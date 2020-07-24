Survivor Quarantine Questionnaire: Gretchen Cordy looks back on the very first season

With Survivor filming for seasons 41 and 42 indefinitely postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, EW is reaching back into the reality show’s past. We sent a Survivor Quarantine Questionnaire to a batch of former players to fill out with their thoughts about their time on the show as well as updates on what they’ve been up to since. Each weekday, EW will post the answers from a different player.

Gretchen Cordy’s leadership on the Pagong tribe enabled the group to enter the merge on Survivor: Borneo even with the opposition on Tagi. Unfortunately for Gretchen, that strength and leadership painted a big target on her back, so when the reality franchise’s first ever alliance of Richard, Rudy, Sue, and Kelly went looking for their first victim, they settled on Gretchen, who — along with her allies — did not yet embrace the alliance concept.

While Gretchen was the first person sent packing after the merge — and was not a part of the jury — she, like her castmates, achieved almost instant fame when Survivor debuted on May 31, 2000. (34 million people watched her torch get snuffed.)

What was it like becoming an instant celebrity? Does she have any regrets from her time on the island? And what’s something she remembers that never made it to TV? Gretchen addressed all that and more in her Survivor Quarantine Questionnaire, and it turns out her 21-day stint on Survivor led directly to a job she has had almost ever since. Read on for more from Gretchen as she looks back at the start of a reality TV revolution.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: First off, give the update as to what you’ve been up to since appearing on Survivor.

GRETCHEN CORDY: I have been doing a morning radio show on Q108 in my hometown of Clarksville, Tenn. The hours stink, but doing the show is a lot of fun. I got offered the job after the show ended so I have been there for 19 years now. It’s crazy how time flies! I spend too much time thrifting and doing DIY projects, and lately I’ve been sewing masks out of vintage embroidery and selling them on Etsy to raise money for a local food bank

What is your proudest moment ever from playing Survivor?

I can’t really say I am “proud” of anything I did. I’m not ashamed of anything either, but I don’t look at any aspect of it as an accomplishment. I associate pride with good deeds and hard work, and Survivor was mostly a self-indulgent game

What is your biggest regret from your Survivor experience?

Not talking my tribe out of using a happy face as a distress sign! That, and not taking a camera as my luxury item. It would be great to have behind the scenes photos.

What’s something that will blow fans’ minds that happened out there in your season but never made it to TV?

I have told this story before. In fact, most all the stories have been told in the last 20 years! But a day or so before BB was voted off, he had had it. He wanted to leave the island and they brought Mark to our beach to talk to him. It turned into this big shouting match with BB demanding a phone to call a helicopter in to pick him up (he was uber wealthy). Mark told him if he wanted to leave, he had to quit on camera and wouldn’t let him leave otherwise because he couldn’t have him just disappear from the show. BB refused to quit. He said he wasn’t a quitter and eventually Mark calmed him down and BB went back to the game and wasn’t the same afterwards. He told me before the challenge that if we lost, he wanted to be the one to go. I think at the last minute he changed his mind, but it was too late

How do you feel about the edit you got on the show?

I feel my edit was fair. Everyone has to be portrayed in a simplistic way to fit the narrative. When you have two tribes with three days’ worth of video each, and you have to fit that in to a 40 min show and advance a storyline and include a Tribal Council, you aren’t able to show the contestants’ multiple facets

What was it like coming back to regular society after being out there? Was there culture shock or an adjustment coming back?

There were huge adjustments after returning, especially once the show aired. It’s surreal to have someone ask you for an autograph. I felt stupid every time I obliged. You realize how odd a thing it is when you are on the other side. One day you are “average Joe” and literally three months later Quaker Oats is offering you $10,000.00 to endorse their product. It really makes you question who we allow ourselves to be influenced by. I know some people who play love the limelight, but I wasn’t one of them. I was glad when things died back down.

Was there ever a point either during the game or after you got back where you regretted going on the show?

I did, at points, regret being on the show. It was a disruption for my family and having the world critique your every word and action can wear a person down. (I’m looking at you, Survivor Sucks.) Overall, I’m glad I did it, and the benefits from being on the show have far outweighed the negatives.

Whom do you still talk, text, or email with the most from your season?

I still keep in contact with Joel, Gervase, Ramona, Sonja, and Rich. They all came for a mini reunion to my place last year and we had a great time. We were supposed to do it again this year but…you know… Covid. I genuinely love these people. They are like family. Rich told me on the island “I didn’t come here to make friends.” I didn’t either, but it turned out to be a great consolation prize! I keep up with Jenna on twitter. She wasn’t able to make it last year.

Do you still watch Survivor, and if so, what’s your favorite season you were not on and why?

I don’t watch anymore. I’m a cord cutter and don’t watch much TV at all.

Who’s one player from another Survivor season you wish you could have played with or against and why?

I didn’t watch his season, but I think I would love to play against Jonny Fairplay. I follow him on Twitter, and he’s even stayed at my house while doing a gig in Nashville. I know of his style of play and I think I could play a great game against him. With some people, you worry about them taking things personally and being hurt, but he plays an “all’s fair” game. The only way I could play “conscience free” would be against someone like that.

If you could make one change to any aspect of Survivor, what would it be and why?

I would cast more “regular” looking people. Even though I don’t watch, I have seen subsequent casts, and although I think it would be more pleasing to watch all these pretty people it would be much harder to relate to them. Where have the crooked teeth and cellulite from the first seasons gone?

Finally, would you play again if asked?

I have been called a few times, and each time I said I was interested but nothing ever came of it, but I’m ready nonetheless for the “Losers at War” season! Bring it, Jeff!

