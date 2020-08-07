Survivor type TV Show network CBS genre Reality Where to watch Close Streaming Options

With Survivor filming for seasons 41 and 42 indefinitely postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, EW is reaching back into the reality show’s past. We sent a Survivor Quarantine Questionnaire to a batch of former players to fill out with their thoughts about their time on the show as well as updates on what they’ve been up to since. Each weekday, EW will post the answers from a different player.

“I felt like a total fraud.” So says Chrissy Hofbeck about her first three weeks competing on the awkwardly titled Survivor: Heroes v. Healers v. Hustlers. “I spent the whole first part of the game feeling like I wasn’t enough. Not cool enough. Not young enough. Not athletic enough. I stepped foot on the beach and looked around at the others and immediately felt like the producers had made a big mistake with me.” But then a reward challenge on day 22 — along with some kind words of encouragement — changed everything.

Chrissy used the motivation from that event to go on to tie the record for most individual immunity wins by a woman, and would have won the million dollars had it not been for a controversial new twist that saved Ben Driebergen from certain elimination thanks to a final four fire-making competition.

While Chrissy did not experience ultimate success in the game, she proved she had the toughness she thought she lacked to not only compete, but win. And that toughness extended to off-camera as well. In her Survivor Quarantine Questionnaire, Chrissy reveals that she not only had to fight through the competition, but also fight through an off-camera leg injury incurred during… a confessional interview session?!?

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: First off, give the update as to what you’ve been up to since appearing on Survivor.

CHRISSY HOFBECK: Life is good! I’ve been enjoying my family a ton. My home is a happy and loving place that’s usually full of kids (my own and other people’s). I was elected to the Board of Directors of the Society of Actuaries and also do actuarial consulting in the InsurTech space (using AI to make better decisions). My work was highlighted in Ron Howard’s critically acclaimed National Geographic documentary television series Breakthrough. I’ve done a lot of domestic and international speaking gigs on business/professional topics (which I also did before Survivor) and was the featured speaker for the largest university TEDxTalk in the US.

But my best news is that I have a nonfiction motivational business book releasing in September from Viva Editions & Simon & Schuster. It’s called WINNING CONDITIONS: How To Achieve the Professional Success You Deserve by Managing the Details That Matter and is about becoming extraordinary by delivering your work in a winning way. It’s not about Survivor, but I do talk about Survivor. CBS was very gracious in providing me permissions to talk about my experience and include quotes and pictures. I sent Jeff Probst an advance copy and he wrote me back a beautiful email with an incredible endorsement including calling it “Definitely a must-read.” (The rest of his quote and others are on Amazon here.) I’m still waiting on your endorsement, Dalton!

What is your proudest moment ever from playing Survivor?

Tying the record for the most individual immunity wins by a woman in a season (four). The fact that I did that at 46-years-old, when the next oldest person was 29, further sweetens the deal for me. I’m also really proud of being a runner-up. I know I didn’t win but I got SECOND! No shame in that! Oh heck — the whole thing. The fact that I even got cast in the first place makes me really proud. Honestly the entire experience is a dream come true, and I am truly thankful.

What is your biggest regret from your Survivor experience?

I regret that I spent the whole first part of the game feeling like I wasn’t enough. Not cool enough. Not young enough. Not athletic enough. I stepped foot on the beach and looked around at the others and immediately felt like the producers had made a big mistake with me. I felt like I was surely going to do poorly and I took a spot from someone more worthy. I remember saying “I definitely feel like a hero” because I knew the producers expected me to say that and I wanted to pretend it was true. I wanted to make it true. I acted confident on the outside but inside I felt like a total fraud. It left me spending that whole first part of the game just waiting. Waiting for morning. Waiting for the next meal. Waiting for the challenge to be over. (Cue the vomit.) It’s a terrible way to live life – just waiting for tomorrow because you don’t feel good enough today. I had finally gotten my dream after 16 years, and instead of loving it, I felt like a fraud and not enough.

Then we hit day 22. I had to swim in a reward challenge to win a feast on a yacht, and I was absolutely freaking out on the dock before it started because I knew I was going to be a complete disaster. JP looked me calmly in the face and said, “Just dive in and swim your little heart out.” Those words actually changed my life. I realized that all I had to do was my best. That was enough. I was enough. So I did. I dove in and I swam my little heart out. I ended up winning my swim leg, and the feast on the yacht, and then went on to win four individual immunity challenges after that day. Turns out the producers saw something in me that I hadn’t seen in myself.

My regret? I regret that I wasted too many wonderful days feeling like I wasn’t enough, when I was already just fine. It’s a life lesson, really. You are enough — don’t waste even a second of the good stuff thinking otherwise.

What’s something that will blow fans’ minds that happened out there in your season but never made it to TV?

