With Survivor filming for seasons 41 and 42 indefinitely postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, EW is reaching back into the reality show’s past. We sent a Survivor Quarantine Questionnaire to a batch of former players to fill out with their thoughts about their time on the show as well as updates on what they’ve been up to since. Each weekday, EW will post the answers from a different player.

Survivor: China was a season full of big players and big moments, but there was one big moment that never made it to air. It turns out Sherea Lloyd actually passed out after a challenge due to dehydration. “We were the first season to receive water behind the scenes because of it,” says Sherea. Considering the brutally hot conditions of season 15, that is not a huge surprise that someone lost consciousness, but usually such drama is not left on the cutting room floor.

That’s just one of the tidbits Sherea served up in her Survivor Quarantine Questionnaire. The former teacher — who was a strong challenge competitor and found her social footing after a tribe swap, only to be on the wrong side of the numbers and voted out right before the merge — also reveals her proudest moment, her biggest regret, and what she’s been up to since the show. She also touches on the “poor edits” of Black survivors. Read on for the full scoop from Sherea!

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: First off, give the update as to what you’ve been up to since appearing on Survivor.

SHEREA LLOYD: Since Survivor I spent time as an assistant principal and then transitioned to education consulting with Scholastic, Inc. I’m also working on my doctorate in higher education. I’ve traveled to numerous places, including going back to China, and have been enjoying life with family and friends.

What is your proudest moment ever from playing Survivor?

My proudest moment from playing Survivor is making it past the first vote. Even though I was voted out right before the merge, I was super proud of myself, and even being picked for the switch meant that I was a physical threat.

What is your biggest regret from your Survivor experience?

My biggest regret is not fighting harder for myself after the tribe switch and showing my value to them.

What’s something that will blow fans’ minds that happened out there in your season but never made it to TV?

One thing they never saw was me pass out after a challenge from dehydration. We were the first season to receive water behind the scenes because of it.

How do you feel about the edit you got on the show?

I’m indifferent. I do appreciate the highlights of my strength in the challenges, but it was a contradiction to portray me as being lazy when we all had moments of exhaustion and boredom. Saving the little strength I had for challenges was needed.

What was it like coming back to regular society after being out there? Was there culture shock or an adjustment coming back?

I jumped right back into life the moment I stepped off the plane because school was about to start. I didn’t have much adjustment time, and not being in the jury allowed me time to release from the game. I do now always live by the saying “You eat to live, not live to eat.”

Was there ever a point either during the game or after you got back where you regretted going on the show?

The first three days were pretty miserable, and I did regret it, but realized there was nowhere to go so might as well play. After the game, I have not regretted playing. The opportunity was once in a lifetime.

Whom do you still talk, text, or email with the most from your season?

I still do all of the above in some way with Leslie, Todd, Jaime (and Erik), Peih-Gee, and Denise and I have seen each other at charity events and recently reconnected with Frosti on our reunion Zoom.

Do you still watch Survivor, and if so, what’s your favorite season you were not on and why?

I do still watch Survivor, and honestly, I wish I was on them all. The biggest thing I wish happened for me that occurs often now is the discussion and plotting at Tribal Council. Ours was quiet and I don’t think we knew we could even attempt any of that.

Who’s one player from another Survivor season you wish you could have played with or against and why?

I would’ve loved to play with or against Sandra. She’s clearly the queen, but she keeps you on your toes as a player.

If you could make one change to any aspect of Survivor, what would it be and why?

The one change I would make is more diversity and inclusion of Black survivors. We receive poor edits overall, and not enough respect for the players we are.

Finally, would you play again if asked?

YES!

