up with fellow Survivor alum (and current Manhattan District Attorney candidate) Eliza Orlins on season 31 of The Amazing Race, where the duo placed ninth after administering some of the best eyerolls in reality television history.

What does Corinne have to say now about her time on the island? Well, let's put it this way: If you're looking for apologies, you've come to the wrong place.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: First off, give the update as to what you've been up to since appearing on Survivor.

CORINNE KAPLAN: I have a very successful career in the medical diagnostics space. But I doubt anyone wants to read about that. Since Survivor, I went on The Amazing Race with Eliza Orlins and had two very successful podcasts. I joke that I get on a show about once every five years…so tick tock!

Did I get married and have kids? Absolutely not. But did I get drunk at the National Western Livestock show and buy an alpaca? Sure did! I named him Tupaca Shakur (IG @tupaca_the_alpaca). Highly recommend that over children.

What is your proudest moment ever from playing Survivor?

I think being on Survivor is very selfish in general. The whole thing is meant to garner attention and accolades for yourself. So, I didn't find that it made me feel "proud" until I was able to share it with my brother Chad. When he got to the family visit and saw what I looked like and how I was living, he was pretty shocked. It was the first and only time I took a step back and allowed myself to go, "Oh wow, I really did something extraordinary here."

What is your biggest regret from your Survivor experiences?

I still get DMs almost every day from people who hate me and demand I apologize. And so, I would like to address them in the following statement: I regret nothing.

What's something that will blow fans' minds that happened out there in one of your seasons but never made it to TV?

At the live reunion, they cut to commercial break. My father stood up and frantically mouthed to me, "Just say you're sorry!" At that point, I had already been booed and my parents were kind of panicking. I crossed my arms and yelled back, "Absolutely not!"

How do you feel about the edit you got on the show?

I love my edit on both seasons. Mostly because it wasn't much of an "edit." It was true. I think fans are not able to process characters that are multidimensional. So, for the most part, you get stuck in one "character" lane. My lane was very accurate. So, for that, I can't be mad.

What was it like coming back to regular society after being out there? Was there culture shock or an adjustment coming back?

Honestly, I've fasted hundreds of times in my life (hello, I lived in Hollywood). Not eating wasn't that big of a deal. I trained in severe water deprivation. To this day, I only drink a few sips of water a day. None of the elements were a problem for me because I grew up in the Everglades.

The problem was being surrounded by losers. Once that was removed, the only "adjustment" was learning to be away from my close alliance. It was like a piece of my heart was missing. It was hard for me to explain what I had gone through with anyone besides the people I had gone through it with. I am still extremely close with them all. Randy Bailey spent Christmas with me this year, actually!

Was there ever a point either during the game or after you got back where you regretted going on the show?

Never. But I don't have that emotion. Not in real life or on TV. The only thing I've ever regretted is eating something high calorie while on Ambien.

Whom do you still talk, text, or email with the most from your seasons?

I would honestly feel bad leaving anyone out here. Let's go with who I have blocked. Sugar and Phillip because who the hell wants to be reminded that they exist…like ever?

Do you still watch Survivor, and if so, what's your favorite season you were not on and why?

I haven't watched in recent years, but my favorite season is One World, which I know to be ranked like the worst season ever. My opinion is trash. But I love any situation where a pretty girl wins in life. I'm not a big fan of an underdog storyline.

Who's one player from another Survivor season you wish you could have played with or against and why?

It's common knowledge that I have a history with Ethan Zohn. He has known me longer than any other player and in a very different way. But we are quite competitive with each other. I want to go to the end with him and then I want to beat him by a landslide. Curly hair alliance!

If you could make one change to any aspect of Survivor, what would it be and why?

I wish the show made entertainment instead of a "statement." Sadly, in recent years it has destroyed people's lives, reputations, and careers. It's something I really respect about The Amazing Race. They don't have the desire to exploit anyone for high drama. It's hard to see that happen and not feel really icky about being a part of the Survivor franchise.

Finally, would you play again if asked?

I have been asked back and said no. I have been asked back and said yes. I know what both of those things feel like. I don't think I'm in a place in life where I would want to expose myself to the career dangers that now exist from going on the show.

But, if they got [casting director] Lynne Spillman back, I bet she could convince me. She's a Svengali of sorts. She discovered me. She got me to do the first season (which was not easy) and got me back after I said I wouldn't go. Then she put me on Race. I'd pretty much follow her to the ends of the reality TV earth!

