Meet the cast of Survivor: David vs. Goliath

Age: 25

Hometown: Irvine, California

Current Residence: Irvine, California

Occupation: Industrial Engineer

Personal Claim to Fame: I am driven and persistent when I take on a task and those qualities are what helped me pursue my degree in engineering. It was not an easy path to take and even though I dealt with personal challenges, I continued to stay focused on my goal.

Hobbies: Fitness, reading, and game nights with friends and family.

Pet Peeves: No. 1 for me is if people do not clean their teeth properly. It is the first thing I look at when I talk to people and sometimes it looks like a person hasn’t brushed their teeth in days. What is that life? I also do not like when people stand too close to me in lines and people who tap their feet loudly. If I can feel the table moving because of your foot then there is a problem.

If You Could Have 3 Things on the Island What Would They Be and Why? A blanket to keep me warm at night. Binoculars so I could creep on people strategizing out in the ocean. Maybe I’ll find out I have a secret talent of reading lips. A toothbrush because whenever I see contestants cleaning their teeth with twigs I cringe. I could care less if I smell nasty. Now, if my teeth aren’t clean, I know I will be disgusted.

SURVIVOR Contestant You Are Most Like: Kelley Wentworth because even though she kept finding herself at the bottom, she took all the necessary steps to get further in the game. I am not your stereotypical engineer and that drives me to prove people wrong and succeed in life.