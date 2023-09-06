On Sept. 27, Survivor will air the season premiere of its landmark 45th season on CBS. But you don't need to wait until then to meet the cast of Survivor 45, because we have your exclusive photos and bios right here and right now.

Seventeen new contestants and one returning player will be competing this fall for the million-dollar prize and the title of Sole Survivor that goes along with it. The cast includes a marine-turned-truck driver, a critical care nurse, a school principal, a therapist, an investment analyst, and three lawyers. It also features the return of Bruce Perreault, who was medically evacuated just minutes into the previous season when he hit his head on a beam during the opening challenge.

Survivor 45 The cast of 'Survivor 45' | Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Check out the photos and intel on each of the contestants below (as well as their coconut handling skills in the video above). And for more exclusive video from the cast, make sure to watch each of them explain why they will be the one to win Survivor 45.

Austin Li Coon

Survivor 45 Austin Li Coon of 'Survivor 45' | Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Age: 26

Hometown: San Jose, CA

Current Residence: Chicago, IL

Occupation: Grad Student

3 Words to Describe You: Ambitious, sweet, clumsy.

Why do you want to be part of Survivor? Because I'm confident I can win it, and $1 million would really help with my six-figure student debt! I also love the game and am a competitor through and through. I want to duke it out with people when everything is on the line, and I want to prove to myself that I have what it takes.

What's one life experience you feel has prepared you for the game? As a kid, I was a shell of my current self. I was shy and quiet, had terrible acne for a dozen years, wore braces from elementary school until high school (head gear included), had mild Tourette's, and was extremely self-conscious. I worked hard for years to build myself up and lived the entire introversion-extroversion spectrum. I feel like that experience made me a much more empathetic person.

Which previous player do you identify with the most? Who do you think you will play most like? I identify most with Owen Knight — long-hair, Asian, love the outdoors, never-say-die attitude. I think I'll play most like Jay and Wendell. Their games revolved around forming genuine connections that led people to keep them in the game, even when they were huge threats. On top of that, I have the intelligence to make big strategic plays as well as the physicality to win clutch immunities. Also, like them both, I too have a crush on Michele.

What will you value in an alliance partner? Laughter is the key to my heart, so if someone is fun to hang with and laughs with me, we're gonna be best buddies.

Favorite Hobbies: Backpacking somewhere new with my camera, hockey, volleyball…anything really that gets me active outside with friends!

Pet Peeves: Any form of waste — wasted time, money, opportunity, food. Also, banana-flavored candy. But I still eat them. Cuz no wasting.

What is the accomplishment you are most proud of? Making it onto the All-American team at the volleyball Junior Olympics when I was 15. That was my first major personal accomplishment, and it gave me the confidence I needed to start the personal growth journey to get to where I am today.

What is something we would never know from looking at you? I own the (heavily contested and very impressive) world record for "the most nuts thrown and caught in a can on the head in one minute." The original record was 37, and I got 93.

Who in your life is your biggest inspiration and why? Aside from my parents, maybe Naruto. That ninja never gives up no matter the obstacle. When I need to dig deep during some of the willpower challenges, I'll be channeling that Naruto energy. I'm going to be Sole Survivor. Believe it!

Why will you be the Sole Survivor? I make the best of every situation and I don't feel sorry for myself. I'm adaptable, creative, and have the tools to pull off an individual immunity run. I work my butt off, and I'll make sure not a second is wasted out on the island.

Dee Valladares

Survivor 45 Dee Valladares of 'Survivor 45' | Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Age: 26

Hometown: Havana, Cuba

Current Residence: Miami, FL

Occupation: Entrepreneur

3 Words to Describe You: Fiery, wildly enthusiastic, empathetic.

Why do you want to be part of Survivor? I can't just give one answer. First and foremost, I want my family to be set. My parents left their familiarity behind in Cuba so that I can fulfill my dreams. Secondly, I want to live a rare life surrounded by rare individuals and I can't do that unless I place myself in situations where I don't belong — like here. Finally, I want that immigrant kid watching the show to know that the mind is powerful beyond measure. You can do more than you think you can.

What's one life experience you feel has prepared you for the game? Starting my business at 23. I've learned how to turn an idea into reality, how to navigate hardships when finances were uncertain, and how to become a better business partner. This will help me in the strategic/social aspect of the game.

Which previous player do you identify with the most? Who do you think you will play most like? I identify the most with Jesse. His why and my why are the exact same: Family above all else. I feel like I will play the game like Tony. Dude was a lot of fun to watch and was the ultimate persuader.

What will you value in an alliance partner? Someone who sticks to their word. In a game where deceit is inevitable, staying true to their word will get us further along. No one gets to the end by themselves anyway. Also, someone who is having fun! We're all stuck together on an island, why not have fun??

Favorite Hobbies: CrossFit (don't judge), running, traveling, anything outdoors, spending time with fam, anything that gets my heart racing.

