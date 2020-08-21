Survivor type TV Show network CBS genre Reality Where to watch Close Streaming Options

It has often been said that Survivor is not for the faint of heart. But because Survivor is so difficult, there is a lot of fainting that goes on. Sometimes, it makes the show in super dramatic fashion. Sometimes, it does not. Michael Snow would seem to fall into that latter category — twice! The trouble started on Survivor: Caramoan when Michael fainted right by the fire — luckily not burning his hands a la Michael Skupin on Survivor: The Australian Outback. “I was very lucky not to be seriously hurt,” says Michael.

But he wasn’t done. “I came to, spit out all the sand in my mouth, felt to see if I still had all my teeth and crawled over to the shelter where all the fans were asleep,” says Michael. “I woke up Matt, and then fainted again.”

Yikes! But Michael wishes his eyes had been wide open on his elimination day. “There were SO many signs,” Michael bemoans now. So why didn’t he act upon them? In his Quarantine Questionnaire, the man who friends call Snowy explains why he didn’t make a move, identifies his big Ponderosa drinking partners, and explains what happened when he got back home to New York City!

Image zoom Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: First off, give the update as to what you’ve been up to since appearing on Survivor.

MICHAEL SNOW: Well, hello, Dalton (I'm pretending we are together), thank you for having me. Since Caramoan, the months and years have been fun-filled with my freelance work, producing corporate meeting content. Not being tied to one particular gig has allowed me lots of travel time to Asia and that side of the world, as well as back up home to Maine, where my family resides... very close to Gabon superstar Bob Crowley. With my Survivor dough, I went to bread school at ICC in Soho. Baking is my new jam and my dream is to open my own bakery so then I can spread the joy of Bread by Snowy. Now I just need about a million bucks, where could I get that?

What is your proudest moment ever from playing Survivor?

This is not an easy question to answer, as most, since my Survivor stint didn't play out in the ways I had envisioned. That being said, I've always felt proud of being the last fan in the purple tribe and making the merge/jury. I was the old, bald, gay dude that was obviously not a dips---, thinking I had outsider/target written all over me from the moment we landed on the Gota beach as tribe of fans. I sat through every Tribal Council (except Franny's vote-out) having my name written down a bunch of times. Throughout all these Tribals, I saw both sides playing from the majority and controlling the vote to being a sad powerless minority, and I think I played my best game in the minority. I did everything I could to be “chosen” to stay over my greatest allies, Matt and Julia. So to be standing on the purple beach the morning the boat pulled in to start our merge, I was proud to have made it past so many losses.

What is your biggest regret from your Survivor experience?

My failures on the day I was voted out, and my inability to switch my strategy when I most need to. There were SO many signs, but I chose to not act on them as they might see me playing too hard, and I also thought I had a huge target on my back because Corinne had just been sent home. On that fateful day 25, so many things happened. Dawn came to me and asked me "Are you voting with the guys?" Hoping she would swing over with us (yeah, whatever) I said yes, and then she wouldn't talk to me the rest of the day for fear her allies might worry about her swaying over.

I literally saw Andrea whispering to Erik, and they were looking right at me. “They can't be that obvious,” I thought to myself. I told the guys we should pretend to pass Reynold's idol back and forth to make the Favs unsure of who had it, but I didn't force my point. I had plans to woo Cochran, but he was super sick, so I left him alone. I was scampering around camp spying on Eddie and Andrea and thought I had ammo to stir things up, but didn't because I didn't want to be the one to putting a target on my back. I assumed there were bigger targets. I should have changed up my game instead of relying on everything I had been doing for the past week. So many woulda, coulda, shouldas on that sad day.

Dalton, I haven't slept a night since then, please, someone take this regret away from me!

What’s something that will blow fans’ minds that happened out there in your season but never made it to TV?