Day 38 right before the final four challenge, I was giving a confessional. One of the production guys forgot to put sandbags on the lighting equipment to stabilize it. A strong breeze came and a heavy piece of lighting equipment crashed down on my leg. HARD. I burst out crying and remember saying, “Oh my gosh, I think you just broke my leg.” Of course, this is behind the scenes — how would the show even explain this? They offered me ice, but mostly I just tried to push through it. They felt absolutely terrible. The guy who forgot the sandbags was very young. He kept apologizing over and over. Somehow, I got it together and went to the challenge. I remember during the challenge, looking out into the sea of cameramen and seeing this young man — locking eyes with him. I felt like he was willing me to win. I felt that I owed him a win, so he didn’t always wonder if he caused me to lose that challenge. I swear I won that challenge for him. I don’t even know his name.

Four weeks after returning home, my leg was still swollen and tender. I finally went to the doctor, and one X-ray later he said, “I think you’ve been walking around on a broken leg for a month.”

How do you feel about the edit you got on the show?

I was thrilled to be invited to play and am completely happy with my edit. It was super fun being the villain on a tribe of heroes. Next time I’d love to be the hero on a tribe of villains.

What was it like coming back to regular society after being out there? Was there culture shock or an adjustment coming back?

When I asked my employer for an unpaid leave of absence to play Survivor, I was let go. So I came home from the game with no job, no salary, and a kid who was about to leave for college. I couldn’t send out résumés for a new job, because per my signed contract, I wasn’t allowed to tell anyone that I had played until the CBS press release came out months later. So without being able to tell anyone why I had been fired from a job, it left me in a really weird place. To top it off, people in town were wondering why I just disappeared for a couple months and now had no job. Rehab was the rumor of choice. I ended up staying home a lot that summer. It was easier than lying.

Medically, beyond the leg issue (which healed on its own), I also needed shoulder surgery for a torn labrum/bankart repair. It took a good year to resume full mobility of my left arm. All of this was worth the experience of playing the greatest reality television game in history. And my runner-up prize paid for my son’s first year of college (I splurged on a manicure for myself lol).

Was there ever a point either during the game or after you got back where you regretted going on the show?

Never.

Whom do you still talk, text, or email with the most from your season?

I talk most regularly with Dr. Mike and Ben. We’re older and married with families so I think we just get each other. I adore Ashley so much, and learning to surf at her surf school in Florida is one of my bucket list items. I’ll get down to see her for a visit in the next couple years for sure. My very closest Survivor people are some of the Survivor moms. Leslie Nease from Survivor: China (season 15) is one of my closest friends on the planet. Carolyn (Worlds Apart, season 30), Dr. Jill (Nicaragua, S21), Lisa (Vanuatu, season 9), Leslie and I have vacationed together. The entire extended Survivor family is a gift. I could name 50 more people. And once you play Survivor then the Big Brother and Amazing Race worlds open up. Honestly, this entire experience is the gift that keeps on giving.

Do you still watch Survivor, and if so, what’s your favorite season you were not on and why?Yes. All of them. I’m a reality TV freak. My favorite seasons are the ones that happened before mine, only because they seem more magical when I knew less. I really liked Philippines (S25) because Penner is awesome, I loved watching Lisa in the challenges, Malcolm is brilliant and beautiful, Denise dominates, Abi is so sassy, Angie likes cookies, Carter is low-key hilarious…I mean…I could keep going. The cast is magnificent.

The strategy during the Blood vs. Water seasons is mind-blowing, so I like those a lot too. China is one of my favorite seasons of all time. I recently did a re-watch and the music and cultural aspects are so moving. The conditions were horrible; the cast is great. I guess those are my favorite seasons but let’s be real — Survivor is like pizza. When it’s great, it’s amazing, and when it’s not great, it’s still pretty amazing. Except the Edge, which is the sardines that ruin the pizza.

Who’s one player from another Survivor season you wish you could have played with or against and why?

There is no way to narrow this down to one! My favorite players tend to be the people who play like villains, but they are all loving and joyful in real life — people like Angelina, Coach, Dom, J’Tia, Parvati, Penner, Carolyn… you get the idea.

If you could make one change to any aspect of Survivor, what would it be and why?

There are FAR too many idols and advantages. Juries of 13-14 people are way too big (we’ve seen some jury members judging finalists they’ve never even played one day with). Production needs diversity in race and gender. Yes, this is a very big deal. No more Edge. Players should receive mandatory psych/therapy through the airing of their season and probably a couple months beyond. That's more than one.

Finally, would you play again if asked?

Yes, in a heartbeat. I’m ready. But I'm also living a good and rich life while waiting for that call because I've learned that I am enough, and this life is the good stuff.