Pet Peeves: Bad tippers, road ragers, constantly being late, [and] injustice to kids, old people or dogs.

What is the accomplishment you are most proud of? Running and completing my first full marathon when, prior to signing up, I had only ever run three miles. 26.3 miles scared the s--- out of me, so I put it on my calendar and figured out the "how" along the way.

What is something we would never know from looking at you? I am not a college graduate. Five years later and my fam still thinks I have my Bachelors. Whoops! Technically, in my head, I did graduate because I shook the [school] president's hand. Six months into waiting for my diploma, I found out I failed a class by one letter grade. Surprise, mom!

Who in your life is your biggest inspiration and why? My dad. He is my perfect example of not needing materialistic items to be happy. And I think I've only ever seen him mad three times!

Why will you be the Sole Survivor? It's already happened in my mind daily. I'm going to be the person out there who doesn't quit, and most importantly, the person who cares the most.

Brandon Donlon

Survivor 45 Brandon Donlon of 'Survivor 45' | Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Age: 26

Hometown: Sicklerville, NJ

Current Residence: Sicklerville, NJ

Occupation: Content Producer

3 Words to Describe You: Empathetic, inquisitive, relatable.

Why do you want to be part of Survivor? Survivor is my favorite thing in the world. It changed me for the better before I ever stepped foot in Fiji. I want to be the person this game can turn me into.

What's one life experience you feel has prepared you for the game? My background in writing is imperative for a game like this. I like to think I know what to say, how to say it, and who I should say it to.

Which previous player do you identify with the most? Who do you think you will play most like? I wake up every day wishing I was Mike White. He played one of the most impressive Survivor games ever, balancing his insane social savviness while oozing likability. I hope to play like any of the Survivor writers, really — give me David Wright, Cochran, Penner, etc.

What will you value in an alliance partner? Comfort. I am so anxious during my day-to-day life. I can imagine it'll be 10 times worse here. My friends and family all have their unique ways of calming me down. I want that here, too.

Favorite Hobbies: Going out to eat, antiquing, leaving a party without telling anybody.

Pet Peeves: Adult men who have Snapchat. People who message me "hi" when they need something from me. Lead with your request!

What is the accomplishment you are most proud of? After doing contract marketing work since college, I finally settled at a place I love, doing work I love, and working with some of the best people I know.

What is something we would never know from looking at you? I hate tabletop games. I feel like I give off big tabletop game energy. I'd rather get a root canal than play Settlers of Catan. Genuinely.

Who in your life is your biggest inspiration and why? Every teacher I've ever had. Each one has imparted something I still carry to this day — and they're so overworked, underpaid, and undervalued. Pay teachers more!

Why will you be the Sole Survivor? I want it more. Nobody wants this as bad as I do. I feel like Charlie — I got the golden ticket, I'm at the chocolate factory, and I plan on being the last one standing. Game on.

Emily Flippen

Survivor 45 Emily Flippen of 'Survivor 45' | Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Age: 28

Hometown: McKinney, TX

Current Residence: Laurel, MD

Occupation: Investment Analyst

3 Words to Describe You: Direct, genuine, aggressive.

Why do you want to be part of Survivor? Some of the best advice I've received is to "live a more interesting life." What's more interesting than Survivor?

What's one life experience you feel has prepared you for the game? When I was 18, I moved to Shanghai to be part of the inaugural class of the first joint Sino-American University in China. I'm accustomed to working with (and competing against) people with many different backgrounds and life experiences.

Which previous player do you identify with the most? Who do you think you will play most like? I've been told my personality is extremely similar to Kass. I take that as the complement that it is. However, I plan on playing my own game and making an entirely unique set of mistakes.

What will you value in an alliance partner? Openness. I want to work with someone who wears their heart on their sleeve. Who won't leave you guessing as to their emotions or intentions.

Favorite Hobbies: Doting over my cat, playing video games, meal-prepping.

Pet Peeves: Nearly everything. Chewing, snoring, arrogance, being overly serious, being overly jokey. You name it and it probably irritates me.

What is the accomplishment you are most proud of? Passing all three levels of my CFA exams on my first attempt. (Trust me, it's a solid humblebrag in the world of finance!)

What is something we would never know from looking at you? I'm not religious, but I am guided by my own very strict sense of right and wrong.

Who in your life is your biggest inspiration and why? My dad. I take after him in a lot of ways. He has shown me the importance of accepting yourself for who you are while also pushing yourself out of your comfort zone.

Why will you be the Sole Survivor? I lack a lot of the traditional qualities that make a good Survivor player: I'm out of shape, don't really like the outdoors, and people can find me off-putting. Which is exactly why they'll never see me coming!