The night before the challenge wherein folks threw coconuts into the nets we tried to hold up, I fainted and fell face forward right between the fire and our pile of wood. I was very lucky not to be seriously hurt. I came to, spit out all the sand in my mouth, felt to see if I still had all my teeth and crawled over to the shelter where all the fans were asleep. I woke up Matt, and then fainted again. When I came to everyone was pouring water over me, the night producer was on her phone with medical, and I remember mumbling "don't send me home, I can't go home."

Everything was okay, I was told to stay awake all night, in case I had a concussion. The next morning, my tribe had me holding the rope to win that classic coconut challenge, I was such a mess, exhausted and cut up face...I did my best.

How do you feel about the edit you got on the show?

Edit was fine. I do feel like they had NO interest in telling my story, which surprised me. I don't think they knew what to do with me; I was confident in who I was and was not into any nonsense. But, I didn't even get a confessional on my vote-out episode. That's in line with how they regarded the Fans tribe... there for the Favs.

What was it like coming back to regular society after being out there? Was there culture shock or an adjustment coming back?

No problem! I will say that even with all the drinking Reynold, Malcolm, Andrea, and I did in Ponderosa, I went out right when I got home and got crazy TANKED on margaritas. I got kicked out my fav local haunt and was running up and down the Manhattan streets until I got sick — my body was not acclimated yet. But other than making an ass of myself, no problem!

Was there ever a point either during the game or after you got back where you regretted going on the show?

Absolutely not. At times, I wish I could have gone on the season prior to Fans vs. Favs, which I was originally slated to join.

Whom do you still talk, text, or email with the most from your season?

Matt and I will always be close, we communicate quite a bit. Matt and I live on the same wavelength. Our lives couldn't be any more different, he is a heavy metal family man in the Midwest and I'm a cynical queen in Queens, but we have a special connection — it's all about humor for us. I heard him laughing and cracking jokes in the first moments of the game and we were bonded.

I also keep in touch with Dawn. Dawn has been a bread muse to me. On the purple beach, she would tell me about making bread for her giant family and she really sparked my interest, and then my passion for baking began back home. Since then, I've kept her posted on all my bread shenanigans and we've been checking on each other a lot during this difficult time.

I did get to see my pal Corinne last year at her Amazing Race party...I loved that, she is such a force.

Do you still watch Survivor, and if so, what’s your favorite season you were not on and why?

As you know, Dalton, I was a real fan and remain a real fan. I love Survivor and have definitely enjoyed some seasons more than others recently, but this past season was such a treat. March-May, Pate (my partner) and I were shut-in and very anxious, but Wednesday nights with Sandra, Parv, Sophie, Denise, etc… were such a welcome distraction. My favorite seasons still tend to be earlier seasons, with Sandra/Jonny Fairplay's season being the one I continually go back to. I enjoy the gameplay of current seasons, but I get irritated watching players play to the camera too much or create characters for themselves for screen time. I look forward to this craziness being over, people being safe and Survivor filming again!

Who’s one player from another Survivor season you wish you could have played with or against and why?

Cirie! She has a great sense of humor, if we were at a party, I would always sit next to her. Her gameplay and powers of observation are legendary, and I would have loved to team up. I think we would have smart strategic fun together. I would also loved to vote out Boston Bob at some point.

If you could make one change to any aspect of Survivor, what would it be and why?

This may be more serious than you are looking for, but I wish there was a way to lessen the inherent biases of the show. I think bringing more diversity to the show on/off the camera would help. Why is one style of gameplay always seen as more valuable than another? Why do we have so many male winners? Why are minorities the first to be voted out? Survivor social media and podcasts have been discussing these issues, and I find myself listening and nodding in agreement. But if you are looking for a more tactical answer, I would love to see fewer advantages. How about no advantages for a season? Back to basics.

Finally, would you play again if asked?

I would have a hard time saying no.

To keep track of our daily Survivor Quarantine Questionnaires and get all latest updates, check out EW's Survivor hub, and follow Dalton on Twitter.

Related content: