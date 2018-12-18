See the first images from the Survivor: David vs. Goliath season finale

Dalton Ross
December 17, 2018 at 10:36 PM EST
<p>A new Survivor champion will be crowned on Wednesday&rsquo;s three-hour <em>David vs. Goliath</em> finale and reunion. Will Kara, Nick, Angelina, Mike, Alison, or Davie emerge victorious? Beats me. But you can search for clues in these official finale photos just released by CBS.</p>