Brandon "Brando" Meyer

Survivor 45 Brando Meyer of 'Survivor 45' | Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Age: 23

Hometown: Oak Park, CA

Current Residence: Seattle, WA

Occupation: Software Developer

3 Words to Describe You: Curious, clever, motivated.

Why do you want to be part of Survivor? Playing Survivor has been a dream of mine since I was 10 and watched Nicaragua with my parents. Growing up as a mixed Asian kid, I never thought I would be "Asian" enough or "white" enough to play the game I love. I'm here to prove that kid wrong and hopefully inspire others to do the same.

What's one life experience you feel has prepared you for the game? When I was 16, I weighed almost 200 pounds and struggled with self-confidence issues. I realized that my situation wouldn't get any better if I didn't do anything about it, so I started running three miles every night. Within a year, I became much more confident and 50 lbs lighter.

Which previous player do you identify with the most? Who do you think you will play most like? I identify the most with David Wright, who helped inspire me to put myself out there and push my limits when I struggled with my weight. I think I will play the most like Yau-Man — a strategic, innovative and friendly game (although I don't plan on giving away any trucks).

What will you value in an alliance partner? Someone who can pick up the pieces I miss. This could be physical challenge strength or connections with people. Also if they are someone I would be proud of as a winner. In the era of betrayals (Ricard/Shan, Jesse/Cody), I think this is important.

Favorite Hobbies: Running, disc golf, baseball, and Pokémon Go. Oh, also puns, especially when they get a good groan out of everyone.

Pet Peeves: When someone takes the urinal directly next to you, despite plenty of others being open.

What is the accomplishment you are most proud of? In 2021, I wrote, illustrated, and published my own children's book! I have always had a passion for writing, and this helped me put this passion to the test.

What is something we would never know from looking at you? I am a massive baseball fan. Growing up, I was an all-star pitcher and avid Ichiro supporter. The Mariners are still my favorite team, and I spend countless hours watching and discussing baseball with my family. I also don't eat sushi — probably my biggest sin as a half-Japanese man.

Who in your life is your biggest inspiration and why? My grandpa, Tom. He's a 94-year-old beast that helped spur my love for baseball and also loves to garden. He grew up in Japanese internment camps, and always reminds me to keep pushing my hardest. He also still has a full head of hair.

Why will you be the Sole Survivor? I will be the sole Survivor because my combination of quick thinking and acute attention to detail will make sure nothing gets by me.

Hannah Rose

Survivor 45 Hannah Rose of 'Survivor 45' | Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Age: 33

Hometown: Woodbridge, CT

Current Residence: Baltimore City, MD

Occupation: Therapist

3 Words to Describe You: Enthusiastic, passionate, authentic.

Why do you want to be part of Survivor? I want to push myself as much as I can — physically, mentally, and emotionally. Survivor is my favorite show and I want to be part of it!

What's one life experience you feel has prepared you for the game? Being a sleepaway summer camp counselor: living with sometimes difficult personalities, intense competition, and the feeling of family away from home.

Which previous player do you identify with the most? Who do you think you will play most like? I identify with Aubry Bracco, and hope I'll play just like her and Kelley Wentworth.

What will you value in an alliance partner? Someone I can tell is being authentic with me and able to have fun so it's not nonstop intense!

Favorite Hobbies: Musical theater, Peloton, anything with my dog Ralph.

Pet Peeves: Loud chewing, narcissist-types.

What is the accomplishment you are most proud of? Getting sober when I was 20 years old.

What is something we would never know from looking at you? That I'm a therapist and founded and run a group private practice.

Who in your life is your biggest inspiration and why? My friend Rishi, who is on a Broadway national tour of Jagged Little Pill and is incredibly brave and wholehearted. Also, Brené Brown.

Why will you be the Sole Survivor? I can read the room (or the island), pick up cues, lay low when I need to, but be cutthroat when the time comes. And I can do it while being as real as possible, and bring comedic relief!

Bruce Perreault

Survivor 45 Bruce Perreault of 'Survivor 45' | Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Age: 47

Hometown: West Warwick, RI

Current Residence: Warwick, RI

Occupation: Insurance Agent

3 Words to Describe You: Funny, competitive, energetic.

Why do you want to be part of Survivor? I love this game! This is something that I need a chance to play. I lost that chance and now have it back. The construct of this game is a microcosm of our everyday life. I want to be a part of Survivor because Survivor is my life.

What's one life experience you feel has prepared you for the game? My life…. I have been through the foster care system. I am, on a daily basis, working on ways to survive in my daily life.

Which previous player do you identify with the most? Who do you think you will play most like? Still my boy, Jeremy Collins. His values and sense of family mirror mine. I'll play the game like Jeremy, like Jesse from [season] 43, like Gabler. I cannot conform to just one player or style. I will be able to assess the situation and adapt to it.

Favorite Hobbies: Golf, boxing.

What is the accomplishment you are most proud of? Raising two awesome kids with my amazing wife.

Why will you be the Sole Survivor? I will be the Sole Survivor because this is my time.

