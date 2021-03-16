Survivor Quarantine Questionnaire: Rocky Reid regrets being a 'brat' and not returning to play again

With Survivor filming for seasons 41 and 42 delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, EW is reaching back into the reality show's past. We sent a Survivor Quarantine Questionnaire to a batch of former players to fill out with their thoughts about their time on the show as well as updates on what they've been up to since. Each weekday, EW will post the answers from a different player.

Out of over 150 Quarantine Questionnaires, perhaps the most shocking line of all was buried deep in our interview with Survivor: Fiji's Anthony Robinson. When asked whom he still kept in touch with from his cast, Anthony had the following to say: "Somehow, I've become friends with almost everyone, to some degree (yes, even Rocky!)." Wait, what?!? Did he seriously mean THAT Rocky? The Rocky that showed open hostility to Anthony for pretty much every single minute they spent on the island together?

It seems almost unbelievable, but when we caught up with Rocky (real non-island name: James Reid) and asked the first jury member whom he still spoke with from the cast, the bartender offered up only two names: Earl and… yes, Anthony.

While someone clearly needs to get these two Fiji foes-turned-friends onto their own CBS sitcom (Anthony should have some connections from his time working on The Big Bang Theory), in the meantime, you can entertain yourself with a Survivor Quarantine Questionnaire from the one and only James "Rocky" Reid — done lightning round style!

Image zoom James 'Rocky' Reid on 'Survivor: Fiji' | Credit: Monty Brinton/CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: First off, give the update as to what you've been up to since appearing on Survivor.

JAMES 'ROCKY" REID: I've been just grinding in out in L.A. Still bartending when the world is open, and the occasional audition for this or that.

What is your proudest moment ever from playing Survivor?

My proudest moment was probably just being myself. Mind you it was the starving, sleep-deprived version of myself, but that was 100 percent me under those conditions.

What is your biggest regret from your Survivor experience?

My biggest regret is not going back on the show when I had the chance. Things just didn't line up the way they needed to, and if I'm being honest, I was PROBABLY a brat and a tad impatient at the time lol!

What's something that will blow fans' minds that happened out there in your season but never made it to TV?

Something that would probably blow fans minds is just how flipping the experience was. All of it was worth it. Even when it got super brutal, it was worth it.

How do you feel about the edit you got on the show?

The edit was super accurate. They can only film what happens soooo🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️

What was it like coming back to regular society after being out there? Was there culture shock or an adjustment coming back?

What was it like coming back to society? It got emotional every once in a while. But once the show was wrapped and we were back home, it was just all fun.

Was there ever a point either during the game or after you got back where you regretted going on the show?

There was never a time when I regretted going on the show, but there were a ton of moments when I wondered how much more I could take.

Whom do you still talk, text, or email with the most from your season?

I still keep in touch with Earl and Anthony.

Do you still watch Survivor, and, if so, what's your favorite season you were not on and why?

I don't watch the show, but I did watch Survivor 40 with all the winners. It was mind-blowing! Everyone was super-talented.

Who's one player from another Survivor season you wish you could have played with or against and why?

I think I would like to have played with Ozzy, or Mikey B.

If you could make one change to any aspect of Survivor, what would it be and why?

I wouldn't change anything on Survivor. But I will mention it seems like they give them fresh water now. I didn't see anyone boiling water before they drank it on Survivor 40. If they give you fresh water to drink to start, that's a huge advantage!

Finally, would you play again if asked?

I'll go right now, bro! Lol!!

