Following a finale filled with tears, cheers, and a new champion, Survivor 44 is finally in the books. Now, after three months of birdcages, fake idols, and repeated promises of good things happening, it's time for Survivor fans to sit back, relax, take a breath, and just kind of chill for a few months.

NO! Of course not! There will be no chilling. There will be no relaxing. There will be no breathing. Okay, fine, you can breathe. Or can you? Because we have the first look at the next season of Survivor all cued up, and it just might take your breath away.

The teaser for Survivor 45 has drama (with plenty of amazing slow-motion shots of smashing, jumping, and paddling), it has humor (with one player potentially getting in hot water with his grandma), and it has something else. It has Bruce! Specifically, Bruce Perreault.

Bruce Perreault on 'Survivor 45' Bruce Perreault on 'Survivor 45' | Credit: CBS

Fans may remember Bruce. He played for approximately five minutes of Survivor 44 before he hit his head going under the first obstacle in the first challenge of the season. He suffered a concussion as a result of the blow and was pulled from the game later that night. On his podcast, host Jeff Probst promised Bruce a do-over appearance on a future season, an invitation the player did not know about until he listened to the podcast himself. The only question was when? And that question has now been answered.

"I'm back, baby," says Bruce in the teaser clip for Survivor 45. "Let's GOOOOOOOO!" He then jumps super dramatically into the ocean, striking a badass pose in the process.

Of course, Bruce isn't the only contestant this season, just the only returning one. You can also meet several of the newbies competing for a million dollars in the preview, and sort out who may be heroes and who may be villains.

Not only did CBS unleash the first preview video of Survivor 45 at the end of the season 44 finale, but here at EW we are also continuing our tradition of having the exclusive first look at the new Survivor season logo. (SPOILER ALERT! It has the number 45 in it.)

As for what else we see in said logo, there is a definite bird-heavy motif this time around, and you're not wrong to be a little concerned that one of those birds appears to be mere seconds away from flying right into a giant lit torch held aloft by an unsuspecting contestant silhouette. That, of course, would be quite unfortunate and not something I would recommend producers air on the show.

'Survivor 45' logo 'Survivor 45' logo | Credit: CBS

Check out the logo above, as well as the Survivor 45 teaser at the top of the post. And then just keep watching it on a continuous loop for the next four months until Survivor is back in our lives.