Janani Krishnan-Jha (stage name: J. Maya)

Survivor 45 J. Maya of "Survivor 45' | Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Age: 24

Hometown: San Francisco, CA

Current Residence: Los Angeles, CA

Occupation: Singer

3 Words to Describe You: Ambitious, optimistic, creative.

Why do you want to be part of Survivor? Growing up as a kid who always had her head in an adventure novel, I've always dreamed of getting to embark on an epic quest of my own someday. The first time I watched Survivor, I knew that this was the quest I had been waiting for. I've always looked up to the people who played this game — they're risk takers, strong leaders who think on their feel and adapt quickly to obstacles; they embody the qualities I strive to have in my life. Having the opportunity to play this game is not one I take lightly, they say this game changes and challenges you, and I am ready to be challenged.

What's one life experience you feel has prepared you for the game? A couple of years ago, I took the biggest risk of my life — I turned down early admission to Harvard Law school in order to pursue a career as a singer/songwriter. My entire life I'd been preparing for a legal career because up to that point I felt that's what was expected of me. I faced pressure from my family and community to follow a certain path, and it wasn't until a couple of years ago I realized I was running out of time to live life on my own terms. Moving to LA and trying to start a music career felt a lot like starting over — I was coming into this cutthroat industry with no experience, and I had to learn the ropes extremely quickly. That experience reminds me a lot of what my fellow castaways and I will do.

Which previous player do you identify with the most? Who do you think you will play most like? Queen Parvati has always been such a role model of mine, and I think I can relate with her in a few ways. Not only are we both named after powerful Hindu goddesses, but I can resonate with how people have underestimated her strength and strategic skill because of her bubbly personality. In a similar vein, I adore Maryanne's game, how she lay low and let people discount her as a threat until the end, when she revealed herself to be a strategic mastermind with an almost mathematically methodical understanding of the game's dynamics. I'll be aiming for a similar position early on the game — not running away from my loud personality and shrouding my observations of other players until the right moment.

What will you value in an alliance partner? I would love to work with the people I most naturally get along with, people who I can strongly relate to. I feel like the easier it is for me to get to know someone, the easier it will be to read them for signs of agreement or deceit. It's also important to me that my allies are comfortable following the natural ebb and flow of the game; not playing too hard when you don't have to but still being capable of bold moves when the time calls for it.

Favorite Hobbies: Reading (favorite genres: fantasy, science fiction and romance), running, playing pick-up soccer, crossword puzzling, and punning.

Pet Peeves: Slow walkers (only if they take up the entire sidewalk)

What is the accomplishment you are most proud of? Being able to build a career for myself in the mainstream music industry as an Indian-American woman and as an independent artist. I came into music starting truly from scratch, knowing nobody and having no understanding of how anything worked and through a lot of hard work, I can now say that millions of people around the world listen to my music, and that my music has been praised by organizations like the Recording Academy! Above all, representation means everything to me — nothing makes my day more than receiving comments and messages from other South Asians saying they've been encouraged by my decision to pursue a career in the arts to do the same — it's what makes me the proudest. I know how truly fortunate I am to be able to do what I love and I am so grateful I made the decision to follow my dreams.

What is something we would never know from looking at you? You probably wouldn't be able to tell I'm the youngest international pun championships award winner in history!

Who in your life is your biggest inspiration and why? My grandmother, my Paatti. When she was 16, she climbed Mt. Kanchenjunga with Tenzing Norgay (one of the first people to summit Mr. Everest), becoming the first South Indian woman in history to do so. For her bravery, she was awarded the ice axe medal by the Indian government. While the achievement itself is extraordinary, her unwillingness to accept constraints others placed on her is what truly inspires me.

Why will you be the Sole Survivor? I'm adaptable. I've operated in many different spheres in my life — competitive punning, debate, the music industry — the same way: first observing quietly and then fitting myself into the gaps to carve out my own space. I feel like I've been preparing for Survivor my whole life, and I think I have a little more strength in me than I like to let on.

Drew Basile

Survivor 45 Drew Basile of "Survivor 45' | Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Age: 23

Hometown: Birmingham, MI

Current Residence: Philadelphia, PA

Occupation: Grad Student

3 Words to Describe You: Smart, witty, dynamic.

Why do you want to be part of Survivor? Survivor is the ultimate test of character. I've worked hard building myself up into who I am today, and my growth was in considerable part motivated by watching Survivor. I want the chance to play the game and see how far I've come.

What's one life experience you feel has prepared you for the game? During the pandemic, I moved to Philadelphia on my own and worked at a cell center. This gave me practical sales experience that I think a lot of people my age don't have. You had to make a connection in the first 10 seconds or you were out of luck.

Which previous player do you identify with the most? Who do you think you will play most like? People will make the comparison to Cochran, but I identify the most with Penner. Very authentic, leaning into my quirks. In terms of game play, I think it will remind of Ryan Ulrich in season 35.

