Survivor: A tribute to all the first people voted out

Is it possible to be voted out first and still make it all the way to the end? It is when your name is Natalie Anderson and there is an Edge of Extinction twist at play. Natalie's bond with Jeremy Collins was deemed too big a threat, so she was the first person sent to the Edge. But after amassing approximately 18 billion Fire Tokens, Natalie won the challenge to get back in the game, making it all the way to the end and securing four votes against eventual winner Tony Vlachos.