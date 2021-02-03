Survivor Close Streaming Options

With Survivor filming for seasons 41 and 42 indefinitely postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, EW is reaching back into the reality show's past. We sent a Survivor Quarantine Questionnaire to a batch of former players to fill out with their thoughts about their time on the show as well as updates on what they've been up to since. Each weekday, EW will post the answers from a different player.

Some people go on Survivor to test how far they can push themselves past the brink. Some go on because they love the strategic elements of outwitting the competition. Others just want to win the money. Lisi Linares didn't really have interest in any of that when she signed on for Survivor: Fiji. To her, it was something of a lark — a crazy opportunity to have some crazy fun. Once it was no longer fun, she was no longer interested. "Wanting to leave is literally my proudest moment," says Lisi. "Only because I promised myself I would leave if it wasn't fun anymore."

Once Lisi's enthusiasm was extinguished — asking the tribe to vote her out before making one last ditch effort to stay — so was her torch, as she was snuffed on day 21, right before the merge. It will surprise no one to learn that Lisi does not hold back in her Quarantine Questionnaire, explaining how she has no regrets and why she's cool being portrayed as "the wannabe villain annoying a—hole." This one is coming in hot, folks!

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: First off, give the update as to what you've been up to since appearing on Survivor.

LISI LINARES: I've been working towards a dream I've had for over 25 years now, to make VR movies. It's taken some time, but I feel like the world is finally catching up. Oof.

What is your proudest moment ever from playing Survivor?

Getting voted off. Telling my alliance I was done and wanting to leave is literally my proudest moment, only because I promised myself I would leave if it wasn't fun anymore. I wasn't really a Survivor, I was paid entertainment.

What is your biggest regret from your Survivor experience?

I don't really have regrets. I went into it for fun and I had fun. I'm not tripping.

What's something that will blow fans' minds that happened out there in your season but never made it to TV?

People still don't think I gave the idol clues to Edgardo and Alex. They just see me sleeping and them digging up next to me. I told them to dig there. The other kid, Mookie, didn't know, so he thought he was doing something. I can't with people.

How do you feel about the edit you got on the show?

I'm cool — the wannabe villain annoying a--hole, fine with me. Gives me plenty of freedom. Andy Warhol used to wear the worst, most messed up wig just to put people off. It's a way to separate the men from the boys. Those who know, know ;)

What was it like coming back to regular society after being out there? Was there culture shock or an adjustment coming back?

OMG, re-entry is a bitch! That's the thing: I loved being out there. Playing the game was the boring part. I'm a savage. Being Cuban, island life is well...us. There's nothing like sleeping under the stars on the beach. The jungle by the sea, that's where you'll find me.

Was there ever a point either during the game or after you got back where you regretted going on the show?

NEVER.

Whom do you still talk, text, or email with the most from your season?

Was I even on Survivor?

Do you still watch Survivor, and, if so, what's your favorite season you were not on and why?

Sometimes I pop in and watch some episodes. I don't really watch TV shows. My head is so in VR. Flat images and personal stories to follow are too much for me. Living life Ready Player One is much more exciting for me. I mean, I've been waiting for it for 25 years.

Who's one player from another Survivor season you wish you could have played with or against and why?

The gangster of all gangsters is RUSSELL HANTZ! He kinda broke the game.

If you could make one change to any aspect of Survivor, what would it be and why?

I wish the people were cooler. I wish I would have been on the island with a bunch of my friends having a disco coconut island party. It would be very "pose on an island" category-savage realness.

Finally, would you play again if asked?

Hell to the no. To the no no no. Hell to the no.