What will you value in an alliance partner? Loyalty and experience.

Favorite Hobbies: Playing scrabble, writing, trivia.

Pet Peeves: The "oh my god!" autocorrect.

What is the accomplishment you are most proud of? Winning a trivia national championship in 2019. I captained my team, and it was a culmination of years of hard work.

What is something we would never know from looking at you? I am a pretty open book, in the sense that all my nerdy accomplishments are very predictable based on my appearance. In high school, though, I was elected secretary of the student body by my peers.

Who in your life is your biggest inspiration and why? My mom. She is a pillar of strength and has always pushed me to go beyond my limits. I would not have accomplished half as much without her.

Why will you be the Sole Survivor? I am very personable and authentic. I'm also a good strategist and a potent speaker. My hope is these attributes counterbalance for a weak physical game and help me clinch the title.

Julie Alley

Survivor 45 Julie Alley of 'Survivor 45' | Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Age: 49

Hometown: Brentwood, TN

Current Residence: Brentwood, TN

Occupation: Estate Attorney

3 Words to Describe You: Hardworking, loyal, smart.

Why do you want to be part of Survivor? The first season of Survivor that I ever saw was in 2015 — Cambodia: Second Chance. I was 40 years old, recently a single mom with two middle-school children, and I had just started law school. I watched Survivors get a second chance at the game. The whole game felt like my second chance of surviving life — I was hooked. Survivor still inspires me to take risks and win at life. Why would I not want to be a part of being on this amazing show?

What's one life experience you feel has prepared you for the game? Starting over at age 40 — being a single mom of two pre-teens, teaching art classes during the day and going to law school at night. Creating a new life for myself and my kids. I passed the bar exam and graduated law school within a week of my daughter graduating high school. Not giving up, building relationships, taking risks — all have prepared me for the game.

Which previous player do you identify with the most? Who do you think you will play most like? I most identify with Cirie. She got off the couch. She took a risk and played the game. I want to play like her. I am normally very loyal and think I will play with an alliance but I can be very suspicious of others and hope I play a strategic game and make tough calls like Jesse in season 43.

What will you value in an alliance partner? Truth, hard work, loyalty, and strength.

Favorite Hobbies: Baking cupcakes and cakes. Jogging with my black lab Leo.

Pet Peeves: Hair left in hairbrushes. Other people slurping coffee!

What is the accomplishment you are most proud of? I am most extremely proud of my two kids, who are now amazing young adults. But I don't think I can take credit for them; they are God's gifts to me.

What is something we would never know from looking at you? I hope I don't look as old as I am or that [you can tell] I have a 23-year-old daughter and a 21-year-old son. I hope the other players cannot tell that I am attorney!

Who in your life is your biggest inspiration and why? My mom. When I was in the divorce attorney's office at 39 and called my mom to tell her I was going to be an attorney, she replied with, "Yes, you are." Just like that — no questions — only confidence. She went back nursing school when she was 45 and is still a research nurse at 78. My mom challenges "the norm" and inspires me to say "yes" to challenges.

Why will you be the Sole Survivor? I read people well — I have good instincts and will carry my family's support with me in the game. I want to win it to inspire and motivate other women in their 40s and older; it's never too late to start something new or go after a dream. I want to inspire them to be their own hero.

Jake O'Kane

Survivor 45 Jake O'Kane of 'Survivor 45' | Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Age: 26

Hometown: Hanson, MA

Current Residence: Boston, MA

Occupation: Attorney

3 Words to Describe You: Boisterous, wily, persistent.

Why do you want to be part of Survivor? Survivor is a celebration of everything I've been able to accomplish in my life. I graduated law school while working two jobs, and I forged a healthier lifestyle, losing 80 lbs. in the process.

What's one life experience you feel has prepared you for the game? I feel studying for the bar exam prepared me for Survivor. It takes a lot of dedication, self-control, and enduring some tough days but if one respects it, one can meet the challenge.

Which previous player do you identify with the most? Who do you think you will play most like? Wendell, because we both have a logical side, both going to law school, but we are also creatives. I think that combo served him well in the game.

What will you value in an alliance partner? I want an alliance partner that can cover my weakness and get tight with the people who keep me at arm's length. I need their trust and for them to believe what I say whether it's true or not.

Favorite Hobbies: Theater, Dungeons and Dragons, working out.

Pet Peeves: Motorcycles, people who take themselves too seriously, and people who won't hear out new ideas.

What is the accomplishment you are most proud of? Finishing a Spartan race was a big moment for me, being a guy who used to start breathing heavy after two flights of stairs.

What is something we would never know from looking at you? I make the best homemade pizza.

Who in your life is your biggest inspiration and why? Honest answer: My mom — without her support and her teaching me my work ethic, I wouldn't be where I am today.

