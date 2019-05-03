I would love to play with Stephenie or Kelley Wentworth. I think they’re both attractive. Can’t deny that. I’m going to be honest. Sorry, not sorry. I think they’re also strong, independent women. They didn’t come into this game thinking, “I’m going to flirt my way through it, and I’m going to giggle.” I have never giggled a day in my life. I physically can’t. I’ve tried. I love that they were women who came in and said, “I’m athletic and I’m here to play. I’m not going to sit around and be led by anyone.” Neither one of them was on a guy’s alliance. Neither one of them had to ditch every other girl they knew. They both were strong women who also killed it in physical challenges. Stephenie popped her shoulder back in.

I’d love to play with some villains. I love my villains. As much as everyone hates them, I’d love to play with Russell Hantz just to whoop his ass, just to put him down. I could deal with some crazies. I always thought I couldn’t play with a Phillip or a Coach, but in the end you gotta love ’em. I love some of the key players you always see. I love to just watch Ozzy. I want to get Ozzy to teach me how to spear fish and then cut his throat. But I want to be the female version of Ozzy.

Other players, I love Sierra. I really do. I hate that I love her, but I love her. She was aggressive and she went for it. I think she’s still got a lot to give this game. I don’t think she was given enough. I would love to see Morgan. I felt like Morgan had that spirit, had that spunk to go far in the game, and I felt like she just wasn’t given a chance. I felt like we saw that with Brenda back in the very beginning. She got cut really quickly, and then when she came back you got to see a whole other side of her.