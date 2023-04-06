Sure, strategy is important, and foraging and physical prowess can certainly help keep you safe. But, at its heart, Survivor is ultimately a social game, and if you don't have those connections you won't win the game.

Yam Yam Arocho was thinking about his social game (or lack thereof) during this week's mergatory episode of Survivor 44. Though he ended up surviving the vote, Yam Yam appeared to be on the chopping block, especially with all the confusion swirling around whether Josh Wilder actually had an immunity idol. Now, in an exclusive deleted scene from the episode, we can see Yam Yam feeling the pressure.

After receiving a Tree Mail warning that if "your social game is getting rougher, you may feel your heart start sinking," Yam Yam breaks down the moment and his thoughts about his position in the game. "It's a new day at this beach, day 13," says Yam Yam. "What's happening? We don't know yet. We just got Tree Mail and it talked about social skills and social connections and your heart sank."

At this point, Yam Yam has only played with three other people still in the game, and, of those three, Carson Garrett got sent to another tribe where he formed new alliances, Carolyn Wiger turned on Yam Yam during their last vote, and Josh? Well, let's just say that Yam Yam and Josh will not be on each other's Chirstmas card lists anytime soon.

"Sadly, that's the feeling I had when I first got here the first day," says Yam Yam in the scene. "Are my social skills good enough for me to survive another day? There's a lot of people here I don't know. I don't know what they think about me."

His social game in disarray, Yam Yam turns his attention to the one thing that can keep him safe. "Somebody's getting immunity and I want it to me. That's my first game plan. I have it in me to win something. I'm a little chubby, maybe I'm little heavier than everybody else, but I am strong."

Can Yam Yam turn his fortunes around? We'll find out, but in the meantime watch the tribe read the Tree Mail and see the fan favorite struggling on day 13 via the exclusive deleted scene at the top of the post.