Why will you be the Sole Survivor? I will be the Sole Survivor because no one wants it more than me and no one is going to work harder than me to achieve it. I'm a people person with the intelligence to use my social skills to navigate through the game.

Katurah Topps

Survivor 45 Katurah Topps of 'Survivor 45' | Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Age: 35

Hometown: St. Louis, MO

Current Residence: Brooklyn, NY

Occupation: Civil Rights Attorney

3 Words to Describe You: Calculating, determined, unexpected.

Why do you want to be part of Survivor? To remind myself of the power that the brave and multidimensional woman inside of me holds. And also because I firmly believe that doing things that scare the crap outta you is truly living.

What's one life experience you feel has prepared you for the game? Walking through the world as a Black person, a woman, a queer person, and a child of poverty.

Which previous player do you identify with the most? Who do you think you will play most like? Natalie and Spencer, for their never-quit attitudes. I think I'll have a mixture of Natalie's determination, with a tiny bit of Rob's manipulative leadership (but not overboard). But overall, I think I'll be a new player entirely.

What will you value in an alliance partner? Loyalty so unrelenting that it's illogical. (Think Laurel's loyalty to Wendell.)

Favorite Hobbies: Hot yoga, eating delicious food in gorgeous locations, and countering systemic racism.

Pet Peeves: Slow walkers, slow talkers, and people who ooze privilege.

What is the accomplishment you are most proud of? Successfully switching my life from just "surviving" to actually "thriving."

What is something we would never know from looking at you? I speak French. Oh, and I'm almost color blind.

Who in your life is your biggest inspiration and why? Katurah, the child. That little girl faced some of the most unimaginable obstacles, yet still decided to protect herself, become a civil rights lawyer, and break generational curses, and she grew up and did exactly that!

Why will you be the Sole Survivor: Because I've been preparing for it for life (even when I didn't realize it)!

Kaleb Gebrewold

Survivor 45 Kaleb Gebrewold of 'Survivor 45' | Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Age: 29

Hometown: Port Coquitlam, Canada

Current Residence: Vancouver, Canada

Occupation: Software Sales

3 Words to Describe You: Charismatic, opportunistic, golden retriever.

Why do you want to be part of Survivor? I remember laughing with my mom at the pathetic, crying Survivors on TV. She'd always say she couldn't wait to watch me out there, so it'll be meaningful to close that chapter. Also, $1 million USD goes even further in Canada.

What's one life experience you feel has prepared you for the game? Lifeguarding at 17 to start a painting business. I ran this business throughout university to pay for school. I've been failing lots all my life, but I have the life and street skills to bring to Survivor.

Which previous player do you identify with the most? Who do you think you will play most like? I'd love to say Tony, but out of respect I won't.

What will you value in an alliance partner? Someone who can control their emotions and who has relationships and can gather information from other members of the tribe, so we can build the most complete picture possible.

Favorite Hobbies: Basketball, travel, trying things for the first time, friend-related activities, trouble.

Pet Peeves: People with no sense of humor. People who talk about wanting things but won't do anything about it.

What is the accomplishment you are most proud of? I work for a marketing company that partners with businesses to educate their communities about choosing conservative healthcare (physical therapy, chiro, etc) over addictive medication and invasive surgery. It's a mission I'm passionate about. Over the past five-plus years I've generated [millions] in sales, which means I'm helping thousands of patients and hundreds of local businesses.

What is something we would never know from looking at you? I've worked remotely since 2017 and have lived in 27 countries. Fiji is 28.

Who in your life is your biggest inspiration and why? My dad, who never graduated high school and was in jail five years (one and a half in Ethiopia, three and a half in Somalia), yet has a degree from Russia, along with his nursing degree. My parents have sacrificed a lot for their kids to have opportunities to do better and experience more, which pushes me every day.

Why will you be the Sole Survivor? I've never been qualified for anything I've done, so why not me? Whether getting my first job at 13 [by] lying and saying I was 16, to slinging pizzas, starting a painting biz having never picked up a brush, or working in software sales, I've never had the "resume" but I always figure it out and bring my entire personality, and I expect the best in Survivor.

Kellie Nalbandian

Survivor 45 Kellie Nalbandian of 'Survivor 45' | Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Age: 30

Hometown: Weston, CT

Current Residence: New York, NY

Occupation: Critical Care Nurse

3 Words to Describe You: Scrappy, deliberate, intuitive.

Why do you want to be part of Survivor? I started watching the show while working through the COVID pandemic as a nurse in NYC. It was the most difficult thing I've ever done, but it taught me that life is short and can change overnight. So why not go for what you want full tilt? I think that spirit of perseverance and true humanity is woven throughout this game. Plus, I love the adventure [and] competition — and who doesn't want to run extreme adult obstacle courses?

What's one life experience you feel has prepared you for the game? Definitely being a nurse. I became an EMT at 18. I've worked in the emergency room, now in critical care, and through COVID as a nurse in NYC. These experiences taught me to be rational, perceptive and emotionally intelligent in sustained stress and chaos. Not to mention, doing this on a night shift for 12 hours at a time, often without a break to rest! Nurses are tough — but we're also empathetic, comforting, and vulnerable. That combination will help me greatly in the game.

Which previous player do you identify with the most? Who do you think you will play most like? I totally relate to Kelley Wentworth's tenacious, scrappy vibe. But I think like Parvati, I have the ability to connect with and draw in lots of different types of people with charm and authenticity but still maintain an independent ruthless mental strategy. I'd also like to draw inspiration from Cirie, as we are both nurses!

What will you value in an alliance partner? I'd like to play with people that I not only trust but also understand their motives. They don't have to be traditionally predictable — I just have to "get" them and vibe with them! And hopefully we can have some fun together!

Favorite Hobbies: Playing acoustic guitar, watching/playing soccer, and taking board games way too seriously.

Pet Peeves: Inefficiency and know it alls.

What is the accomplishment you are most proud of? Working through the COVID-19 pandemic as a nurse in NYC — it showed me I have a lot more resilience and grit than I thought! I'm also proud of being my nursing school valedictorian and getting into Yale for grad school. I think people really underestimate nurses' intelligence, but I live to prove people wrong!

What is something we would never know from looking at you? I am a little nerdy. I love strategy board games and video games.

Who in your life is your biggest inspiration and why? My fiancé, Gabrielle. She has persevered through difficult times against the odds and became not only successful but through everything, been the most genuine, generous, empathetic, individual who brings everyone together.

Why will you be the Sole Survivor? My job requires me to be adaptable in the face of constant chaos and change, just like this game! I'm a chameleon, I can bro out with jocks, nerd out with nerds, be besties with the girls. There's no one I can't bond with! I think I will surprise people. At the end of the day, I'm fully prepared to manipulate and blindside my way to final tribal, where I can get votes from my friends on the jury.

Nicholas "Sifu" Alsup

Survivor 45 Sifu Alsup of 'Survivor 45' | Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Age: 30

Hometown: O'Fallon, IL

Current Residence: O'Fallon, IL

Occupation: Gym Owner

3 Words to Describe You: Outgoing, loving, empowering.

Why do you want to be part of Survivor? I want to test myself mentally, emotionally, and spiritually. I also want to have a massive impact on the world with all the programs and outreach I do, whether it's for kids I work with, for autism or my mentorship program helping underprivileged kids.

What's one life experience you feel has prepared you for the game? Being a martial artist my whole life. [I] started Yang-style tai chi when I was six. It's taught me so much about mental toughness.

Which previous player do you identify with the most? Who do you think you will play most like? Tony V. I like the ferocity he played with and his reason — to help his family grow and be sustainable. Him and I are equally as crazy!!

What will you value in an alliance partner? Honesty, focus, and determination.

Favorite Hobbies: Playing guitar, practicing Tai-chi, cooking (I'm a grill master), and going on dates with my fiancé (we do some cool stuff).

Pet Peeves: Liars and mean people.

What is the accomplishment you are most proud of? Becoming a world champion in Push Hands. Undefeated and recognized worldwide.

What is something we would never know from looking at you? I love Dragonball Z!

Who in your life is your biggest inspiration and why? My father. He was brave enough to fight for our country in the Vietnam war. He taught me Tai Chi.

Why will you be the Sole Survivor? Because I will be undeniably myself. I will be unwavering in my pursuit. I am willing to suffer, I am willing to do whatever it takes. I am the Sole Survivor.

Kendra McQuarrie

Survivor 45 Kendra McQuarrie of 'Survivor 45' | Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Age: 31

Hometown: Haverhill, MA

Current Residence: Steamboat Springs, CO

Occupation: Bartender

3 Words to Describe You: Outgoing, determined, enthusiastic.

Why do you want to be part of Survivor? I love to challenge myself and put myself in situations to grow as a person. Survivor checks all the boxes for me as far as an adventure goes and then some!

What's one life experience you feel has prepared you for the game? Walking the Camino Primitivo in Spain by myself definitely prepared me for this game! Walking alone over 15 miles in a day in a new country with nothing but my backpack showed me how determined and resourceful I am.

Which previous player do you identify with the most? Who do you think you will play most like? I see bits of myself in a lot of strong female players, like Amanda, Michele, and Kim. But the first player I really connected with is Carolyn from season 44! Like her, I am not afraid to be myself and let my freak flag fly. I love her authenticity and hope to bring that into the game myself.

What will you value in an alliance partner? Loyalty! I would love to find two people to go all the way to the end with! Also, I will definitely value someone who is relaxed and grounded to help balance me out!

Favorite Hobbies: Hiking, roller blading, studying astrology, reading, camping, cooking for friends, listening to music.

Pet Peeves: People who chew with their mouths open, snoring, not saying please and thank you, and when people ask me the meaning of my tattoos.

What is the accomplishment you are most proud of? Completing the Camino de Santiago!

What is something we would never know from looking at you? That I talk exactly like Drew Barrymore.

Who in your life is your biggest inspiration and why? It's hard to pick just one person because all of my friends inspire me so much and in so many different ways!

Why will you be the Sole Survivor? I will be the soul survivor because I've got moxie! My unwavering optimism, courage and gut instincts will guide the way to soul Survivor.

Sean Edwards

Survivor 45 Sean Edwards of 'Survivor 45' | Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Age: 35

Hometown: Lawrence, New Jersey

Current Residence: Provo-Orem, Utah

Occupation: School Principal

3 Words to Describe You: Connection-seeker, ambitiously minded, magnetic energy.

Why do you want to be part of Survivor? I have been watching Survivor ever since the very beginning. I always wanted to play, but for so many years never had the confidence to even put myself out there. For me, Survivor represents my chance to reclaim a lot of lost time and missed opportunities. Now that I have pride and confidence in myself, I am ready to play and win!

What's one life experience you feel has prepared you for the game? As a gay man, overcoming social stigma and religious expectations helped me to develop mental grit, tenacity, and resilience, which is absolutely necessary for Survivor.

Which previous player do you identify with the most? Who do you think you will play most like? I identify the most with Zeke Smith. He was always authentic and true to himself. He always came across as genuine, even in his gameplay. I imagine I will play the most like Cirie Fields and Todd Herzog. They both were able to use the power of connection and social wit to form relationships that brought them further into the game. Then, when those relationships no longer served their game play, they voted them out. I know that sounds harsh, but that's the game! We can be friends after I win, I promise.

What will you value in an alliance partner? Something I really value in my everyday life as an elementary school principal is diverse perspectives. I am going to bring that value into the game. I want to align with people who think differently than me because they will be able to see situations from a different vantage point, suss out shady people, or have different ideas that I may not initially see, notice or have.

Favorite Hobbies: My husband, Matt, is a great cook. My favorite thing to do is eat his food while spending quality time with him and watching Survivor seasons. I also love a good game night with my cousins.

Pet Peeves: People who are arrogant and think they are better than others.

What is the accomplishment you are most proud of? I am pretty proud of a lot of things, like being the first openly gay school principal in my school district, getting my doctorate degree, having my work published in various academic journals, but all of that pales in comparison to my absolute greatest success in life which is marrying my husband, Matt.

What is something we would never know from looking at you? When people first meet me, they often make assumptions. Almost everyone thinks I am younger than I really am. There was a time in my life when I was a high school vice principal and parents and visitors thought I was the student body president. So, people are always surprised to learn that I am so accomplished in my education and career. I'm not just here for a good time, I am goal driven and a natural leader.

Who in your life is your biggest inspiration and why? My older sister, Elaine, has autism. She is nonverbal, aggressive, and self-injurious, and cannot live independently. Although she faces more challenges every day than most other people, she smiles, laughs, and gets through it. I hope to one day have an ounce of her bravery.

Why will you be the Sole Survivor? Survivor is largely a social game and my skills in this area will lead me to becoming the next Sole Survivor. I can read people's emotions, empathize with others, connect with anyone, and make people feel comfortable with me. These skills will help me to build alliances naturally and easily. I'm ready to claim the $1 million now.

Sabiyah Broderick

Survivor 45 Sabiyah Broderick of 'Survivor 45' | Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Age: 28

Hometown: Locust Grove, GA

Current Residence: Jacksonville, NC

Occupation: Truck Driver

3 Words to Describe You: Resilient, vibrant, proud.

Why do you want to be part of Survivor? It's a game that challenges you not only physically, mentally, and emotionally, but spiritually. It's a test of will and faith.

What's one life experience you feel has prepared you for the game? Four years active duty [in the] United States Marine Corps.

Which previous player do you identify with the most? Who do you think you will play most like? I love Cirie's heart and strategic mind. She's a legend in this game. I hope I can carry the same legacy of grace.

What will you value in an alliance partner? A chameleon. I need adaptability and a level of secrecy. Trust is a given but I'd like to align with the least suspected but most sensible.

Favorite Hobbies: Basketball, new restaurant dates, painting.

Pet Peeves: Laziness. An "I can't" attitude.

What is the accomplishment you are most proud of? Serving my country. Helping my dad vacation to Africa (his dream).

What is something we would never know from looking at you? I'm a truck driver. I have four brothers (no sisters). I'm a Marine.

Who in your life is your biggest inspiration and why? My parents. My dad is an immigrant from Jamaica, born into poverty and now teaches engineering and has three degrees. My mom raised five kids and battled isolation from her own family at times. She never gives up and never accepts the minimum effort.

Why will you be the Sole Survivor? I have been preparing unconsciously for this show my whole life. It is my destiny to be the Sole Survivor.

